GREEN BAY — The annual NFL Draft had been over for less than an hour, and while Brian Gutekunst had added 13 picks to his Green Bay Packers roster over the exhaustive three-day selection process, the general manager was catching his second wind.

Gutekunst was excited, of course, about all of the team’s draft choices, from Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, the team’s first-round pick and the 13th player taken overall, to Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose, the last of the team’s four seventh-round selections and the 256th overall pick.

But now he and his personnel staff were working the phones like over-caffeinated telemarketers, looking to add a raft of undrafted free agents they felt were worthy of spots on their 90-man roster — with the hope that some diamonds in the rough might wind up making the team four months later.

“Oh, we’ve got all kinds of names up there,” Gutekunst marveled that Saturday evening in late April. “I will say, when you get down to it, this undrafted free agency’s a chaotic, pretty neat time.

“There’s always a few guys where (you say), ‘Oh, I can’t believe he’s still out there.’ … There’s as much energy and juice in the UDFA signings as any of these draft picks at times, because these guys work so hard to get to that point.

“And as you guys know, we’ve had some guys come out of those things that have been really good players for us.”

That they have.

In fact, for the 19th straight year, the Packers are poised to keep an undrafted rookie free agent on their initial roster as Tuesday’s cutdown to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit looms.

Of the 12 undrafted free agents who were initially added to the 2023 rookie class, nine of them made it through to the end of the preseason. But two stand above the rest as Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and the personnel and coaching staffs prepare for cuts:

Wide receiver Malik Heath, and outside linebacker Brenton Cox.

Both players arrived with checkered collegiate pasts. But both received fresh starts with the Packers, and appear to have made the most of them.

“They've been outstanding for us,” LaFleur said during a Q&A session with reporters Sunday afternoon, one day after the team’s preseason-ending 19-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

“I think it was well communicated just what the expectations are here, and they've embraced that and have been key contributors to our locker room — not only just by their play on the field, but I think they work hard in practice, (too).”

From the very beginning of training camp, the 23-year-old Heath was open about his “off-the-field issues” that he knew knocked him off many teams’ draft boards.

So too was Cox, a former five-star high-school recruit who was dismissed from two SEC programs — Georgia, after playing in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2018 as a true freshman, and Florida, after throwing a punch in the Gators’ loss to Georgia in late October.

The Packers were obviously aware of both players’ past misbehavior, but they felt comfortable signing them to low-risk undrafted free agent deals.

Now, both could pay big dividends if they continue what they’ve started this summer.

With starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs sidelined by a hamstring injury, Heath started against the Seahawks, ahead of DuBose and 2022 and seventh-round pick Samori Touré. Even if rookie fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks, sidelined by a hamstring injury after missing time earlier in camp with a concussion, had been healthy for Saturday’s game, Heath would have started ahead of him, too.

That’s how good Heath has been. He figures to be the fourth receiver, behind Doubs, Christian Watson and rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, when the Packers open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“Getting in with the ones, it was mind-blowing coming from (being) undrafted,” Heath said. “Me starting with the ones, that’s how you know I did a lot of great stuff.

“I’m just waiting. Whatever may be may be.”

Cox, meanwhile, had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up against the Seahawks. Although he’d further down the depth chart at outside linebacker than Heath at receiver — Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins and Van Ness are all ahead of Cox in the rotation — he could force the Packers to keep a sixth edge rusher even though they normally keep five.

Or, the Packers could waive him, hope he isn’t claimed and bring him back on the practice squad, where he could develop and provide valuable insurance should Gary’s comeback from last year’s torn ACL hit a snag.

“Honestly, I'm nervous. I don't know what to expect,” Cox said. “(If I make it), it would mean everything. Definitely make my mom, my dad, everybody proud of me, especially myself. I just appreciate the coaches that have faith in me to get here.”

Whatever happens, both players have gotten a foot in the door, thanks to the Packers giving them an opportunity despite their past mistakes.

What they do next is up to them.

“It's fun to watch guys like that succeed,” LaFleur said. “Our philosophy is that I don't really care what's happened in the past. You come here, you have a clean slate. And you can write your own story.

“Those guys have embraced that, and they've done a really nice job for us. And that's the expectation moving forward. You're under constant evaluation throughout your time here, and we'll make sure that we uphold that standard for them. And they've got to go along with that.”

Undrafted, but not unimportant

A look at the 39 undrafted free agents who’ve made the roster coming out of training camp since 2005, a streak of 18 straight seasons of at least one making the team — and a streak that figures to continue this year:

2022: LS Jack Coco. 2021: DL Jack Heflin. 2020: LB Krys Barnes. 2019: WR Darrius Shepherd. 2018: QB Tim Boyle, OL Alex Light, S Raven Greene, LB James Crawford. 2017: P Justin Vogel, CB Linzy Pipkens, LB Chris Odom.

2016: S Kentrell Brice, S Marwin Evans, QB Joe Callahan, CB Josh Hawkins, RB Jhurell Pressley. 2015: CB La'Darius Gunter, RB Alonzo Harris. 2014: LB Jayrone Elliott, DL Mike Pennel. 2013: OL Lane Taylor, S Chris Banjo, LB Andy Mulumba. 2012: OL Don Barclay, LB Dez Moses, S Sean Richardson, WR Jarrett Boykin.

2011: LB Vic So'oto, LB Jamari Lattimore, S M.D. Jennings. 2010: CB Sam Shields, LB Frank Zombo, OL Nick McDonald. 2009: OL Evan Smith. 2008: RB Kregg Lumpkin. 2007: DL Daniel Muir. 2006: DL Jason Hunter. 2005: LB Roy Manning, OL Chris White.

Photos: Packers close preseason on a high note with win over Seahawks