GREEN BAY — Eric Stokes insisted Tuesday he was simply happy for his Green Bay Packers teammate Rashan Gary — and not the least bit jealous.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t lost on Stokes both he and Gary had been injured in the same game — at Detroit on Nov. 6, when Gary tore the ACL in his right knee and Stokes suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and a Lisfranc foot injury — and while Gary was taking part in his first 11-on-11 drills of training camp, Stokes was still languishing on the physically unable to perform list.

“It definitely made me (think), knowing where he’s at and where we started at. We both got hurt the same day, the same game,” Stokes said after practice. “We’ve both been locked in on this since Day 1. But I’m very proud, I’m very happy seeing him (practicing). Because I know he put in so much work, so much effort. I’m just proud that he’s out there.

“That’s my guy now. These injuries just brought us 10 times closer. So there’s like a bond that we ain’t never going to forget now. So, I’m very, very happy for him.”

Nevertheless, Gary’s participating in practice means the Packers top pass rusher is on course for playing in the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Meanwhile, the fact Stokes, one of the team’s top three cornerbacks along with Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, hasn’t even come off the PUP list puts his potential availability for the opener in serious question.

The good news, Stokes said, is his knee is fully healed and it’s only his foot, which he had repaired with a plate and screws being surgically inserted into it.

“That’s the only thing holding me back,” Stokes said. “I just try to take it day by day, see how the foot is going to feel tomorrow and if it feels great tomorrow, then I’m going to take it up another level.”

Although Stokes has one of the bubblier personalities in the locker room, he admitted his patience has been tested and he’s struggled at times with his slow road back.

“Of course, you have your frustrating days, but it is what it is. That’s what I always tell myself,” Stokes said. “It’s been a roller-coaster ride. I ain’t going to lie to you. I’ve had my highs and I’ve had my lows.

“If I’m not ready by the due date that I have planned in my own head, then I’m not ready. It is what it is. We all have to go through our own growing pains.”

Heat check

With National Weather Service in Green Bay issuing an excessive heat warning for Wednesday — with a high temperature of 96 degrees predicted, with a heat index in triple digits — coach Matt LaFleur changed the kickoff time for the final open practice of training camp.

The practice is now set to start at 11 a.m., an hour earlier than planned.

“I saw that heat index is supposed to be around 100!” LaFleur said.

The practice is the final one fans will be allowed to attend, so rookie outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness had advice both for them and for his teammates.

“Hydrate. That’s all you can do,” Van Ness said. “It’s a mental thing. Just expect it’s going to be hot out there, and know what you’re going into.”

Extra points

The Packers added a new player for the second straight day, signing cornerback Elijah Hamilton, who played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks this spring after playing at Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech in college. … To make room for Hamilton, the team released center/guard Jake Hanson with a waived/injured designation. Hanson, a 2020 sixth-round pick from Oregon, played in 11 games with one start across three seasons in Green Bay. … A day earlier, the team added undrafted rookie linebacker Marvin Pierre and placed tight end Tyler Davis on season-ending injured reserve. Pierre had spent part of the offseason with the Arizona Cardinals. … LaFleur said safety Tavarius Moore, who did not practice after leaving Saturday night’s game against New England with a knee injury, is “day to day.” … Safety Innis Gaines (quadriceps), tackle Caleb Jones (ankle) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (stinger) returned to practice after extended layoffs.

Photos: Packers host Patriots in exhibition battle at Lambeau Field