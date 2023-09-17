Matt LaFleur loves to say that nobody in the NFL feels sorry for you. Opponents don’t give two hoots about how many injuries you have, how inexperienced your guys may be, or whatever other ills befall your team.

So the Green Bay Packers head coach knew the Atlanta Falcons and their coach, Arthur Smith, one of LaFleur’s good buddies in the coaching fraternity, were not going to take it easy on him just because the Packers were without running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), deep-threat wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee).

And while the Packers led for most of the day — and entered the fourth quarter up, 24-12 — they ultimately fell short while shorthanded in a 25-24 loss.

Here are three things that stood out from the Packers’ loss to the Falcons in Atlanta:

1. No David Bakhtiari, but a possible big problem for Packers?

The question on everyone’s mind when the inactive list came out 90 minutes before kickoff and the five-time All-Pro left tackle’s name was on it was this: Was David Bakhtiari, a vehement and vocal critic of artificial turf, sitting out with his surgically repaired left knee because of Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s fake surface?

Bakhtiari went into the game listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report after not practicing all week, but that was thought to be just business as usual for the 31-year-old, who endured two nightmarish years coming back from tearing the ACL in his knee in a Dec. 31, 2020, practice.

After a lengthy conversation at his locker about the dangers of artificial turf, Bakhtiari was asked if he might sit out the Packers’ games this season on turf. His non-answer only fueled curiosity about his absence a few days later.

“I don’t think that’s a conversation that should be had,” Bakhtiari had said on Wednesday. “I just don’t think that’s … it’s not appropriate.”

The Packers have three more games on artificial turf this season: At Detroit against the Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 23, at the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, and at Minnesota against the Vikings on Dec. 31.

Asked after the game if Bakhtiari didn’t play because of it being on turf, LaFleur responded reflexively, “No. We all know that Dave’s been dealing with this. So, no.”

Asked if it’s possible that Bakhtiari won’t play in those turf games, LaFleur replied, “You guys, I’m not going to get into that. We all know this is two years now. I’m not going to get into it. It’s probably going to be like this from here on out.”

2. Different approach, same frustrations for Green Bay

We probably need to quit talking about how many first-round picks are on the Packers’ defense. (That’d be eight, for the record.) Because your guys’ draft status doesn’t mean diddly-poo when you can’t come through when your team needs you.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry seems to have taken the input of his head coach and his players and altered his approach, opting for a more aggressive approach both up front and in coverage. It worked against a lowly Chicago Bears offense last week, and for three quarters on Sunday, the defense again looked like a changed group.

Then, the fourth quarter started, and with the game on the line, the Packers defense wasn’t up to the task. The Falcons scored on all three of their fourth-quarter possessions — a Desmond Ridder fourth-down 6-yard touchdown run to pull Atlanta within 24-19, Younghoe Koo’s 39-yard field goal with 8:10 left to cut Green Bay's lead to 24-22 … and Koo’s 25-yarder with 57 seconds remaining to provide the winning margin.

The back-breaking play for the defense came on Atlanta’s go-ahead possession. With a chance on fourth-and-inches from the Green Bay 23-yard line to make a play and essentially clinch the victory, the defense couldn’t stop running back Bijan Robinson on a misdirection toss, allowing a 7-yard gain with 2 minutes to play.

3. Jordan Love doesn’t conquer all

For the second straight week, Jordan Love’s stat line was impressive and efficient. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 151 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 113.5. Love’s passing yardage doesn’t include two deep balls that resulted in two huge pass-interference penalties against Atlanta — a 44-yarder on the game’s first play on a flea-flicker, and a 43-yard flag in the second half to set up a touchdown.

But when the game was on the line, Love and the Packers’ offense could not deliver.

Now, in fairness, on the Packers’ penultimate possession, Love never had a chance to make anything happen. LaFleur called three straight AJ Dillon runs, with Dillon gaining 5 yards on the first carry and 4 on the second. But on third-and-1, Dillon tripped and fell short of the first down, leading to a punt.

By the time the offense got the ball back, the Falcons were up by 1 and Love & Co. had 57 seconds and no timeouts to work with.

Starting at their own 25-yard line, Love threw incomplete for Jayden Reed on first down, then was hit as he threw on second down by edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, resulting in an incompletion.

On third down, Love had Romeo Doubs open down the left sideline but overthrew him on a play where it appeared Love expected Doubs to be in one spot and Doubs expected the ball to be somewhere else.

Then, on fourth down, Love threw across the middle to Samori Touré, who appeared to make a fingertip catch to keep the drive alive with 34 seconds left.

But a penalty for illegal shift on running back Patrick Taylor wiped out the completion, and then a replay-booth review overturned the completion as the video showed the ball hitting the turf. The Falcons declined the penalty, took possession and ran out the final seconds for the win.

