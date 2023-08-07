GREEN BAY — Rashan Gary is back. Sort of.

The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker, who was emerging as one of the NFL’s next elite edge rushers when he tore the ACL in his right knee in a Nov. 6 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday morning and took part in individual drill work during the team’s light practice later in the day.

Whether Gary gets the green light for the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field remains to be seen, but the fact he was back on the practice field 274 days removed from the injury was an undeniably positive sign.

“Feels good. Everything’s feeling good,” Gary said after speaking to his teammates in the post-practice huddle. “Like I was telling the guys, man, it’s a complete honor, it’s a privilege to be back on the field.

“My (inner) circle, my family, everybody knows what I’ve been putting into this. It means a lot. I’m just happy and excited to be back out there.”

But just because Gary was activated from the PUP list doesn’t automatically guarantee he’ll be full-go for Week 1. And Gary wasn’t making any predictions, either.

Last summer, the Packers activated both left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins during training camp so they could both get practice work on their respective roads back from ACL tears of their own.

But the team held Jenkins out of the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota — presumably because of the artificial turf at U.S. Bank Stadium — before green-lighting him for the home opener against the Bears a week later.

Bakhtiari, meanwhile, was inactive for both the Vikings and Bears games before making his 2022 debut on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3.

After opening the 2023 season in Chicago, which consistently has had one of the worst-rated natural grass surfaces in the league, the Packers are on the road again in Week 2 as they face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has a Field Turf artificial surface.

Whether that factors into when the Packers actually unleash Gary is hard to say, but general manager Brian Gutekunst said on the eve of training camp the team would be especially careful with Gary, especially considering the 25-year-old is playing on the one-year, guaranteed fifth-year option of $10.982 million as the final year of his rookie deal — with hopes of earning a lucrative long-term extension from the club.

“He's such an important factor for our football team, so we're going to be very cautious as far as making sure he's good to go,” Gutekunst said at the time. “He's got a long career ahead of him, and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to get him to where he can go let it loose. He's done an amazing job, (so) it's going to be hard to hold him back.

“(But) I wouldn't put anything past him because he's a different kind of guy.”

After getting limited opportunities in 2019 and 2020 as a supporting actor in the Za’Darius and Preston Smith Show, Gary broke through in 2021, when he had a team-high 9.5 sacks and ranked second among NFL edge defenders in pressures (81) and pass-rush win rate (26%), according to Pro Football Focus.

Gary’s playing time spiked that season with Za’Darius Smith sidelined nearly all season by a mysterious back injury.

Then, in his 8½ games before the injury last season, Gary had six sacks and 38 pressures before suffering the knee injury early in the third quarter against the Lions.

“Last year’s last year. I just know (my numbers) would’ve been high,” Gary said. “I’ve got this year to come up with what I need to come up with.”

“He’s been a guy who’s always been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes,” Preston Smith said of Gary last week. “Me and him talk a lot, I know he’s itching to get back out there. He’s ready to get out there and play with his guys, his brothers — show what he has and showcase his ability.

“He’s doing what he can to hurry up and get back to it as soon as possible and make sure he’s at his best when he does return.”

But for his part, Gary isn’t getting that far ahead of himself. For one day, he was just happy to be back doing what he loves after nine months without it.

"Words can’t express the feeling of the journey and what I’ve been through,” Gary said. “For those who’ve been around me during these couple months and knowing the hard work that I’ve been putting in, they know.”