He Who Shall Not Be Named — you know, Darrin Codgers — opened the 2008 season by completing 18 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ 24-19 home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He went 24 of 38 for 328 yards with three scores and no picks the following week in a 48-25 victory at Detroit. I’m not sure of the exact moment that made team management breathe a sigh of relief, knowing for certain that the franchise had its quarterback for the foreseeable future. But it was relatively early in a campaign that ended with the Packers going 6-10 despite a season in which that Codgers fella registered a 93.8 passer rating while completing 63.6% of his passes for 4,038 yards with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Arriving at the same conclusion with Jordan Love at some point over a 17-game campaign that begins Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field would reduce the stress level at 1265 Lombardi Ave. in Green Bay and boost the job security of two men in particular within the organization.

There are really three ways this can go over the next four months, so let’s break down the scenarios:

The Packers find out Jordan Love is the answer

That previous guy was rewarded with a six-year, $65 million contract extension after seven games as a starter, before November had even arrived on the calendar.

This regime would love to be that confident, that soon, in Love, who signed a one-year extension during the offseason that will be worth up to $22.5 million and includes $13.5 in guaranteed salary.

The Packers’ brass understands there are bound to be some ups and downs in Love’s first season as a starter. President/CEO Mark Murphy said in July it could take “at least a half season to know” what the organization has in Love.

Would it be nice if Love puts together an impressive statistical season — say, 4,000-plus yards with a 63% completion rate and twice as many touchdowns as interceptions — and puts everyone’s minds at ease? Absolutely.

But that’s probably unrealistic considering he’s working with wide receiver and tight end units that are greener than the grass at Lambeau Field. There’s no Donald Driver in this group, and even the Greg Jennings version of 2008 had one more year of experience under his belt than 2023 second-year players Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Wins and losses are a tricky thing to measure a quarterback on as well. It’s quite possible the Packers could finish with a sub-.500 record, miss the playoffs and still be confident Love is their guy going forward, the exact scenario that played out 15 years ago.

Or …

The Packers find out Jordan Love isn’t the answer

Quite frankly, I think this is the least likely of the three scenarios. It’s hard for me to believe that Love, even if he struggles at times, is just going to fall flat on his face.

But maybe the lights will be too bright for the 24-year-old, forcing the Packers to go back to the drawing board at quarterback.

If that’s the case, here’s the worst-case scenario for the team: It finishes something like 6-11 and gets slotted in the lower half of the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, too low to make a run at Southern Cal's Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye without giving up some serious draft capital.

I don’t think 3-14 is going to happen, but I think that’s a more likely outcome than 14-3. If this Love story is going to bomb, it’s better for the Packers if it goes down in flames.

And then there’s this …

The Packers remain uncertain whether Jordan Love is — or isn’t — the answer

This is the murky middle, the no man’s land the Packers have avoided for, oh, three decades.

The organization hedged its bets with the one-year contract extension rather than executing the fifth-year option on Love, which would have meant a $20-plus million guarantee for the 2024 season. It was a deal that made sense for both parties.

But what happens next if the jury is still out on Love come January?

Love flashed some potential during a relief appearance at Philadelphia last season and has shown steady progress during his first offseason since being handed the keys to the offense. That’s both encouraging and incomplete, because there’s not enough data to truly get a read on him. The week-to-week grind of a regular season is a completely different animal than short stints vs. vanilla defensive schemes in the preseason.

What you’d like to see from Love is more proof that he’s trending in the right direction, more ah-ha moments than uh-oh moments.

But the Packers would find themselves at a crossroads if Love is the same quarterback — or only marginally better — in 17 games than he is at the start of this fact-finding campaign. Or, even worse, if his season is limited by injury and there’s not enough games and reps for the Packers to know which direction to move heading into 2024.

While the first 850 words or so of this column have been focused entirely on Love, it’s time to introduce two other characters whose seats could get warm if he doesn’t succeed this season.

General manager Brian Gutekunst was the man who selected Love in the first round in 2020, moving up to get him and moving on from He Who Shall Not Be Named this past offseason. Meanwhile, any lack of development on Love’s part this season would be a reflection of coach Matt LaFleur and his staff.

Both Gutekunst and LaFleur have reaped the rewards of having a Future Hall of Fame quarterback run the offense. Now that he’s gone and it’s time for his planned successor to step in and step up, we’ll get a better measure of just how good Gutekunst and LaFleur are at their jobs.

But those are scenarios for another day. All eyes are on Love for now.

