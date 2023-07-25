GREEN BAY — Just because Jordan Love needs all the work he can get in preparation for being the Green Bay Packers’ new starting quarterback doesn’t mean he’ll see extensive preseason action to get ready.
Love is unlikely to sit out all three of the preseason games the way his veteran predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, did in recent years, but coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst both said Tuesday that Love’s need for reps doesn’t necessarily mean they’re willing to put him at risk in the increasingly meaningless exhibition season.
People are also reading…
“It’s a little bit of that double-edged thing,” Gutekunst said of the risk-reward of playing Love against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 11, New England Patriots on Aug. 19 or Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26. “You’d like to see him play a lot — if you could promise me we could protect him and keep him healthy.
“I go back and forth. There’s part of me — with all these young players, not just Jordan — you want to see them play a lot. But there’s times you just want to, (like) Ted Thompson (used to say), bubble-wrap them and get to the first game and figure it out.”
LaFleur had said previously the team’s three joint practices (one with the Bengals, two with the Patriots) will be lower-risk game-like situations where Love won’t be directly in harm’s way as he would be in preseason action. LaFleur also said he will monitor Love’s throws in practice, just as he has done with Rodgers in past training camps — even though Love is only 24 years old while Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, is 39.
“If it’s something that we feel that they need to play a little more in the preseason, then we’ll do that,” LaFleur said. “It is nice that we have two different teams that we’re practicing against that provides them more game-like experience than most practices, just the competitiveness that goes along with that.
“I don’t want to wear his arm out by any stretch, and I think a lot of times you can do that in training camp.”
No veteran wideout — yet
Gutekunst didn’t flat-out rule out the possibility of adding a veteran wide receiver to the youngest corps in the NFL, but he came awfully close.
The Packers’ three most experienced receivers are second-year guys Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Touré.
Doubs played 48.4% of the Packers’ 1,094 offensive snaps last year and caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns; Watson played 46.3% of the snaps and caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven TDs; and Touré played just 112 snaps (10.2%) and had five receptions for 82 yards and one TD.
“Obviously we’re very excited about that group and how they’re going to grow together with Jordan and the whole offense,” Gutekunst said. “But we look at all those things, and if the right player and the right price and all that kind of stuff comes around, we’ll certainly contemplate it and see if that makes some sense.
“But the players we have right now in that group need to play. They need the reps. So we’re excited about that.”
Gary on the mend
Despite both outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and cornerback Eric Stokes (knee/foot) starting camp on the active physically unable to perform list, both Gutekunst and LaFleur expressed optimism the two players — both of whom were injured in the team’s Nov. 6 loss at Detroit last season — will be activated before camp ends.
“We’re hopeful for that. I think they’ve done an outstanding job (in their rehabilitation),” LaFleur said. “Certainly, they’ve put the work in. It’s evident. You can see it. … We'll see how fast we can get ‘em off (the PUP list). Provided there’s no setbacks, I would see them eventually coming off.”
As for Gary, Gutekunst called him “such an important factor for our football team, so we're going to be very cautious. He's got a long career ahead of him and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to get him to where he can go let it loose.
“It's going to be hard to hold him back. He's ready to go. He wants to keep pushing, and he will. But at the same time, we'll start him off (on PUP) these next 2-3 weeks and kind of see where he's at. I wouldn't put anything past him because he's a different kind of guy.”
Extra points
The Packers placed two players — inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Tarvarius Moore — on the non-football injury list, meaning they failed their physicals on Tuesday due to injuries not suffered while working out with the team. … Carpenter and Moore join wide receiver Grant DuBose and tight end Camren McDonald on the NFI list after the two rookies failed their physicals last week. … None of the veterans who reported Tuesday were placed on the PUP list, meaning only Gary, Stokes and wide receiver Jeff Cotton will start camp on it. Center Jake Hanson was initially placed on the PUP list but was activated a day later. … LaFleur said he will be mindful of the hot forecast for the next few days — the National Weather Service predicts highs in Green Bay of 83 degrees on Wednesday and 91 degrees on Thursday — and any air quality concerns. “I’m less concerned about the heat,” LaFleur said, adding, “As far as the air quality, that’s something we can’t control. If it’s so bad that we have to go inside, then we’ll adjust.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.
The 20-16 defeat Sunday night at Lambeau Field ended Green Bay's late-season charge.