GREEN BAY — Granted, Jaire Alexander is prone to occasional fits of hyperbole.

He is, after all, the dude who snuck up behind Jordan Love during a Q&A session with reporters at the June minicamp, wrapped his new starting quarterback in a bear hug and excitedly declared, “QB1! Best QB in the league!”

So when the Green Bay Packers’ two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback was asked Tuesday afternoon about edge rusher Rashan Gary returning to 11-on-11 work in practice — a major step toward Gary being green-lit for the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field — his response was, well, enthusiastic.

“A healthy Rashan Gary,” Alexander said. “is like Superman.”

Gary didn’t don a cape at Ray Nitschke Field, and he didn’t leap the Don Hutson Center in a single bound, either. But for a defense whose pass-rushing production cratered last season after Gary tore the ACL in his right knee in a Nov. 6 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, seeing him run with the No. 1 defense for the first time since being activated from the physically unable to perform list was cause for celebration.

Although a handful of snaps in practice do not mean Gary is now all-systems-go for the Bears, he is certainly put himself in position to be on the field in Chicago.

“Feeling good. Feeling good. Moving around great,” said Gary, who would only say he’s still “taking it day-by-day” when asked if he expects to play against the Bears. “I like where I'm at.”

The Packers view Gary as a cornerstone player, so general manager Brian Gutekunst has said repeatedly the team would be cautious about his comeback.

The 25-year-old Gary, who entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is playing on the one-year, guaranteed fifth-year option of $10.982 million as the final year of his rookie deal — with hopes of earning a lucrative long-term extension from the club.

In his 8½ games before the injury last season, Gary had six sacks and 38 pressures until suffering the knee injury early in the third quarter against the Lions.

But in the short term, it gave his team an undeniable lift.

“It’s awesome to see him out there,” Van Ness said. “That’s a guy from the first day I came in here that I’ve been looking up to and excited to see get on the field.

“He’s been a great guy to go and ask questions and just watch film (of), but there’s nothing better than watching somebody get live reps. I know he’s been working really hard to get back for us. (We’re) just really proud of the way he comes out every day and brings great energy, especially for the rookies. He really gets us going.”

Gary said he didn’t know he’d be cleared for full-scale practice until he walked into Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning.

“I feel like any person coming back from an injury, the No. 1 thing is to get out there and not think about your movements and what you're doing,” Gary said. “I got a couple more boxes to check off, but I know I'm doing the damn job. And I'm where I want to be.”

And that, of course, was back on the field, fully cleared. But he wasn’t the only one who didn’t know what was coming.

“I was surprised to see him out there, so I was happy to see him,” Alexander said. “For sure, (he) gives everybody a boost.

“He makes my job easier — a whole lot easier.”

