1. The Love Train’s limited service

Give Jordan Love this much: The Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback has mastered the art of the politically correct answer.

Asked following Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals what he felt was more important for his development — that full-speed session with a Bengals defense that didn’t hold back from a scheme perspective, or Friday night’s preseason opener against that same unit — Love sidestepped the conversational trap beautifully.

“I think they’re both very important,” he said. “The practice obviously is huge. Everybody practiced, so (there were) good reps for everybody. The game, obviously the script is going to be a little bit dialed down. I think it’s great for everybody to lock in and focus on those plays.”

Once upon a time, a first-year NFL starter would be maxing out his preseason snaps. Of course, that is from a bygone era when exhibition games actually mattered and the risk of injury to a vital player was just the cost of doing business. Today, head coach Matt LaFleur must weigh the risk of losing Love to a catastrophic injury against the value of him seeing game action, even against a watered-down Cincinnati defensive scheme.

Ultimately, he and Love settled on Love playing “a couple series,” which seems like the appropriate level of risk management — especially with young wide receivers and tight ends who need to experience the game environment with their QB.

“Like I’ve said many times, it’s not just about Jordan,” LaFleur said. “You look at our receiving corps, there’s not a receiver over a second-year player. You look at the tight ends, I mean, we’ve got two rookies out there. It’s the collective, the whole offense where there is a little bit more inexperience, a little bit more youth, (so you want) to see kind of where you are at the moment.”

2. Happy (Carrington) Valentine’s Day

There’s a handful of players on the roster who call the greater Cincinnati area home, including rookie quarterback Sean Clifford, who has been a pleasant surprise in camp. But even Clifford, who is in the driver’s seat for the backup job behind Love, has had the where’d-that-guy-come-from breakout summer that Carrington Valentine has had.

The rookie seventh-round pick has had the typical ups and downs every young cornerback must endure, as he had an interception for a touchdown in one practice and was beaten for the winning touchdown in a 2-minute drill the very next day.

But while he’s not quite ready to join the pantheon of all-time great seventh-rounders (Donald Driver, Mark Tauscher, Adam Timmerman, et al), Valentine has been impressive. And with top cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon unlikely to play much, if at all, in this game, the Cincinnati native will have a golden opportunity to take yet another step toward not just making the roster but put himself in position to be the next man up if any of those veteran cover men miss time when the games start to count.

“It’s surreal,” said Valentine, who ran with the No. 1 defense in the joint practice with Alexander not taking part in team periods. “Getting drafted to Green Bay and hearing your first preseason game is going to be back where you spent all your life at and built those connections, I couldn’t really believe it.

“Hearing that you get to come out here and practice down here, when you used to come to games as a kid — being out here, taking in the environment, it’s a blessing.”

3. No. 3 is the No. 1 priority

It’s probably a neck-and-neck race between the cornerbacks and the running backs for the two deepest positions on the roster right now. Cornerback might deserve the nod since Valentine has been such a revelation and the team’s 2021 first-round pick, Eric Stokes, is still working his way back from his season-ending knee and foot injuries from a year ago.

But don’t sleep on the running back group, which is obviously headlined by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon but has several intriguing young prospects jockeying for the No. 3 job.

Patrick Taylor has spent the most time of anyone on the 53-man roster, seeing action in 23 games over the past two years (including 14 last season) and also has a leg up on the competition because he’s played 167 special-teams snaps in two seasons.

But Tyler Goodson, who spent all of last season on the practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent last year out of Iowa, has been the most impressive of the bunch with the ball in his hands, and rookie seventh-round pick Lew Nichols and free agent Emanuel Wilson have flashed, too.

Nichols (shoulder) seems unlikely to play, and it’s hard to imagine Jones or Dillon playing a single snap being the known commodities at the position. That leaves ample opportunity for the others to show what they can do.

“That third running back, not only does he have to run the ball, but almost more importantly he has to catch it and he’s got to pass block and he’s got to be able to play special teams. Right?” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. “Because that’s the role he’s going to be in. If he he can’t play special teams, if he can’t pass-block, it’s going to be hard to use him.

“When you’re the third guy, you have to be versatile enough to do all those things. Those guys aren’t easy to find, but I think that’s really, really important. And that will separate who wins that job.”

