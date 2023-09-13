GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari tried his best. He used clichés like “Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” he talked about how tough Aaron Rodgers is, and he spoke of how serious of an injury a ruptured Achilles’ tendon is.

All that aside, the Green Bay Packers veteran left tackle’s primary message was a much simpler and more personal one when he discussed the season-ending injury Rodgers suffered on Monday night — four snaps into his New York Jets career:

He's devastated for his pal.

“I was just gutted for him,” Bakhtiari said after practice Wednesday, as the Packers prepped for their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. “I know how excited he was, and I know how much the game means to him. For it to go that quick, especially with that type of injury and having to bounce back from that, it’s going to be tough. He’s a tough dude.

“I’m just gutted for my bud.”

Bakhtiari said he did communicate with Rodgers but didn’t want to venture a guess as to whether the soon-to-be 40-year-old four-time NFL MVP will play next season or call it a career.

“I personally don’t give a (expletive) what he does. I want him to do what he wants to do and for him to be happy,” Bakhtiari said. “I’ve always told him I care about ’12,’ but I love Aaron Rodgers more.

“Whatever he wants to do — if he wants to keep playing, I’ll 100% support that; if he wants to hang it up, I’ll 100% support that. We’re friends first.”

Bakhtiari wasn’t the only one to reach out to Rodgers; his quarterbacking successor, Jordan Love, and head coach Matt LaFleur also messaged Rodgers in the aftermath of his injury.

Love said he hurried home from Lambeau Field on Monday night because he was so eager to see his friend and mentor play for his new team, only to see Rodgers go down on his fourth snap.

“I was excited to see him play, and it sucks for that to happen to him in the first series. I feel for him,” Love said. ‘I know he’s going to bounce back and he’ll do his thing in recovery and he’ll come back stronger.”

LaFleur ruptured his Achilles’ in 2019, during his first year as the Packers’ coach. He knows firsthand the challenges of rehabilitating such an injury — and he was just trying to get full functionality as a 40-year-old football coach, not trying to get back to playing quarterback in the NFL again as Rodgers must.

“I know I’m an elite physical specimen,” LaFleur joked of his comeback. “I would think that somebody of his caliber, I would bet that he would have no problem coming back from it. I really believe it. I know the type of worker he is, and so it’s just going to be a choice of whether or not he wants to continue to play.”

Health watch

Although running back Aaron Jones downplayed the hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday in Chicago, he did not practice on Wednesday and his availability for this week’s game against the Falcons is unclear.

“We’re going to give him through the course of the week before we make any determination on him,” LaFleur said

Wide receiver Christian Watson, who didn’t play against the Bears because of a hamstring injury, did rehab work, along with inside linebacker Quay Walker, who is in the concussion protocol after getting walloped at the end of his interception return for a touchdown in Chicago. Bakhtiari had one of his typical rest days.

Turf talk

As expected, Bakhtiari held court with reporters about the dangers of artificial turf and his frustrations with the NFL, which have been simmering for years as he battled through myriad setbacks — caused in part, he believes, by artificial surfaces — on his comeback from his Dec. 31, 2020, knee injury.

Bakhtiari took to social media immediately after Rodgers’ injury, which occurred on the artificial turf of MetLife Stadium, and on Wednesday he spoke of how different styles of cleats react differently on turf than they do on grass.

But Bakhtiari’s greatest frustration is that several NFL stadiums, with the 2026 World Cup coming to the United States, are swapping out their artificial turf fields for grass for the tournament. MetLife Stadium, for instance, brought in grass for a friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United in July — only to bring back the artificial turf for NFL games involving the Jets and Giants.

“It’s so stupid,” Bakhtiari said. “This is no dig at soccer players. I love what they’re doing. They say, ‘We won’t play on turf.’ Great, love that. The World Cup is coming here, and all these football stadiums are going to go take away their turf and put on fresh grass. Like, are you (expletive) kidding me? Then, why don’t you just put it (down) for us?

“They want a carpet out there because they want to be able to put a stage on it, so they can have more events. That’s the bottom dollar, bottom line. Follow the money. Simple as that.”

