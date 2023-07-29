GREEN BAY — Quay Walker knows what people think of him. And he has no doubt that they all — from fans, to opposing coaches, to the Chicago Bears players he fully expects to try to bait him into losing his temper in the Sept. 10 season opener — believe they have him figured out.

“Oh yeah. I’m already prepared,” the Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker, who was ejected from two games as a rookie last season, said Saturday afternoon following the team’s fourth practice of training camp.

“I know most teams will label me a hothead. So, I’ve just got to be ready for everything that’s going to come.”

What none of those people know, what they couldn’t possibly know, is what was simmering below the surface inside of Walker last season, when he was kicked out of the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field (for shoving Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch as Lynch tried to attend to injured running back D’Andre Swift) and from the Packers’ Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo (for pushing Bills practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson after winding up in the Buffalo bench area following a sideline tackle).

Those two out-of-control moments overshadowed an otherwise strong rookie year, in which he registered a team-high 119 tackles, forced three fumbles and recorded 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and seven pass break-ups while playing 846 of the Packers’ 1,033 defensive snaps.

What Walker was struggling with off the field, he confessed Saturday, was everything from the anxiety of living up to expectations, to feeling uncomfortable with who he was, to his own mental health history.

“There were a lot of people that thought I shouldn’t have been the first linebacker taken. That was on my mind a lot,” said Walker, the 22nd overall pick and the first of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s two first-rounders last year. “I just felt like I had something to prove every day, and if I had a bad game, that would mess with me and it would bleed over. I just always felt like I had something to prove. I had a whole lot on my mind from that standpoint.”

In turn, Walker isn’t just trying to change his behavior this season. He’s trying to change who he is.

“In college, I dealt with depression,” Walker continued. “I was always closed in, pretty much a real, real introvert. Being to myself all the time, stuff like that. So, I’m trying to open up. Sometimes when I do it, I want to go back to being closed in. But it’s a process. I’m just dealing with it.”

To be clear, Walker took full responsibility for losing his temper in those games and didn’t use his struggles as an excuse or explanation for his behavior.

In fact, it was his inability to forgive himself for those ejections that eventually led him to seek out Dr. Chris Carr, the Packers’ director of performance psychology and team behavioral health, during the organized team activity portion of the offseason program.

Before that, Walker had frequently talked with his former Georgia teammate and best friend, Travon Walker (no relation), who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. While helpful, those conversations weren’t enough to help him move forward, so he went to Carr.

“I ain’t going to lie to you. It was hard giving myself grace. The whole time this offseason, I thought about it every day,” Walker said. “It was hard because it was our last game and I got kicked (out). I felt real, real bad.

“Not only that, sometimes I can forget who I am. A lot of kids look up to me, especially back home, so I felt real, real bad about that. It was hard to reflect on the good season that I had because I left off on a bad note.

“When I got back here for OTAs, talking with Dr. Carr, it was just that one day I talked to him. (Then) I moved past it. But it took me a long time.

“Being more open now, it helps me mentally. But I’m not going to lie. There are times when I come in here and I just want to be quiet, not say nothing to nobody. But I can’t do that.”

Walker has found help not only with Carr, with whom he meets once a week, but with teammates.

Although cornerback Eric Stokes, another ex-Georgia defensive star, was teasing Walker — Stokes was shouting about the “deep, deep!” conversation Walker was having — during his session with reporters, Stokes and fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander have been particularly supportive.

Alexander, a proponent of the value of meditation, has encouraged Walker to take up the discipline, although Walker admits he’s a work in progress.

“It’s a process,” Alexander said. “The thing with meditation, you can’t rush it. It’ll come. It’ll come.”

Asked why he has recommended it to Walker, Alexander replied, “Quay was a first-round draft pick like myself. So I know what comes with that. It comes with a lot of responsibilities that people may not realize, not even see. So I’m just trying to guide him.

“Because, I can tell he’s an emotional player. Emotional players sometimes need to calm the mind — on and off the field. I just know that meditation helps me, so I’m trying to help him.”

For his part, Walker tried to move Saturday’s interview session beyond last year’s ejections, despite understanding why so many questions were asked about them.

“The past is the past, and I’m just ready to move forward and just learn from it. Of course, I can say that, but I have to do it by my actions,” Walker said.

When the conversation turned to his place in this year’s defense, though, Walker excitedly spoke of the diversified role the coaches have in mind for him — and have been unwilling to discuss publicly.

“I think (versatility) is the reason why Gutey selected me, because I’m one of the guys in my class that has a high ceiling and can play multiple positions, with one being outside linebacker,” Walker said. “I think that’s better for me, to be honest, and better for the team, as well.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do it. But I’d say yes to that, for sure.”