GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s primary concern after the game was for the health of New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden, not the outcome of Saturday night’s abbreviated preseason game.

“Obviously a very scary ending to the game right there,” the Green Bay Packers coach said after the game was suspended with 10 minutes, 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Patriots leading 21-17 after Bolden suffered a head or neck injury in a collision with teammate Calvin Munson.

“Anytime you see somebody getting carted off like that, it’s a tough situation to witness. You could see the care for that young man from his teammates and the coaches. (We) just felt like that was the right thing to do.”

The Patriots reported after the game Bolden had feeling in all his extremities and was at a local hospital for observation and further tests.

“The big picture overrode the game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We’re all saying a prayer for Isaiah. I appreciate the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do.”

Veteran special teams standout Matthew Slater, when asked about Belichick and LaFleur calling the game off after the injury, said: “This is not the AFC Championship. We’re not playing for records. It’s preseason Game 2. When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened. I think coach (Belichick) made the right decision. That was tremendous leadership by him.”

Bolden was injured as he was trying to tackle Packers wide receiver Malik Heath, who’d just caught a slant pass from No. 2 quarterback Sean Clifford at the New England 18-yard line.

After Bolden left the field on a backboard on the back of a cart with his head, arms and legs immobilized, referee John Hussey announced that with a mutual agreement between Belichick and LaFleur the game was being suspended and the night was over.

“I thought it was in the best interest of both teams — coach Belichick and I talked on the field — that we took the action we took,” LaFleur said. “That can only go through the commissioner and we both agreed that was probably the right way to handle the situation. I’ve got no regrets about the decision.”

Although the postgame focus was on Bolden, LaFleur said there was plenty of good work — and the accompanying useful film — to look over. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Anders Carlson had an uneventful night — for once

The rookie kicker’s up-and-down training camp has been the subject of much consternation for some fans, even as general manager Brian Gutekunst, LaFleur and special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia have preached patience.

Against the Patriots, Carlson made his first two extra points, then booted a 52-yard field goal with 1 second left in the first half.

Of course, in last week’s win at Cincinnati, Carlson made his first four kicks (three 33-yard extra points and a 45-yard yard field goal) before pushing his last two extra points wide right. On Saturday night, the game's premature end meant Carlson had a perfect night.

The 52-yarder came with rookie punter Daniel Whelan holding and veteran long-snapper Matt Orzech snapping.

2. The deep ball is clearly going to be critical for the offense

Quarterback Jordan Love has spent much of the summer working to improve his deep-ball accuracy, and he’s now gone long once in each of the first two preseason games.

Truth be told, the one last week against the Bengals, a potential 65-yard touchdown which was broken up by Cincinnati safety Bengals safety Dax Hill, was probably a slightly better throw. Hill just made the play.

On Saturday night, Love hit Romeo Doubs on a deep ball down the right sideline, where Doubs made a fantastic contested catch in front of the Patriots bench and managed to get both feet down — despite the on-the-field ruling being incomplete, LaFleur’s replay challenge overturned it — against Bolden.

“That ball was right where I wanted it. When it came out of my hand, I thought it might be a little underthrown,” Love said. “But, I think it was able to get to right where I wanted it.”

3. Offensive line shuffle getting more interesting

With five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari getting another night off, the starting line was, from left to right, Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.

Walker, a seventh-round pick a year ago who played just four special-teams snaps (and no offensive snaps) as a rookie last year, got some snaps with the No. 1 offense during the week after a strong showing against Cincinnati.

LaFleur said after the game Walker had earned the opportunity after a strong week in joint practices.

“Rasheed had a really good week of practice and we wanted to see him,” LaFleur said. “I got a pretty good indication they were going to play their 1s, and we wanted to see how he would respond in that situation.”

4. Safety dance continues

The Packers are still no closer to deciding who their second starting safety will be alongside 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage.

Rudy Ford, who started camp with the No. 1 defense alongside Savage but was working with the third-string during the joint practices, started the game next to Savage. Then, when Savage called it a night after two series, Jonathan Owens joined Ford in the defensive backfield.

Tarvarius Moore also got work with the No. 2 group before sustaining a knee injury, and rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson also remains in the running.

5. Emanuel Wilson isn’t messing around

The undrafted rookie free agent running back from tiny Fort Valley State had two touchdowns (including an 80-yard run) against Cincinnati last week and once again took advantage of Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols both being sidelined with shoulder injuries.

After Aaron Jones (one carry for 6 yards) and AJ Dillon (six carries for 25 yards) started the game, Wilson got the bulk of the carries the rest of the way, finishing with 63 yards on 15 attempts.

Patrick Taylor, who had an 8-yard touchdown run, remains the leader in the competition for the No. 3 running back job — in part because of his special-teams importance — but Wilson isn’t going away anytime soon.

“I thought Wilson ran really hard. He ran with really good power, ran through some arm tackles, had good pad level,” LaFleur said. “I thought he had an outstanding day, and this is two games in a row. I’m excited for him.”

