GREEN BAY — As the Green Bay Packers close out their preseason schedule with Saturday’s exhibition finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field, not even Matt LaFleur knows exactly what his team might be capable of this season.
“I like the attitude of the team. I like the competitiveness of the team. But, I mean, it’s just hard to answer those questions. We haven’t played a real NFL game,” the Packers fifth-year head coach said earlier this week.
“I mean, the preseason’s is a good barometer but you’re not going against everybody’s top talent all the time. And a lot of guys who are playing, especially later in those games, some of these guys won’t even be on your roster.
“That’s (why it’s) always a tough question. I think you get a true indication once you get — not even early in the season, (but) as the season progresses.”
Nevertheless, the Packers and Seahawks have other to-do list items that can be checked off in this game. Here are three things to watch.
1. Bubble boys
While this game might not do much for projecting the 2023 Packers’ success or failure, it is still absolutely vital to the NFL dreams of a handful of roster hopefuls.
The expanded practice squads, which now allow for teams to carry a maximum of 16 players, make the cutdown to 53 players slightly less final since the vast majority of those 16 slots will be given to players who were in camp with the team.
Still, as Tyler Goodson, one of the candidates for the No. 3 running back job, admitted earlier in camp, the consolation prize of making the practice squad isn’t nearly as fulfilling as making the actual roster.
“I didn’t want to be on practice squad — I don’t think anybody does,” explained Goodson, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Cincinnati, putting his roster bid in jeopardy. “My goal was to be on the 53. When my goals have failed — not saying I’m a failure because I feel like I did everything I could to put myself in the best position to make the 53 — but it humbled me. I learned a lot.”
Among the positions where the final roster spots still undecided are outside linebacker, safety, wide receiver and on the offensive line.
“I feel like I could have been better,” undrafted rookie outside linebacker Brenton Cox confessed. “I’m just always extra hard on myself, so I never know if it’s good or bad until I feel comfortable saying it’s good. I always feel like I can do a lot more, show a lot more and keep getting better.”
2. Getting their kicks
Rookie kicker Anders Carlson’s inconsistent ways continued throughout the final week of training camp, as he had a 2-for-6 day that, even accounting for the sometimes windy conditions, was problematic.
At the final practice of camp on Thursday, Carlson was 6 of 8 on kicks to finish the summer at 55 for 80 (68.8%). Still, he said he felt good about his process.
“Definitely some growth to go but I think I’m where I need to be mentally and physically,” Carlson said. “I think I can perform when I need to. I think practice, I need to clean up a little bit sometimes. But I like where I’m at.”
Meanwhile, the punting competition between veteran incumbent Pat O’Donnell and rookie Daniel Whelan will come down to potential versus experience and proven NFL ability. Whelan’s leg is surely strong enough for the NFL, but he has been inconsistent. O’Donnell, meanwhile, has been solid but he’s one of only four players over the age of 30 currently on the roster.
If this season is about growth, as general manager Brian Gutekunst has emphasized, perhaps the team will be willing to live with the inconsistency of a big-legged youngster over O’Donnell’s reliability. O’Donnell is also the clear-cut better holder.
3. Special attention
The kicking game isn’t the only portion of special teams worth focusing upon. Keep a close eye on who starts out on the various return and coverage units; players who are with the first-string of the four units (kickoff, punt, kickoff return, punt return) are in better position for a spot on the 53-man roster than those who haven’t shown they’re capable in those areas.
Add in special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia’s sway with the personnel department, and there’s no question that special teams is a very important passageway to making the team.
“I think that’s a big deal, because that shows how much Rich has trust in me to do my job on all phases of special teams,” running back Patrick Taylor said of being on all of the No. 1 special teams units. “That’s a big deal being able to contribute on all four special teams.”
Adding to that importance is Bisaccia’s search for another core special-teamer to fill the void created by the season-ending knee injury sustained by tight end Tyler Davis, whose loss Bisaccia likened to losing “our right hand.”
“I think it’s a work in progress,” LaFleur said of that search. “I think it’s going to be the collective that’s going to have to pick that up. Any time you lose a guy like that, it’s a big loss.”
