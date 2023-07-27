GREEN BAY — Luke Musgrave has it all.

Size. Speed. Athleticism.

And … self-awareness?

The Green Bay Packers rookie tight end undeniably gets high marks in all three of those first departments. The rookie second-round pick from Oregon State stands 6-foot-6, weighs 253 pounds, ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February and had a 9.89 relative athletic score (out of a possible 10.0) entering the NFL Draft.

And all those traits have been on display during the offseason and early training-camp practices, which are long on drill work and routes-on-air passing periods but short on actual 11-on-11 work and devoid entirely of in-pads physicality.

But on Thursday, following the second practice of camp, Musgrave’s self-awareness was on display, too.

• Musgrave, on his experience with new starting quarterback Jordan Love, who has frequently targeted him the first two days: “Jordan’s been really good at helping me. I’m sure I’m a frustration to work with at times, but he’s just handled it first class, giving me balls, giving me opportunities.”

• Musgrave, on two plays during the red-zone period late in practice Thursday when he failed to get across the goal line: “The last one? I caught it, I was short of the goal line. The other one, I dropped. That was … I don’t know what that was.”

• Musgrave, on the challenge of becoming an NFL-level blocker: “The blocking’s definitely different. Going up against somebody like Preston Smith, nothing against college guys, but they’re not as good.”

• Musgrave, on his role in how the defense is helping the offense get better and vice versa: “Obviously right now they’re making me better than I’m making them.”

Truth be told, the Packers have high expectations for Musgrave, one of two tight ends — third-round pick Tucker Kraft, from South Dakota State, being the other — the team selected in the draft in hopes renovating the position with young, athletic players who’ll grow into field-tilters.

But they also know, as coach Matt LaFleur has said repeatedly, tight end is the second-hardest offensive position to master as a rookie, right behind quarterback. Which is why LaFleur has been happy to see Musgrave and Kraft working late into the night at 1265 Lombardi Avenue in hopes of accelerating the process.

“They’re both very intelligent guys who are not afraid to work. We almost have to protect those guys from themselves at times,” LaFleur said before practice. “(I was) walking out of the building, after all the meetings, and they’re still in here talking about things, walking through things.

“They’re not afraid of the work. They’re going to put it in. … It’s going to be fun to watch these guys grow along the way.”

LaFleur pointed out the differences between Musgrave (“he can flat fly”) and Kraft (“a big body guy that has a lot of versatility”), but while the Packers want both to acclimate themselves quickly, they’re clearly counting on Musgrave to have an immediate impact.

And Musgrave, who joked he’s staying late at Lambeau Field “because I’ve got nothing else to do,” is taking that as a challenge.

He’s also taking offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s mantra — “Make new mistakes, don’t make the same ones,” Musgrave repeated — to heart.

After playing in only two games during his final college season for the Beavers because of a knee injury — Musgrave had just 11 catches for 169 yards last season (though four of those receptions went for 25 or more yards) and just 47 career receptions for 633 yards overall — Musgrave understands he needs all the work he can get.

And needs to make all the new mistakes he can, too.

“You learn a lot from making mistakes. It’s not trying to make mistakes, but going out there and making mistakes so you can learn,” Musgrave said. “A lot of times you don’t learn necessarily as much from doing it right, but just going out there and seeing what works. And that’s what we’re doing.

“Even from the first day of rookie minicamp to now, I feel like it’s easy to play faster when you know what you’re doing playbook-wise. You can play really fast if you know what you’re going to do. If you don’t know what you’re going to do, it’s kind of like, ‘Aaaargh!’ That’s the big thing for rookies — know what to do and just go play fast.”

If he does, could he have the monster impact the Packers are hoping for?

“I just kind of take every day and try to attack each day. Obviously, we’ve got some really good players around us on both sides of the ball,” Musgrave said, his self-awareness kicking in again. “I’m just going to go out there and try to contribute as much as I can every day and then we’ll see where they put me at the end.”