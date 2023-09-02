GREEN BAY — When Malik Heath learned last week he’d made the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster, he did what you’d expect any overjoyed 23-year-old to do with the life-changing news.

He posted it to social media. He called his family — first his mom, then his girlfriend and his 3-year-old son. He tried to return as many congratulatory text messages as he could from friends and former teammates. He paused to contemplate the magnitude of the moment.

But it wasn’t until two nights later, when the rookie wide receiver logged on to play a game of Madden NFL 24, that reality hit him.

He was quite literally, as the original EA Sports slogan always famously said, in the game.

“In my mind, it’s still like I’m dreaming or something. Because I’m actually on the team and I’m on the 53 and I’m on Madden,” Heath said excitedly before the players had three days off for the Labor Day weekend. “I just played Madden (the other) night and I’m throwing myself nothing but ‘go’ balls.

“It’s like I’m still in the movie right now. I’m still dreaming right now. I can’t wake up. That first game I’m going to wake up, though, for sure.”

Heath was one of four undrafted rookie free agents who made the team’s initial 53-man roster and, after some post-cut juggling, was joined by a fifth. And they appear set to stay there for next Sunday’s season-opening matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Heath and outside linebacker Brenton Cox were original members of the Packers’ 12-player post-draft recruiting haul while running back Emanuel Wilson was signed in May after being released by the Denver Broncos. A fourth, punter Daniel Whelan, is technically a rookie this year but actually came out of California-Davis in 2022 and was briefly with the New Orleans Saints that offseason before being out of football last year until joining the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in the spring.

“What did we have three undrafted guys make the squad? I think that’s a credit to them,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, adding that when he tells players they have a “clean slate” upon their arrival in Green Bay, he means it.

“That’s a credit to our scouting department finding these guys, wanting them to be a part of our 90-man roster, (but also) them coming in with the right approach, right attitude, the work ethic, learning everything they need to learn in a short period of time in order for them to accomplish that. That’s big time.”

The Packers then added yet another undrafted rookie, former Baylor tight end Ben Sims, after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings at the end of camp. Sims had come to Green Bay for one of the Packers’ 30 allotted pre-draft visits but took the Vikings’ more financially lucrative offer following the draft.

When the Vikings released him, the Packers immediately put in a waiver claim on him.

“I really felt comfortable here, and I really felt this was a really valid option for me,” Sims said of that April trip to Green Bay. “I’m really glad to be back. I love the culture here, I love the team, I love the coaches. I’m blessed.”

Heath, Cox, Wilson, Whelan and Sims’ successful roster bids ran the Packers’ streak of at least one undrafted rookie free agent making their opening-day roster to 19 consecutive years, a run that the team uses to entice undrafted players to sign with them and a stretch of success that players and their agents know translates to getting a fair shake when competing for a roster spot.

“Yeah, no lie was told,” Cox said of the Packers’ post-draft sales pitch that undrafted players will receive a legit opportunity at making the team. “They definitely gave me a shot, left everything in the past, as it should’ve been. I appreciate Matt, I appreciate the organization for doing that.”

Cox and Heath went undrafted not because of a lack of talent but because of off-the-field issues that caused teams to remove them from their draft boards altogether.

Cox, a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, was kicked off the team at a pair of SEC powerhouse schools — Georgia, where he reportedly was dismissed because of an arrest for marijuana and disagreements with the coaching staff. At Florida, Cox was removed from the roster last season because of “an accumulation of issues," according to Gators head coach Billy Napier.

"I just showed them my grit and resilience, never give up. That’s the best thing I could’ve showed, just coming in and working every day," Cox said. "Everybody gave me a shot, they believed in me, and that’s the best they could have did for me."

Heath, a 4-star recruit who played at three schools (Copiah Lincoln Community College, Mississippi State and Mississippi) in college, was involved in a pair of traffic-related incidents at Mississippi State — one being a DUI arrest. He was also involved in a brawl at the end of the 2020 Army Bowl in which he was seen kicking a Tulsa player who was lying on the ground.

Heath openly acknowledged the stupidity of those mistakes during a conversation with the State Journal early in camp and made sure his clean slate didn’t go to waste.

“He was a guy that came in Day 1 and competed and just put in great effort. You just could tell when he got into the game, it wasn’t too big for him,” LaFleur said. “He was super competitive both in the passing game obviously, making some very tough, contested catches, but also in the run game, how we emphasize the run blocking and the physicality he showed.

“We talk about it all the time, about you can’t control the opportunities you’re going to get but you can control what you do with them and that usually leads to more opportunities. And I think as Malik, practice after practice, preseason game after preseason game, just every step of the way, he was making the most of his opportunities.”

By the time starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs missed the preseason finale against Seattle on Aug. 26, Heath had essentially made the roster — as evidenced by him getting the start in Doubs’ place against the Seahawks. When the Packers open the season against the Bears, Heath figures to be active as the No. 4 receiver behind Doubs, Christian Watson and fellow rookie Jayden Reed, a second-round pick.

“Me going undrafted, it turned on a switch in my head: ‘Go time. I’ve got to prove the world wrong,’” Heath said. “And, I’m still going to prove them wrong. I ain’t done yet. Just because I’m out in the locker room with the 53, that don’t mean nothing. I’ve still got to go out with that same mindset like somebody still trying to take (my) job. Got to keep working.”

And he’ll get that opportunity this season, in large part because he made the most of the clean slate the Packers gave him.

“Coach kept saying, ‘We’re going to give you a shot. You’ve just got to be ready. We’re going to give you a shot. We believe in you.’ I felt it,” Heath said. “The opportunity is real around here, for sure. I don’t know about other organizations, but around here in Green Bay, they treat undrafted players just like they got drafted. Like the players say, ‘The draft don’t mean nothing when you come in here.’”

Photos: Packers close preseason on a high note with win over Seahawks