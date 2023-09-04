GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark wasn’t having it.

The Green Bay Packers’ two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle — and two-time Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy award winner, given annually to the player or players who best help beat writers do their jobs — has long been the cooperative sort when it comes to interviews.

He’s available to reporters more often than anyone else in the locker room and he does his best to answer questions with insight and honesty. And when something goes awry, he is among the first to take responsibility.

But on Monday, as the Packers returned to practice after the long Labor Day weekend and got to work on their preparations for Sunday’s season-opening matchup with the Chicago Bears at Solider Field in Chicago, Clark wasn’t about to contribute to the narrative that had just been suggested to him.

The idea: That the Packers’ back-to-back season-opening clunkers — a 38-3 blowout loss at New Orleans to kick off 2021, and last year’s not-as-close-as-the-score-indicated 23-7 loss at Minnesota — were in part due to the team’s play-it-safe approach to preseason play.

Had coach Matt LaFleur played his starters — from future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on down — perhaps the team wouldn’t have looked so overwhelmed in those openers, Clark was told.

“Honestly, I ain’t even thought about the last two openers. I’m focused on Chicago. I’m focused on getting a win,” Clark said sternly. “That was an old team. This year is a new year, new team, new everything.

“I’m excited to go out there on Sunday and for us to play our best ball and for us to get a win.”

Now, it’s worth noting that nowhere in that answer does Clark actually refute the theory. He just chooses not to participate in it.

And none other than LaFleur himself acknowledged during the preseason that, in addition to new starting quarterback Jordan Love and the young offensive skill-position players needing the work, part of his reasoning in playing the starters (with only a few exceptions) was what transpired on opening weekend the past two years.

“I think both. I think it's a byproduct of having some younger players at certain positions, and also not performing the way you'd like to in Week 1 in certain instances,” LaFleur explained late last month.

“I just think you always learn, grow and you try to get a feel for where you're at as a football team and what your team needs. That's how we make our decisions.”

Whether the approach leads to different results is impossible to say. As Clark correctly pointed out, this is a new team with a new starting quarterback and new players everywhere across the offensive depth chart.

But on defense, while Clark is surrounded by a young group of defensive linemen (2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, rookies Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks and third-year man T.J. Slaton), the unit is chock full of veterans who were on last year’s highly-touted unit that ultimately underachieved under coordinator Joe Barry.

That group didn’t play well in either opener, though — a fact not lost on cornerback Rasul Douglas, who joined the team midway through the 2021 season.

packers photo 9-4 Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas tackles Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after a reception during the Aug. 19 preseason game at Lambeau Field.

“We sucked. Sucked,” Douglas said Monday. “Two years ago, I wasn’t here for preseason. But last year, I don’t think preseason was the reason why we got our (expletive) kicked. I think we got our (expletive) kicked because of us. We went out there, we said we were going to play a certain way, and when it happened we didn’t do it.”

Asked what LaFleur said to his group about playing in all three exhibition games, Douglas replied, “He came to us and was like, ‘I want to at least get y’all in a rhythm, get you feeling the game.’

“You want to go out there, feel the grass, feel your technique. That was his message to us this year, just get us some reps. He wanted us to get out and find our rhythm. Not (have us go) out there and we haven’t gone against anybody but our own team.”

Offensively, LaFleur had some reservations about the risks involved with playing Love and other key members of the offense. In fact, LaFleur spoke at times during the offseason like he was going to limit Love’s work, even though the 2020 first-round draft pick has played only 157 career regular-season snaps and needed the in-game action.

Love wound up playing eight offensive series and 57 total snaps over three preseason games, completing 21 of 33 passes (63.6%) for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 109.8.

“I think all of our focus now just transitions into Week 1 and going through the season and just getting that ball rolling with the season starting,” Love said. “It’s all about starting fast. I feel like that’s something we weren’t doing in the past, and it’s just kind of eye-opening.

“Mistakes happen, and you’ve got to overcome those when they do happen. And I think that’s one thing that just kind of put us behind the 8-ball the past season openers. But we’re all ready for this thing to start. I think all of our focus and attention will be there for Week 1.”