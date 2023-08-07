GREEN BAY — Rashan Gary is back. Sort of.
The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker, who was emerging as one of the NFL’s next elite edge rushers when he tore the ACL in his right knee in a Nov. 6 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday morning and took part in individual drill work during the team’s light practice later in the day.
Whether Gary gets the green light for the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field remains to be seen, but the fact he was back on the practice field 274 days removed from the injury was an undeniably positive sign.
People are also reading…
“Feels good. Everything’s feeling good,” Gary said after speaking to his teammates in the post-practice huddle. “Like I was telling the guys, man, it’s a complete honor, it’s a privilege to be back on the field.
“My (inner) circle, my family, everybody knows what I’ve been putting into this. It means a lot. I’m just happy and excited to be back out there.”
But just because Gary was activated from the PUP list doesn’t automatically guarantee he’ll be full-go for Week 1. And Gary wasn’t making any predictions, either.
“We’ve got to see,” he said. “(I’m) still taking it day by day. I’m just happy that today was my first time out there.”
Last summer, the Packers activated both left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins during training camp so they could both get practice work on their respective roads back from ACL tears of their own.
But the team held Jenkins out of the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota — presumably because of the artificial turf at U.S. Bank Stadium — before green-lighting him for the home opener against the Bears a week later.
Bakhtiari, meanwhile, was inactive for both the Vikings and Bears games before making his 2022 debut on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3.
After opening the 2023 season in Chicago, which consistently has had one of the worst-rated natural grass surfaces in the league, the Packers are on the road again in Week 2 as they face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has a Field Turf artificial surface.
Whether that factors into when the Packers actually unleash Gary is hard to say, but general manager Brian Gutekunst said on the eve of training camp the team would be especially careful with Gary, especially considering the 25-year-old is playing on the one-year, guaranteed fifth-year option of $10.982 million as the final year of his rookie deal — with hopes of earning a lucrative long-term extension from the club.
“He's such an important factor for our football team, so we're going to be very cautious as far as making sure he's good to go,” Gutekunst said at the time. “He's got a long career ahead of him, and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to get him to where he can go let it loose. He's done an amazing job, (so) it's going to be hard to hold him back.
“(But) I wouldn't put anything past him because he's a different kind of guy.”
After getting limited opportunities in 2019 and 2020 as a supporting actor in the Za’Darius and Preston Smith Show, Gary broke through in 2021, when he had a team-high 9.5 sacks and ranked second among NFL edge defenders in pressures (81) and pass-rush win rate (26%), according to Pro Football Focus.
Gary’s playing time spiked that season with Za’Darius Smith sidelined nearly all season by a mysterious back injury.
Then, in his 8½ games before the injury last season, Gary had six sacks and 38 pressures before suffering the knee injury early in the third quarter against the Lions.
“Last year’s last year. I just know (my numbers) would’ve been high,” Gary said. “I’ve got this year to come up with what I need to come up with.”
When Gary does return to form, defensive coordinator Joe Barry a myriad pass-rushing options to mix and match, with the team having added rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness and tinkering with shifting 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker from inside linebacker to the edge.
“He’s been a guy who’s always been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes,” Preston Smith said of Gary last week. “Me and him talk a lot, I know he’s itching to get back out there. He’s ready to get out there and play with his guys, his brothers — show what he has and showcase his ability.
“He’s doing what he can to hurry up and get back to it as soon as possible and make sure he’s at his best when he does return.”
But for his part, Gary isn’t getting that far ahead of himself. For one day, he was just happy to be back doing what he loves after nine months without it.
"Words can’t express the feeling of the journey and what I’ve been through,” Gary said. “For those who’ve been around me during these couple months and knowing the hard work that I’ve been putting in, they know.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.
The 20-16 defeat Sunday night at Lambeau Field ended Green Bay's late-season charge.