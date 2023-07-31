GREEN BAY — Jordan Love knew there’d be ups and downs during his first training camp as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback. During Monday’s first in-pads practice, he had them both in the span of two hours.

After arguably the best training camp practice of his four summers in Green Bay on Saturday and an off day on Sunday, Love returned to action and had yet another ooohs-and-ahhs throw — a 67-yard right-on-the-money touchdown strike to Christian Watson, who cooked nickelback Innis Gaines on a fly route up the right sideline.

That might’ve been Love’s second-best throw of the day, though, as he later flung a fourth-down off-balance deep ball to rookie Jayden Reed at the end of the end-of-practice 2-minute drill. Reed had gotten behind Keisean Nixon on the play, and Love put the ball where only Reed could get it, but the former Michigan State star was unable to make the circus catch and keep the No. 1 offense’s drive alive.

Love was lucky to get the opportunity to even throw that incomplete pass, though. On the first snap of the No. 1 unit’s 2-minute drill, he threw what should have been an easy interception right into the mitts of inside linebacker Quay Walker, except Walker dropped it.

“I think it’s never just one guy,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice when asked to evaluate Love’s camp, including his strong showing on Saturday. “I think the guys around him played a little bit better.

“I just think it’s one of those things, you’ve got to continue to build on it and, certainly, there’s areas where he’s got to continue to improve upon. It’s never going to be perfect, but we’re going to coach it to be perfect.”

That said, the strike to Watson was a thing of beauty.

“We got the look we wanted, we got the man (coverage) we wanted, so we ‘canned’ away from the other play and we went to the man-beater,” Watson said, explaining how Love changed the play at the line of scrimmage. “I gave him a release off the line and used my speed to run away. It was a perfect ball — right on the outside shoulder, right on the red line. I couldn’t have asked for a better ball. It was right in the stride. It was perfect.”

Pads come on

Monday’s practice was the first in pads in camp, which led to more contact — including the popular one-on-one pass rush-pass blocking drill — but also a reminder from LaFleur about keeping each other safe.

“Certainly the rules of engagement change a little bit,” LaFleur said. “We still want these guys to get great work working together (but) not put anybody in a tough situation. They’ve got to take care of each other.”

That said, it was clear the players were happy to get back to “some real football,” as LaFleur called it.

“It’s always good to get the pads on and see where everybody’s at. When you don’t have pads on, it’s kind of like ‘Tag,’” right tackle Zach Tom said. “It’s nice to see where you’re actually at when you go up against the guys we’re going up against.”

Said left guard Elgton Jenkins: “We're just trying to knock the rust off. Me and Kenny (Clark) always talk about going against each other, iron sharpening iron.”

Not overreacting

LaFleur said he wasn’t overly concerned with rookie kicker Anders Carlson’s tough day on Saturday and expressed confidence that the sixth-round pick will bounce back on Tuesday, when he’s slated to kick again.

Carlson was just 2 of 7 on his field-goal attempts on Saturday, and while one of his made kicks was a 19-yarder to give the first-string offense points at the end of the 2-minute drill, he was 1 for 6 on the others — missing from 45, 47, 49, 50 and 53 yards out and connecting from 51.

“I’m not going to overact after one practice,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, you never want to see it, but it happens. It’s only a detriment if you don’t learn from it and if you don’t correct it.

“He’ll kick (Tuesday) and it will be fun to see how he responds. That’s one of the challenges of all sports: How do you respond when things don’t go your way? And that’s something that we’re constantly preaching to our guys.”

Extra points

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning attended Monday’s practice and spent time hobnobbing with LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy. He also spoke with Love, who said after practice that Manning did not talk to him about appearing on Season 2 of “Quarterback,” the Netflix docuseries that Manning’s Omaha Productions has created. Manning signed lots of autographs and posed for photos during a post-practice walk from Ray Nitschke Field up to Lambeau Field. … Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine had a terrific interception that would’ve been a pick-6 touchdown against backup quarterback Danny Etling during one 11-on-11 session. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari had the day off as part of his modified practice schedule. Yosh Nijman played his spot with the No. 1 offense. … Tight end Tucker Kraft, who dropped out of Saturday’s practice with an apparent right leg injury, was back in action.

