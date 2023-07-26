GREEN BAY — The four quarterbacks on the Green Bay Packers roster — new starter Jordan Love, rookie draft pick Sean Clifford, former practice-squadder Danny Etling and reigning USFL MVP and two-time league champion Alex McGough — have a not-so-grand total of one NFL start under their collective belts.

And while circumstances can always change, it appears the team is more than happy to go through training camp without adding a veteran with more extensive playing experience than Love’s one 2021 start at Kansas City when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19.

All three potential backups got 11-on-11 snaps during Wednesday’s inaugural practice of training camp. While the focus was clearly on Love’s first practice as the team’s starter, coach Matt LaFleur also has the task of finding a capable backup between now and the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago.

“It’s all about who can go out there and continue to move our offense down the field and score points. Whoever does the best job is going to earn the right to be the No. 2,” LaFLeur explained before practice. “Obviously, you want to have a lot of confidence in whoever your No. 2 is.”

Love knows all too well the importance of getting those practice snaps, having spent three seasons as Rodgers’ understudy — including spending 2020 as the No. 3 quarterback behind Rodgers and primary backup Tim Boyle.

So while Love wants as much work as his arm will allow, he also understands Etling, Clifford and McGough need their work, too.

“It’s tough (with) four quarterbacks, trying to juggle all the reps. You only have so many team reps you can get,” Love said. “When I was a backup, it was always important to get those three to four you get and make the most of it because obviously you have limited reps.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers have had their eye on McGough since his college days at Florida International and that the team considered bringing him in between McGough’s stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

“To see what he’s done in the USFL, winning a couple of championships there … he’s a big, strong, good-looking athlete,” Gutekunst said. “He’s always had a big arm. Quarterbacks, when you sit there and you don’t get to play, it’s tough to develop. So going (to the USFL) and having the opportunity to play I think really helped him.”

Bowling bonding

While the offseason get-together Love had in Santa Ana, California, with a bunch of his teammates went semi-viral on social media when running back Aaron Jones posted photos of their workout together, apparently the most competitive portion of the players’ time together didn’t make it onto Instagram — their bowling trip.

Jones said the group, which also included Etling and wide receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Jeff Cotton, was initially supposed to race go-karts but there was a problem with their reservation. That led the crew to the local bowling alley, where Love dominated.

“I did beat everybody in bowling. Just saying,” Love said with a smile, adding his best game was an “almost” 200. “Christian did say the lanes weren’t good enough for him. I guess he spins the ball, so the lanes didn’t have enough grip, supposedly. But I did win.”

Jones, though, said he felt Love sandbagged the group, pulling away late in the competition from Wicks and Jones, who’d been battling Love for the lead.

“I thought I was doing pretty good. Jordan got hot towards the end,” Jones said. “Jordan was right next to us with some of the (other) guys, and we’re watching their score and watching our score and then Jordan just starts snapping, catches fire. We’re like, ‘All right, we’re playing for second place now.’”

“You can’t beat (that time together). I look (forward) to doing it next offseason and making that a thing because that’s time you can’t get back. That’s valuable time.”

Bakhtiari’s plan

LaFleur said veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, who endured a host of setbacks with his surgically repaired left knee the past two years, will have a modified practice schedule throughout camp, as expected.

Although Bakhtiari did work with the No. 1 offensive line at the start of 11-on-11 periods, he didn’t take all the snaps, giving way to Yosh Nijman. Nijman was the No. 3 tackle in practice Wednesday, with Zach Tom getting the initial first-team snaps at right tackle.

“It’s going to be pretty fluid, just the communication with him, our medical staff, myself, our coaches,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari’s schedule. “Obviously, we know what type of player he is. He’s proved himself. … I wouldn’t anticipate him being out there (Thursday). Maybe very, very limited, if at all.”

Extra points

LaFleur said rookie wide receiver Grant DuBose, who is on the non-football injury list and didn’t take part in any of the offseason program after being picked in the seventh round, is dealing with a back issue. DuBose was seen doing rehab work during practice. … The Packers released Cotton, who had been on the physically unable to perform list, with a waived/injured designation and signed wide receiver Cody Chrest, a rookie who spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after four college seasons at Harvard (2016-‘19) and three at Sam Houston State (2020-‘22).