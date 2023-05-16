GREEN BAY — Thanks to his older brother, Anders Carlson knows how hard being a rookie kicker in the NFL can be. He also knows what a difference-maker having Rich Bisaccia as your coach can be — also thanks to his brother.

If Carlson’s name rang a bell when the Green Bay Packers picked him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft last month, it’s probably because you’re familiar with his big brother, Daniel Carlson, who kicks for the Las Vegas Raiders and, like Anders, kicked collegiately at Auburn.

You might also recall that Daniel’s NFL career was nearly over before it really started, thanks to a nightmare performance at Lambeau Field on Sept. 16, 2018, in the second game of the season.

That game, which ended in a 29-29 tie between the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, Daniel missed three field-goal attempts — including 49- and 35-yarders in overtime that could have won the game — and was released a day later, despite the Vikings having invested a fifth-round pick in him five months earlier.

Asked at the time why the team moved on so quickly after one bad performance, then-coach Mike Zimmer replied, “Did you see the game?”

The Raiders, located in Oakland at the time and with Bisaccia as their special-teams coordinator, signed Daniel about a month later, and all he did was make 16 of 17 field-goal attempts and all 18 of his extra points for them the rest of the season.

Years later, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman confessed that he regretted giving up on the rookie kicker, admitting it was an ill-advised, knee-jerk decision based on the outcome of one game against the team’s most bitter rival.

In his five seasons with the Raiders, Daniel has made 142 of 158 field-goal attempts (89.9%), including 107 of 115 (93%) over the past three seasons. In 2021, his last year with Bisaccia coaching him, he led the NFL in field goals (40) and attempts (43), making 93% of his kicks.

All of which brings us to Anders, who is set to replace the Packers’ all-time leading scorer, Mason Crosby, after Crosby held the job for 16 seasons.

Asked during the team’s pre-draft rookie minicamp earlier this month if Daniel had mentioned that difficult day at Lambeau to him after the draft, Anders replied that Daniel had said “nothing specific. He does talk about his experience with his first team. And just how much he’s grown, how much more confident he is at the Raiders. He’s got a great group around him — great players, great coaches. So, he’s grown a lot since then.”

The Packers appear committed to letting Carlson grow into the job and not overreacting if he has some ups and downs this summer in training camp or early in the season.

Given general manager Brian Gutekunst’s history of giving his draft picks every opportunity to stick on the roster, and Bisaccia’s presence on the staff (and input on special-teams-related personnel decisions), Carlson will be the Packers’ kicker this year, barring a catastrophe.

Although Crosby remains unsigned on the free agent market, the Packers have made no apparent effort to bring him back, and with his 39th birthday approaching, Crosby appears to have aged out of Green Bay’s youth movement despite making 25 of 29 field-goal attempts (86.2%) last season.

When the Packers signed safety Jonathan Owens late last week, his wife, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, asked on social media for Green Bay recommendations. Among those who replied was Crosby’s wife, Molly, who wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the Crosbys had “just ended a 16-year run with the team,” and that she and her husband “loved our time there.”

Crosby made 395 of 485 field-goal attempts (81.4%) and scored 1,918 points in his 16 seasons. Although he had a couple of difficult seasons (2012, 2021), he bounced back from both and made it clear after the season ended that he intended to keep kicking.

The Packers also moved on from long-snapper Jack Coco last week. Coco won the job as an undrafted rookie free agent a year ago, and while it appeared he’d compete with free agent signee Matt Orzech in training camp, the Packers outright cut Coco after the draft.

Those changes are part of a greater youth movement — one that, of course, includes replacing 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers with 24-year-old, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback — and both Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur have made it clear that Bisaccia’s affinity for both Carlson brothers factored into the selection of Anders.

“I think the familiarity there would’ve helped more than if we hadn’t had that,” Gutekunst said. “With kickers, I think Rich has a long track record and a very successful one. I felt really good about how he felt about Anders.”

Saidd LaFleur after the rookie camp: “(Bisaccia) was very high on him. Obviously having a history there with his brother, he’s known him for a while now. So, (Bisaccia) definitely made a big impact on Anders (being) picked by us. But, he’s a talented guy and we’re excited. He’s got a big leg, and certainly he’s far from a finished product. But we’re just excited about the talent there.”

The change at kicker isn’t without risk, however. Anders Carlson suffered a torn ACL in his left (non-kicking) leg that ended his 2021 season. He returned last year and made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and all 22 of his extra-point tries, and Gutekunst dismissed concerns about Carlson’s accuracy, chalking it up to the injury.

But Carlson wasn’t much better the year of his injury (14 of 21) and for his five-year career, he was only 30 of 56 on attempts of 40 or more yards (53.6%).

“If you go back and really study it, as he worked through the ACL and some of the different injuries he had, (that) made us feel better as to why,” Gutekunst said of Carlson’s accuracy troubles. “But at the same time, he’s got to stay healthy, too. So that’s got to be part of it.”

For his part, while he kicked with a brace on his knee on his plant leg last season, he shed the brace in January and hasn’t used it since, kicking without it at the rookie minicamp. As a result, he believes his struggles are behind him.

“I was ready to take it off. I’m not going to lie,” Anders said. “And the day I took it off, it felt great.

“I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. I’ve journeyed through those ups and downs. I think I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’ve also grown a lot. And then I think the biggest thing is just being healthy as well. Stacking good days on healthy days, that’s how you get the results.”

