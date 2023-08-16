GREEN BAY — Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 offense were going nowhere fast near the end of Wednesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots.

Stymied by the Patriots No. 1 defense and a self-inflicted mistake or two, it was starting to feel like one of those 11-on-11 periods where nothing goes right, players and coaches alike are frustrated, and the scrutiny on the first-year starting quarterback intensifies with every missed connection or failed third-down conversion attempt.

“Obviously, to start a move-the-ball period, you want to be having positive plays. You never want to be moving backward, because it’s hard to play from behind the sticks,” Love explained afterward. “Defenses do really good coverages when you’re in third-and-long and things like that. You never want to be in that position.

“We had a false start, which you never want to have happen. That’s something that we’ve got to clean up. Pretty much shooting ourselves in the foot. But then …”

But then, just like that, everything changed — as Love and wide receiver Christian Watson reminded everyone at Ray Nitschke Field just how game-changing it can be to have an elite downfield threat.

On third-and-long, Watson lined up to the right side of the formation, just outside the right hash marks. At the snap, he sprinted straight upfield toward safety Jalen Mills, just as fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs ran an in-breaking route across the middle.

Watson then cut hard toward the left sideline on what Love called a “field post” route, which left flummoxed Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, turned around by Watson’s speed, helpless to make a play.

“We just ran a good concept right there,” Love said. “I was pretty much just looking at ‘Rome’ coming across on the left side, and (Mills) hesitated a little bit and it gave me the chance to be able to hit Christian over the top on a field post.

“It’s just a concept we run a lot. We haven’t had any success hitting the field post yet this year so that was actually the first one we’ve hit, so it was fun to hit that for the first time.”

Truth be told, the Packers’ downfield passing game has been hit-or-miss through the first three weeks of training camp. Love has had some impressive connections to Watson, Samori Touré and others, but he’s also struggled at times to put the right amount of air under his deep throws, and at times has underthrown speedy receivers who had a step or two on their defenders.

He and Watson also had a potential big play in last Friday's preseason opener at Cincinnati get broken up at the last second, preventing a huge downfield gain.

“Our playmakers need to make plays when their number is called. So, if things aren’t clicking, and I get my number called, my No. 1 goal — regardless of if it’s a 1-yard route or 50-yard route — is, I’m trying to make a play and set the tone for our offense,” Watson said following practice. “I think at any moment in a football game, regardless of what’s gone on the last play, the next play is the next play. So, whenever you get a chance to spark something and build momentum is huge.

“I think if we’re able to just click in all facets of the offense — the deep ball, the intermediate game, the run game, play-action — I think it would be huge for us to be well-rounded. But, it definitely helps when we’re in a lull in other phases of the offense.”

In recent days, coach Matt LaFleur has been working with Love on different aspects of the downfield game. Among his goals has been to get Love to change the launch angle of his throws with an eye on putting more loft on some of the deep balls.

“If you put (more) air under the ball, usually wideouts can adjust to it a little bit easier, so that’s just something that we’ve been stressing to him,” LaFleur explained. “However, the more air you put under the ball, the DBs have a chance to adjust to it, as well. That’s why it’s not a real simplistic answer, I’d say.

“I don’t think it’s just one thing. What is the look the defense is giving you? How is the route being ran? How is the coverage? How fast is the safety getting over the top? I don’t think you can just put that in a box and answer that question. I think there’s so many different layers to it. Every situation is a little bit different.”

LaFleur and Love both know the potential weapon they have in Watson, who looks like he’ll be able to be a more well-rounded receiver than the Packers’ previous best downfield threat, Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

But there’s no denying that Love’s predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, took advantage of Valdes-Scantling’s ability to take the top off the defense — at least until last year, when the Packers traded away three-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and then low-balled Valdes-Scantling in free agency, leading to him signing with the Kansas City Chiefs (and winning a Super Bowl with them).

In Rodgers’ back-to-back NFL MVP-winning seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Packers’ offense often got a boost from the out-of-nowhere big play. In 2020, Adams had 18 plays of 20 yards or more, while Valdes-Scantling had 10. In 2021, Adams had 19 such plays and Valdes-Scantling had eight.

Last season, without them, the Packers got 13 catches of 20 or more yards from Allen Lazard, who is now playing with Rodgers with the New York Jets, and eight from Watson. Obviously, not all of those were deep, down-the-field throws, including Watson’s catch-and-run touchdown from Love in Philadelphia, which went from an 8-yard slant route to a 63-yard TD.

Knowing what momentum-changers such plays can be, Love and Watson know they must keep improving in that department — and that their connection Wednesday against the Patriots starters was an important step.

“Having Christian out there, having a guy that can, (when) it’s third-and-long, be able to have an explosive play like that, just that speed (to) get past the defense it’s always a threat,” Love said. “He’s always a threat when he goes deep. The more we build that chemistry and be able to hit those big plays, it’s going to be huge.”

Added Watson: “I think it’ll continue to build more and more as we get more reps of it. But I think the relationship that we have off the field plays a big part in that kind of stuff as well. But the more reps we get on the field with that kind of stuff, the better off we’ll be.”