GREEN BAY — Luke Musgrave made his way for the back-corner locker room exit Friday afternoon wearing what appeared to be a vintage Green Bay Packers T-shirt.

It featured an enormous Packers helmet in the middle of the chest. It had the team name emblazoned in all-caps across the front.

And it appeared to be about two sizes too small for the 6-foot-6, 253-pound rookie tight end.

Asked if his schmedium shirt was in fact a 1990s era relic or a brand new, faux-retro look alike, Musgrave shrugged.

“I’m not sure,” he replied with a wide smile. “It’s actually my girlfriend’s.”

Yes, this is the free-spirited, super-happy-to-be-here guy who could be the centerpiece of the Packers’ passing attack in Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

With deep-threat wide receiver Christian Watson out with a hamstring injury and fellow wideout Romeo Doubs listed as questionable with a hamstring injury of his own, Musgrave could be quarterback Jordan Love’s go-to guy on Sunday.

And Musgrave cannot wait.

“I'm really excited,” he said. “I don't know if I've ever been this excited for football.”

That giddiness is not only a function of Musgrave’s personality; it’s also a result of playing just two games last season at Oregon State because of a knee injury. His last game for the Beavers was on Sept. 10, 2022, when he caught five passes for 80 yards in a 35-32 win at Fresno State.

A year to the day later, he’ll try to do what most rookie tight ends cannot: Hit the ground running at one of the toughest positions for young players to fully grasp immediately because of the varied pass-catching and blocking tasks tight ends are asked to perform.

"Tight end is a hard position because you’ve got to know the pass game and the run game as well as a lot of protection games," Musgrave said. “(But) I’m going to try to put my best foot forward and try to make some plays and help the offense in any way I can.”

Rookie third-round pick Tucker Kraft and undrafted rookie free agent Ben Sims, claimed off waivers from Minnesota last week, are in the same predicament.

“Are there going to be mistakes? Absolutely,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich acknowledged. “The biggest thing is we have to learn from those mistakes and then just keep improving every single week. That’s going to be our biggest focus with all those guys is making sure we’re seeing that improvement, we’re keeping our confidence up.

“We know these guys are good players, and they’re going to be very good players. That’s why I’m so excited about this offense is the talent that we have. We’ll see what happens.”

It didn’t necessarily have to be this way, of course. The Packers had four veteran tight ends on the roster a year ago, but two of them (Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan) weren’t re-signed and are now with the Bears, the third (Josiah Deguara) is now a fullback who moonlights as a tight end in certain formations and the fourth (Tyler Davis) is out for the year after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Aug. 11 preseason opener in Cincinnati.

“Anytime you lose veterans, you’ve got guys that you’ve seen what they can do in the heat of the battle. And you certainly miss those guys,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But at the same time, we’re focused on the guys that we have, and I’m excited for these young guys, to get ‘em out there.”

Not as excited as Musgrave is, though.

“Football’s fun. I think you’ve got to look at it like that,” Musgrave said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of preparation. It is a job. But it’s still fun.

“Playing football, especially at this level, is an absolute blast. Obviously, it’s hard physically and mentally, but it’s a blast.”