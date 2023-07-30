GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur would like to take credit for the pithy brilliance of one of the core tenets of his quarterbacking philosophy. But he’s not sure he can.

Indecisive equals ineffective.

“I think it was something I thought of way back when,” the Green Bay Packers’ coach said Sunday afternoon, during the team’s day off from training camp practices. “But I’m not 100% certain.”

You’ll have to excuse LaFleur for forgetting the origin of one of his favorite catchphrases when it comes to coaching the game’s most important position. This not only marks his fifth season as the Packers coach, but he’s in Year 16 in the NFL, having started with the Houston Texans in 2008 — and having worked with some of the smartest offensive minds in modern league history.

But wherever the slogan came from, it’s never been more apropos than this year, as the Packers transition from 39-year-old four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to 24-year-old first-year starter Jordan Love.

As LaFleur measures his new starting quarterback’s incremental progress throughout camp and leading into the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, he sees a player who has made remarkable strides in being more decisive — and is therefore more effective.

“I think it’s exponential,” LaFleur said when asked how far Love has come in his decision-making. “It’s hard to put a real value on that. He’s going to continue to learn and grow. That’s what’s so exciting, because we’ve seen the jump that he’s made.

“But ultimately, you’ve got to go out and do it on Sundays. And it’s not just him hitting that point. It’s got to be everybody. Show me a good quarterback, and I’ll probably show you some good weapons around him.”

As far as his time in Green Bay, LaFleur first used the saying during his first training camp in 2019, when he had Rodgers, Tim Boyle, DeShone Kizer and Manny Wilkins in camp.

But once Love arrived as the team’s 2020 first-round pick — and the heir apparent to Rodgers — the motto made more frequent appearances in LaFleur’s lexicon. During that summer’s camp, which was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that Love’s decision-making had a long way to go.

By last summer, though, LaFleur had seen meaningful progress in that department, which LaFleur saw as perhaps the most important improvement Love made.

And while it turns out LaFleur couldn’t recall the etymology of the phrase last year, either, Love’s growth in his decision-making surely factored into his coach’s belief in him heading into the season.

Now, though, the conversation isn’t in the theoretical realm of whether Love’s decision-making would be good enough if something happened to Rodgers and Love had to play. With Rodgers gone to the New York Jets and the Packers’ quarterbacking reins having been handed to Love, the team absolutely needs him to be decisive and effective.

“The more you can see things that at least approach game speed and make the right decisions, that will be helpful,” veteran quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said. “Usually, as a young QB, maybe the first year, the second year, you see guys running around and they don’t know what’s happening.

“But as you get more experience, it’s true. You’ve heard the saying the game slows down for a guy; I felt it when I played. At a certain point, guys are moving fast, but you’re kind of seeing it in slower motion. You’re processing it, seeing it, and making the right decision.”

That’s what happened on Saturday, on what was clearly Love’s best play of training camp thus far. Facing a third-and-3 during a practice-ending 2-minute drill, Love felt pressure coming from his right, quickly scanned the field and uncorked a perfect strike up the left sideline to wide receiver Samori Toure, hitting him in stride between cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Darnell Savage for a 33-yard gain.

“You expect to play well every single practice, but the first couple of practices are always a little rusty,” Toure said afterward. “(By) the end of the week, you expect to improve.

“You can tell he’s dialed in, and he’s ready for sure.”

That, of course, is yet to be seen. There’s a big difference between wearing a red no-contact quarterback jersey in practice (including in the Packers’ upcoming August joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots) and quickly and effectively getting through your progressions when opposing pass-rushers are closing in and ready to wallop you.

“I’m not so caught up in the end result right now,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, we are in a results-oriented business and (those results) are absolutely critical. But I’m a firm believer, philosophically, that if these guys have the right process and are going through their reads the right way and are throwing with right rhythm and timing, I think that it’s going to lead to a better result.

“That’s where the sole focus lies with him, and quite frankly, with all our players.”

For his part, Love can feel his decision-making improving but admits that it’s not yet where it needs to be.

“It’s not going to be perfect right away. This is a process, it’s growing pains you’ve got to work through,” Love said. “It’s something we’ve got to build every day.

“It’s all progression. The thing you want to see is not making the same mistakes twice, building on things. If you make a mistake one day, just grow from that and learn — not keep making the same mistakes twice. It’s definitely a progression over the course of training camp, and then over the course of the season.”

All of which explains why decisiveness has been LaFleur’s biggest emphasis throughout the offseason program, the first week of camp and now heading into the first in-pads practice on Monday. At the same time, LaFleur wants Love to feel the freedom to use his instincts and not simply play the position robotically.

“I’m asking him to go out there and be more decisive. (But) that is always a fine line of, you never want to take that freedom away from a quarterback,” LaFleur explained. “There’s so much feel that goes into that position of when to scramble, when to step up, stay a passer … so I think it’s just a process of going through different experiences and reacting to whatever it is you see.

“But I do think that in order to be an effective quarterback you’ve got to play decisively. You’ve got to trust what you see, you’ve got to trust the guys around you that they’re going to get their job done, and just play fast.

“As I told him, ‘Hey man, if you go out there and let it rip, and you make a mistake, you throw a pick, it’s a learning experience.’ There’s a lot of plusses that go through some of the tough lessons that go along the way.”

