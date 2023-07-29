GREEN BAY — Quay Walker knows what people think of him. And he has no doubt that they all — from fans, to opposing coaches, to the Chicago Bears players he fully expects to try to bait him into losing his temper in the Sept. 10 season opener — believe they have him figured out.
“Oh yeah. I’m already prepared,” the Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker, who was ejected from two games as a rookie last season, said Saturday afternoon following the team’s fourth practice of training camp.
“I know most teams will label me a hothead. So, I’ve just got to be ready for everything that’s going to come.”
What none of those people know, what they couldn’t possibly know, is what was simmering below the surface inside of Walker last season, when he was kicked out of the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field (for shoving Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch as Lynch tried to attend to injured running back D’Andre Swift) and from the Packers’ Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo (for pushing Bills practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson after winding up in the Buffalo bench area following a sideline tackle).
Those two out-of-control moments overshadowed an otherwise strong rookie year, in which he registered a team-high 119 tackles, forced three fumbles and recorded 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and seven pass break-ups while playing 846 of the Packers’ 1,033 defensive snaps.
What Walker was struggling with off the field, he confessed Saturday, was everything from the anxiety of living up to expectations, to feeling uncomfortable with who he was, to his own mental health history.
“There were a lot of people that thought I shouldn’t have been the first linebacker taken. That was on my mind a lot,” said Walker, the 22nd overall pick and the first of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s two first-rounders last year. “I just felt like I had something to prove every day, and if I had a bad game, that would mess with me and it would bleed over. I just always felt like I had something to prove. I had a whole lot on my mind from that standpoint.”
In turn, Walker isn’t just trying to change his behavior this season. He’s trying to change who he is.
“In college, I dealt with depression,” Walker continued. “I was always closed in, pretty much a real, real introvert. Being to myself all the time, stuff like that. So, I’m trying to open up. Sometimes when I do it, I want to go back to being closed in. But it’s a process. I’m just dealing with it.”
To be clear, Walker took full responsibility for losing his temper in those games and didn’t use his struggles as an excuse or explanation for his behavior.
In fact, it was his inability to forgive himself for those ejections that eventually led him to seek out Dr. Chris Carr, the Packers’ director of performance psychology and team behavioral health, during the organized team activity portion of the offseason program.
Before that, Walker had frequently talked with his former Georgia teammate and best friend, Travon Walker (no relation), who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. While helpful, those conversations weren’t enough to help him move forward, so he went to Carr.
“I ain’t going to lie to you. It was hard giving myself grace. The whole time this offseason, I thought about it every day,” Walker said. “It was hard because it was our last game and I got kicked (out). I felt real, real bad.
“Not only that, sometimes I can forget who I am. A lot of kids look up to me, especially back home, so I felt real, real bad about that. It was hard to reflect on the good season that I had because I left off on a bad note.
“When I got back here for OTAs, talking with Dr. Carr, it was just that one day I talked to him. (Then) I moved past it. But it took me a long time.
“Being more open now, it helps me mentally. But I’m not going to lie. There are times when I come in here and I just want to be quiet, not say nothing to nobody. But I can’t do that.”
Walker has found help not only with Carr, with whom he meets once a week, but with teammates.
Although cornerback Eric Stokes, another ex-Georgia defensive star, was teasing Walker — Stokes was shouting about the “deep, deep!” conversation Walker was having — during his session with reporters, Stokes and fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander have been particularly supportive.
Alexander, a proponent of the value of meditation, has encouraged Walker to take up the discipline, although Walker admits he’s a work in progress.
“It’s a process,” Alexander said. “The thing with meditation, you can’t rush it. It’ll come. It’ll come.”
Asked why he has recommended it to Walker, Alexander replied, “Quay was a first-round draft pick like myself. So I know what comes with that. It comes with a lot of responsibilities that people may not realize, not even see. So I’m just trying to guide him.
“Because, I can tell he’s an emotional player. Emotional players sometimes need to calm the mind — on and off the field. I just know that meditation helps me, so I’m trying to help him.”
For his part, Walker tried to move Saturday’s interview session beyond last year’s ejections, despite understanding why so many questions were asked about them.
“The past is the past, and I’m just ready to move forward and just learn from it. Of course, I can say that, but I have to do it by my actions,” Walker said.
When the conversation turned to his place in this year’s defense, though, Walker excitedly spoke of the diversified role the coaches have in mind for him — and have been unwilling to discuss publicly.
“I think (versatility) is the reason why Gutey selected me, because I’m one of the guys in my class that has a high ceiling and can play multiple positions, with one being outside linebacker,” Walker said. “I think that’s better for me, to be honest, and better for the team, as well.
“Whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do it. But I’d say yes to that, for sure.”
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”