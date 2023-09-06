GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon didn’t particularly want to talk about why their team was interested in disgruntled Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and why the general manager discussed trade possibilities.

But, while the two Green Bay Packers running backs did talk amongst themselves about their employer’s interest in Taylor, they both insisted Wednesday that they have not in turn become as unhappy in Green Bay as Taylor appears to be in Indy.

“Obviously, it’s human nature to see something (and) talk about it,” Dillon acknowledged in his first comments to reporters since news of the possible trade broke a week earlier. “A lot of people were talking about it, so it’s human nature to look at it.

“We both believe in each other and what we bring to the table, so that’s really what we’re focused on. ... I don’t think either one of us gets caught up in who’s going where. We’re here right now. We know what we bring to the table and we’re both trying to help out this team as much as possible.

“I think it’s very apparent we both love being Green Bay Packers.”

Jones said the Packers did not tell him about the trade talks and that he learned the news through media reports like everyone else.

“I didn’t pay it any attention. I wasn’t notified about it, or they didn’t tell me anything about it, and (Taylor) didn’t end up here,” Jones said. “So I didn’t pay it much attention.”

Although Gutekunst wouldn’t discuss specifics of the trade talks, he did say that at no point was Dillon part of the negotiations. At the same time, it’s unclear how far the talks got and whether compensation was discussed extensively.

The Packers were reportedly willing to make Taylor one of the NFL’s highest-paid backs if the trade could be consummated, indicating that Gutekunst was looking at Taylor being the featured back in 2023, 2024 and beyond.

Dillon is in the final year of his rookie contract, and Jones has one year left on his deal at $16 million in total 2024 compensation. Jones took a $5 million pay cut this year to return, making $11 million in total pay for 2023.

Taylor is currently on the Colts’ physically unable to perform list, and he could still be traded before the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline.

“I don’t know what the truth to that is or whatever, but all that outside stuff, that doesn’t bother me,” Dillon said. “I’m here right now, I’m suiting up, I’m wearing 28 for the Green Bay Packers. I’m fired up to get it going Week 1.”

The Packers open the regular season on the road on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“Whether I’m here next year, at the end of the year, whether I’m here after the cut or whatever the trade, that’s out of my control,” Dillon said. “I’ve just got to go out there and put my best foot forward every day.

“I’m focused on Game 1, rocking with my guy ‘33’ over there — best backfield in America.”

Rashan Gary will play on pitch count

If Rashan Gary is trying to convince the coaching, athletic training and medical staffs that he should play more against the Bears on Sunday than those other groups think he should, well, he’s not going to succeed.

Coach Matt LaFleur reiterated Wednesday that Gary will be on a pitch count against the Bears, limiting his snaps.

Gary, who was listed as a limited participant on the official injury report, hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his right knee during a Nov. 6 loss at Detroit. Despite a miraculous recovery that had him coming off the physically unable to perform list early in camp, the consensus is that he still must be eased back into action.

It's possible he’ll only play on obvious passing downs while other outside linebackers (Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, first-round pick Lukas Van Ness) fill his spot on early downs.

“Certainly, we all know how valuable Rashan Gary is. He is a game wrecker,” LaFleur said. “You can feel just the level of intensity raise when he’s out on the field. And I think we’ve all witnessed that. But we’ve got to be smart with him. This is a long season. it’s a marathon and we never want to put him in a position that’s going to be harmful for him or our football team.

“Because I know this: (Even if) it’s one play, one play’s a hell of a lot better than zero plays with him. So however many plays we decide to throw him in there, he’ll be ready to go for those.”

Packers injury report

In addition to wide receivers Romeo Doubs (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) not practicing, left tackle David Bakhtiari rested his knee and didn’t participate.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) was limited, while rookie safety Anthony Johnson (knee) was a full participant.

Matt LaFleur's perfect record vs. Bears

Asked what the perfect 8-0 record he’s put up against the Bears in his first four seasons as Packers coach means to him, LaFleur replied, “Nothing.” Later, he added, “I’m not worried about it. To be honest with you, I didn’t even think about it until you guys said something.”

