GREEN BAY — Just because Jordan Love needs all the work he can get in preparation for being the Green Bay Packers’ new starting quarterback doesn’t mean he’ll see extensive preseason action to get ready.

Love is unlikely to sit out all three of the preseason games the way his veteran predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, did in recent years, but coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst both said Tuesday that Love’s need for reps doesn’t necessarily mean they’re willing to put him at risk in the increasingly meaningless exhibition season.

“It’s a little bit of that double-edged thing,” Gutekunst said of the risk-reward of playing Love against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 11, New England Patriots on Aug. 19 or Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26. “You’d like to see him play a lot — if you could promise me we could protect him and keep him healthy.

“I go back and forth. There’s part of me — with all these young players, not just Jordan — you want to see them play a lot. But there’s times you just want to, (like) Ted Thompson (used to say), bubble-wrap them and get to the first game and figure it out.”

LaFleur had said previously the team’s three joint practices (one with the Bengals, two with the Patriots) will be lower-risk game-like situations where Love won’t be directly in harm’s way as he would be in preseason action. LaFleur also said he will monitor Love’s throws in practice, just as he has done with Rodgers in past training camps — even though Love is only 24 years old while Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, is 39.

“If it’s something that we feel that they need to play a little more in the preseason, then we’ll do that,” LaFleur said. “It is nice that we have two different teams that we’re practicing against that provides them more game-like experience than most practices, just the competitiveness that goes along with that.

“I don’t want to wear his arm out by any stretch, and I think a lot of times you can do that in training camp.”

No veteran wideout — yet

Gutekunst didn’t flat-out rule out the possibility of adding a veteran wide receiver to the youngest corps in the NFL, but he came awfully close.

Doubs played 48.4% of the Packers’ 1,094 offensive snaps last year and caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns; Watson played 46.3% of the snaps and caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven TDs; and Touré played just 112 snaps (10.2%) and had five receptions for 82 yards and one TD.

“Obviously we’re very excited about that group and how they’re going to grow together with Jordan and the whole offense,” Gutekunst said. “But we look at all those things, and if the right player and the right price and all that kind of stuff comes around, we’ll certainly contemplate it and see if that makes some sense.

“But the players we have right now in that group need to play. They need the reps. So we’re excited about that.”

Gary on the mend

Despite both outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and cornerback Eric Stokes (knee/foot) starting camp on the active physically unable to perform list, both Gutekunst and LaFleur expressed optimism the two players — both of whom were injured in the team’s Nov. 6 loss at Detroit last season — will be activated before camp ends.

“We’re hopeful for that. I think they’ve done an outstanding job (in their rehabilitation),” LaFleur said. “Certainly, they’ve put the work in. It’s evident. You can see it. … We'll see how fast we can get ‘em off (the PUP list). Provided there’s no setbacks, I would see them eventually coming off.”

As for Gary, Gutekunst called him “such an important factor for our football team, so we're going to be very cautious. He's got a long career ahead of him and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to get him to where he can go let it loose.

“It's going to be hard to hold him back. He's ready to go. He wants to keep pushing, and he will. But at the same time, we'll start him off (on PUP) these next 2-3 weeks and kind of see where he's at. I wouldn't put anything past him because he's a different kind of guy.”

Extra points

The Packers placed two players — inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Tarvarius Moore — on the non-football injury list, meaning they failed their physicals on Tuesday due to injuries not suffered while working out with the team. … Carpenter and Moore join wide receiver Grant DuBose and tight end Camren McDonald on the NFI list after the two rookies failed their physicals last week. … None of the veterans who reported Tuesday were placed on the PUP list, meaning only Gary, Stokes and wide receiver Jeff Cotton will start camp on it. Center Jake Hanson was initially placed on the PUP list but was activated a day later. … LaFleur said he will be mindful of the hot forecast for the next few days — the National Weather Service predicts highs in Green Bay of 83 degrees on Wednesday and 91 degrees on Thursday — and any air quality concerns. “I’m less concerned about the heat,” LaFleur said, adding, “As far as the air quality, that’s something we can’t control. If it’s so bad that we have to go inside, then we’ll adjust.”