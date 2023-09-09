CHICAGO — To fairly and accurately depict just how supportive Aaron Jones has been of his new starting quarterback — while also acknowledging that the Green Bay Packers running back’s unyielding public and private advocacy for Jordan Love is in part simply an extension of the type of teammate Jones is at his core — the following story must be told.

Early in the offseason program, Jones wandered into the home locker room at Lambeau Field after a workout. Drenched in sweat and headed for the showers, he was approached by one of his veteran teammates — a vanishing breed on a team overflowing with youth.

The teammate’s name will be withheld to protect the inconsiderate.

The teammate, headed for the sauna, asked Jones if he’d been to Lambeau Field’s private football staff cafeteria and noticed the day’s main course — a stir fry of some sort. Jones said he had.

The teammate then asked if Jones would fix him a bowl and bring it to him.

Now, this wasn’t some equipment room intern or public-relations staff flunky the player was asking to deliver his lunch. We’re talking about the guy who is third all-time in Packers history in rushing yards, a dude who’s rushed for 1,000 or more yards in three of the past four seasons, and a face-of-the-franchise type of star player here.

No matter. “Do you want me to leave the bowl in your locker?” Jones asked. And off he went. Several minutes later, he returned — to-go container, chopsticks, fork and napkins in hand — and set it all in the player’s locker.

And so, as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s 2023 season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field — the official kickoff to the Jordan Love Era — Jones was reminded of his locker-room Door Dash delivery.

‘I am a true believer’ Then, he was asked if his constant support of Love, who spent three seasons as four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ understudy, was intentional or merely consistent with how he tries to treat every teammate.

“This is how I am all the time,” Jones replied with a smile. Then, the smile vanished after the final syllable, as Jones delivered his point. “But … once we — Jordan and I — get on that field, I do try to amp it up. But in terms of being confident in him, and believing in him, that’s truly how I feel. That’s not just me being me.

“I’ve worked with him — so much. The things nobody’s seen. I’ve gotten to see him against our first-string defense all last year in practice. So, I know he’s capable of going out there and playing at a high level. Just look when he got in the games last year. He didn’t miss a beat. If anything, he picked it up against Philadelphia — and that was a Super Bowl team.

“This is me as a true believer. Of course, he’s my guy (now). So I want to see him succeed, I want to see him do great. So I’m going to do everything in my power to help him. But I am a true believer in Jordan. He has my co-sign.

“Everything I’ve been telling people, now they’re going to be able to see it. He’s just going to continue to show it.”

Jones was the first of Love’s teammates to travel to California during the offseason to work out with him, and he was part of a larger contingent that visited Love there a few weeks before training camp began. The conviction with which he speaks about Love is impossible to ignore.

“I don’t think it’s just talk. I think it’s real. He believes,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Jones. “But ultimately, we’ve got put the work in. We’ve got to continue to scratch and claw and try to get better each and every day to give ourselves the best chance possible. We know how competitive this business is. The margin for error is extremely small.

“We talk about it all the time. It’s the ultimate team sport. We need everybody to be at their best to give us the opportunity to go out there and win.”

Prove-it season

Indeed, regardless of the seemingly universal locker-room support he’s received, Love knows better than anyone that he must prove himself this season. While he doesn’t lack for self-confidence, he has been open about acknowledging the growing pains he’s sure to endure, especially given his limited action (157 career regular-season snaps, one career start) to this point.

“Obviously, I worked my whole life up to this moment for this shot, to go out there and be the starting quarterback in the NFL. So, I’m going to enjoy it every day, have a smile on my face and just attack every day trying to get better,” Love said. “There’s definitely always nerves going into any game, especially the first game of the season. So I’m sure there will be those. First start for me. Well, not first start. First time being the starter.

“It’s been a waiting game. I’ve been waiting this whole time to be able to get out there and show what I can do. I’m definitely excited to finally get my shot.”

And it starts with a matchup with a Bears franchise that, after enduring three decades of facing Hall of Fame-level quarterbacking from Rodgers and Brett Favre — the Bears were a combined 18-48 against those two, including 5-25 against Mr. I Own You over the past 15 seasons — dares to hope that the playing field might finally be level between their guy, Justin Fields, and Love.

“As soon as he goes, we smile and we say, ‘Hey, good luck. Good luck in New York. Hope you enjoy Broadway. Enjoy all the stuff that they have out there,’” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said of Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets in April. “And then we go, ‘Hey, let’s move on. A new chapter. Move on.’ And then you start looking, you start planning.”

Just what the Bears have planned for Love remains to be seen. While opposing defenses rarely blitzed Rodgers because the combination of his Pentium-processing brain and vast game experience usually foiled such plans, Love’s limited track record cries out for Williams and Bears defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus to attack him with pressure.

How Love handles that will go a long way toward deciding who wins the game. If his personality is any indication, he won’t be flummoxed by it.

‘My mind was spinning’

For his part, Love appreciates how much better equipped he is today for what awaits him than he would have been if he’d have been forced to play as a rookie first-round pick in 2020, or if Rodgers’ offseason of discontent in 2021 had led to his opportunity coming more quickly.

He struggled that first year, thanks in part to COVID-19 canceling the offseason program and truncating training camp. But his progress was incremental even in the spring of 2021, as Rodgers stayed away from Green Bay to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the organization.

It wasn’t until last offseason, after Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million deal — but still skipped organized team activity practices and only attended the two mandatory minicamp practices — that Love felt he flipped the switch.

“From there to now, there’s a lot of things I’ve learned, obviously just being behind Aaron, seeing him work for three years and then just growing in the offense,” Love said. “The first year, my rookie year, there was a lot of learning on the fly. When I first got here, it was just a lot of thinking, my mind was spinning a lot. So it would have been a lot to go out there and start Week 1.

“There would have been a lot of lessons I probably would have learned a lot faster being thrown in the fire, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to sit and learn because I learned a lot over those three years.

“Coming back last year, for OTAs, that was my mindset all year. Just, ‘I’m ready.’ Obviously Aaron re-signed, so not knowing what was going to happen with me, there were a lot of question marks. I knew that my time was going to be in preseason; I was going to have my time to showcase what I was about. I think it really amped up then, and my confidence picked up knowing what I could do and feeling comfortable in the offense.”

‘We’re just excited’