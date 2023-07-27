GREEN BAY — It all feels a little high-schoolish. Of course, given the how young the Green Bay Packers roster is, maybe that makes perfect sense.

Twenty push-ups the first day. Ten up-downs the next.

What’ll be the losers’ punishment after the next competitive end-of-practice period of the next training camp practice? The Packers offense doesn’t want to find out.

In an effort to increase the competitive nature of his practices, fifth-year coach Matt LaFleur is trying something new: Holding a seven-play, 11-on-11 competition period that pits the offense against the defense.

On Wednesday, it was a third-down period. The offense lost.

On Thursday, it was a red-zone period. The offense lost — again.

“It’s fun to go out there and compete,” running back AJ Dillon said. “We’ll start winning some of these, but they got the first two.”

“It’s awesome having those competition periods. We want our defense to be awesome. We want that challenge. It’s good.”

LaFleur didn’t say where he got the idea or how often the competitions will be held, though fellow NFC North coach Dan Campbell did something similar during the Detroit Lions’ training camp on “Hard Knocks.”

Whatever the case, it certainly appears LaFleur’s players are on board.

“We have a lot of young guys with a lot of potential and a lot of athleticism, a lot of ability,” veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith explained. “We know we just have to go out there and make sure we’re our best competition so when they get to the season, they’re ready and they’re not going to see anybody better than us.”

A bunch of hot air

After Jordan Love underthrew a pair of deep balls during Wednesday’s first practice, someone suggested to the Packers first-year starting quarterback the throws might’ve been hung up in the wind. To Love’s credit, he dismissed the idea and said it was his arm, not the jet stream, that was the issue.

Asked about the throws before Thursday’s practice, LaFleur agreed. He said he didn’t even notice any gusty winds during that first practice and emphasized the importance of accurate downfield throws.

“You're always going to want some throws back as a quarterback,” LaFleur said. “There were a couple that I think he probably should've put a little more air under, and that's just part of it early on in camp. We're never going to overreact to anything on the first day.”

Safety dance

For the second straight day, Rudy Ford lined up with the No. 1 defense alongside Darnell Savage at safety. It appears the starting job is Ford’s to lose.

“He did a great job,” LaFleur said. “Certainly he had some very big plays for us in the back end with a couple interceptions (last season). I think for him it's just (about) being more consistent as a player. I think that's something that all these players have to battle.”

Extra points

Love finished the day having gone 5 of 13 with two touchdowns and one interception in 11-on-11 periods. His first TD might’ve been his best throw of the day, a dart to Christian Watson in the first red-zone period of the practice. … Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) didn’t practice after leaving Wednesday’s practice early. … Inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter, safety Tarvarius Moore and offensive lineman Caleb Jones all made their camp debuts after starting out on the non-football injury list with illnesses. … As expected, veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t take part in 11-on-11 periods, so it was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle. … The Packers will have a jog-through style practice on Friday morning that is open to reporters but closed to fans.