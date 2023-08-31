GREEN BAY — Josh Sitton smiled at the memory.

Even now, 15 years later — as he and former teammate Jordy Nelson were being inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Thursday night — it still seems so surreal.

Unlike the comparatively smooth quarterbacking transition the Packers have undergone this summer, from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, that 2008 training camp had been like a Twilight Zone episode, as Rodgers’ iconic predecessor, Brett Favre, decided to unretire and show up at camp — and all hell broke loose.

“I’m like, ‘Is this normal? What is going on?’” Sitton recalled in advance of his and Nelson’s enshrinement ceremony at Lambeau Field. “As a 21-year-old rookie, I was like, ‘This is very odd. There’s 10,000 people out here booing my quarterback.’

“It was definitely a weird year, but I think everybody got over it pretty quickly. Hopefully, they’ll be able to hit with this kid. That’d be pretty unprecedented if they could hit on three (great) quarterbacks in a row.”

Whether Love will be the latest in the Packers’ succession of top-flight quarterbacks remains to be seen. For now, he’s simply focused on getting ready for the 2023 team’s season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

But Love has not had to face the same outside challenges Rodgers did that summer, as general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade Rodgers to the New York Jets on April 24 provided a much cleaner break than the Favre-to-Rodgers transition had.

More importantly, though, Love has something that Rodgers also had, according to Nelson and Sitton — a united locker room supporting him.

“It was a very cohesive locker room who had Aaron’s back,” Sitton recalled. “There was almost no looking back — because they had seen this guy on the practice field for three years and knew. I think everyone kind of knew the player he was going to be.”

Love has received similar locker room-wide support this summer. While the youth movement on the roster meant fewer veteran players for Love to win over, the united front his teammates have shown publicly is undeniable.

“I think we’ve all known from the jump that Jordan was ready to go and ready to have his opportunity,” wide receiver Christian Watson said last week. “I think that he’s been able to show his poise and his ability to command this offense and command this team. Like I said, we’re ready to go.”

As both Sitton and Nelson emphasized, they were rookies in 2008 — Nelson a second-round pick from Kansas State; Sitton a fourth-round pick from Central Florida — so they didn’t come in with any biases, preconceived notions or loyalty to the guy who came before Rodgers.

And while they became cornerstone players for the Super Bowl XLV-winning 2010 team, Nelson caught just 33 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie, and Sitton started just two games that year.

“I don’t think the challenge was too much for us, just because we didn’t know anything else. Which was very fortunate for me,” Nelson said. “I had never met Brett, never seen him, so there was no conversation of, ‘Who does this better? Who does that better?’ I could just focus on what we were doing and trying to get better.”

But, Nelson said, he was able to see how Rodgers connected with the more established players on offense, from offensive linemen like Mark Tauscher and Chad Clifton to wide receivers Donald Driver and Greg Jennings.

“I think being able to grow with him his first year, starting as a rookie (was valuable),” Nelson said. “And watching him talk to other receivers about what he wanted and what-not, I was able to learn that and take those notes and move forward.”

Rodgers did not attend Thursday’s event; the Jets had a team dinner that conflicted with the induction ceremony. Rodgers instead sent a congratulatory video message.

It’s also worth noting that despite his acrimonious departure from the team after 18 seasons, and the ill will he might’ve felt toward Gutekunst, Rodgers has remained supportive of Love from afar, even texting him words of encouragement on the eve of training camp.

Perhaps that’s driven in some way by the support he once felt as the new starter from his teammates, during a time when the outside reaction to his promotion was mixed — to say the least.

“I would think (wanting Favre back) not being a topic in the locker room was pretty important to him, because he knew we all had his back,” Sitton said. “Obviously, I didn’t have anything to do with Favre, but everybody (as far as the veterans), I don’t remember ever really him being a topic.”