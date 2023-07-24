GREEN BAY — Seven games into the 2008 season, the Green Bay Packers and their 24-year-old first-year starting quarterback struck a deal on a long-term contract extension.

That quarterback, of course, was Aaron Rodgers, who despite that 2008 team going 6-10 in his first year as the starter would go on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career that included a Super Bowl XLV title, four NFL MVP awards and, according to what team president/CEO Mark Murphy said on Monday afternoon, the eventual retirement of his No. 12 jersey on the Lambeau Field façade.

But it was interesting to hear Murphy, speaking with reporters after the team’s annual shareholders meeting, say the Packers are hoping their new starting quarterback, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, proves himself on the same timeline that Rodgers did.

“I'm comparing it a little bit to Aaron's first year as a starter. I'd say (it will take) at least half a season to know,” Murphy said Monday afternoon. “We ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.”

Like Rodgers was then, Love is 24 years old and is following an all-time great after a three-year apprenticeship. Through seven games that 2008 season, Rodgers had completed 65.6% of his passes for 1,668 yards with 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and 13 sacks for a 98.8 passer rating. The Packers were 4-3 at the time; although they lost seven of their last eight games, signing Rodgers to that five-year, $65 million extension turned out to be a bargain.

Rodgers went on to throw for 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (93.8 rating) that season, but the Packers went 1-7 in games decided by one score or less and finished 6-10.

Interestingly, though, then-general manager Ted Thompson insisted at the time of the deal he didn’t need Rodgers’ seven-game performance to confirm he was the team’s quarterback of both the present and the future.

“I don’t think you can make decisions like this based on short-term information,” Thompson said then. “We’ve known Aaron for quite some time now, and we feel very good about him being a very good quarterback in the National Football League. I think the fact that he’s played well in these games is a good thing, and we hope to see more of that in the future, but you have to make these commitments and decisions based on a long-term view.”

The deal, which covers both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, is worth up to $22.5 million and included $13.5 million in guaranteed money. His $5.5 million base salary for 2024 is fully guaranteed, and he can make up to $9 million in escalators for next year based on how he performs this year, but the deal also would give the Packers the flexibility to move on from him after the season if things go south this year.

While Murphy doesn’t think that’ll happen, he did acknowledge there is an unknown vibe with this year’s team, which is full of young, unproven players are just about every position.

“I think that's one of the reasons people are excited (is) because there's … I don't know if I'd call it uncertainty, but we're a much different team than we were last year," Murphy said. "We'll be younger, but I'm optimistic. I obviously have a lot of confidence in (head coach) Matt (LaFleur). I think our defense probably will have to carry us a little bit in the early season."

Meanwhile, though LaFleur has chafed at the suggestion the Packers will run a truer form of his offensive scheme now that Love has replaced Rodgers— “I always laugh at that,” LaFleur said as the mandatory minicamp wrapped up in June, adding, “It’s always our offense; it’s not about one person in this building” — Murphy spoke as if that’s exactly what will happen when the season kicks off Sept. 10 at Chicago.

"I think, offensively, you're going to see probably a little bit more of Matt's true offense," Murphy said. "Obviously, when you have a great quarterback like Aaron and somebody who's been in the league as long as he has, we gave him the flexibility to change plays and get in and out of things that really helped, but I would anticipate a strong running game and play-action off of that."

Honoring Rodgers

Speaking to shareholders earlier in the day inside the Lambeau Field bowl, Murphy reiterated what he’s been saying since before Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets on April 24: Rodgers will eventually be in both the Packers Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that the team will honor him after his playing career ends.

“He was one of the greatest players in the history of the Packers, and we want to thank him for all he did during his remarkable, 18-year career," Murphy told shareholders. “He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and we will bring him back and retire his number at the appropriate time.

“We think it was the right time to move on. We do think Jordan Love is ready, similar to Aaron, who sat for three years behind a Hall of Fame quarterback and learned an awful lot.”

Murphy also praised GM Brian Gutekunst for what he considered the foresight to draft Love in 2020, even though Rodgers went on to play three more seasons, winning the 2020 and 2021 NFL MVP awards.

“He was highly criticized when he drafted Jordan Love. That draft, though, now put us in a position where we feel we can be competitive in the long term,” Murphy said. “There’s an old saying in the NFL, ‘The best time to draft a quarterback is when you don’t need one.’”

Cheesehead deal

The Packers announced they had acquired the Milwaukee-based company Foamation, the manufacturer that invented and produced the original Cheesehead hat.

Ralph Bruno, who invented the Cheesehead hat in 1987 — he came up with the idea while he was reupholstering his mother's couch — and ran the company for three decades, said at a new conference Monday morning he was ready to turn it over to the Packers, especially after the company ran into some challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a challenge to be in business for over 30 years," he said. "Like all businesses, big businesses and small businesses, but especially small businesses, there's always a challenge."

The Packers debuted several new Cheesehead-related items in making the announcement, including a Cheesehead with "Owner" inscribed on it for Packers shareholders.