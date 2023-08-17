GREEN BAY — Maybe Matt LaFleur’s players didn’t get the reference. Maybe the New England Patriots pushed the envelope on the rules of engagement, and the Green Bay Packers felt they needed to respond.

Or maybe fights are just part of the deal when two teams spend two days together on the field.

After Wednesday’s quiet first day of joint practices between the teams after LaFleur said he gave his players a no-fighting speech and referred to “Peaky Blinders” — the Netflix series about a 1900s English crime family — in his admonishment, there were a number of skirmishes Thursday, including one that led to a player from each team being ejected by his respective coach.

Those players — Packers rookie outside linebacker Keshawn Banks and Patriots veteran linebacker Anfernee Jennings — fought at the end of a play during a special teams punting period, leading to the period being cut short. Banks admitted after practice that he blocked Jennings for too long, setting off the melee.

“I kind of blocked him hard and I think he got upset and kept pursuing me after the play was dead. Being a rookie, just letting my emotions get the best of me in that moment, it caused an altercation,” Banks said.

Asked about being booted from practice, Banks said LaFleur asked him if he threw a punch during the fight.

“Matt came up to me and said, ‘Did you throw a punch?’ and I’m just an honest, truthful person,” Banks said. “That’s the way I was raised and I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ Sure enough, I left practice shortly after.”

Their fight came after Packers inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie had his helmet yanked off and thrown into the air by Patriots defensive lineman Keion White.

“Stuff like that just happens sometimes,” McDuffie said. “If you get the best of them (in the first practice), maybe they come in and the tempers get flying. It’s part of it.”

Even before the special teams period, scuffles were breaking out. LaFleur and Patriots coach Bill Belichick both huddled with their teams in an effort to get things under control.

“We’re competitive. They’re competitive. It’s going to get chippy. It’s a joint practice. Guys out here trying to win jobs and show what they’ve got to the coaching staff,” Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills said. “That’s why Bill is who he is. He brought us together, calmed us down and we got back to work.”

And right after those huddles, Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson shoved Packers running back Aaron Jones from behind as he was finishing a run, and the normally mild-mannered Jones popped up and confronted Wilson with a shove and strong words.

“I did shove him, but I wanted to let him know, ‘Hey, we’re both professionals, this is not what we’re going to do. We set the standard of what we said we were going to do, and that’s too far,’” Jones said. “I wanted to set that early so it didn’t continue to happen — for my other backs as well, so they’re not going through the same thing.”

Several Packers players said they believed the Patriots took their physical approach too far during 11-on-11 periods.

Although both practices were in pads, none of the periods were live tackling. Wednesday’s practice had been essentially two-hand touch; Thursday’s was what coaches call “thud” — where players get into tackling position and collide with the ball carrier but don’t wrap their arms around him and let him continue on his way after contact.

“One team can’t be on one thing and the other team can’t be on something else,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “We’re not pushovers. You ain’t about to come in here. This is our stuff. We’re going to all play by the same rules. If not, we going to turn it up and then however things have got to go that’s just how they’ve got to go.”

Before Thursday’s practice, LaFleur had said that he hopes to do joint practices next summer with two different teams again, just as the Packers have now done this camp with Cincinnati and New England.

Of the league’s 32 teams, 26 are participating in joint practices this summer, with 11 teams working out with two teams.

“I just think there’s so much to get out of it,” LaFleur said. “Especially when you’re going against people that you know and respect how they go about their business and how they run their operation.”

Offense takes step back

After a more than solid showing on Day 1, the Packers No. 1 units took it on the chin on Day 2. Quarterback Jordan Love was 14 of 31 with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one on the first play of the 2-minute drill. “There was some really good things and there were some things we’ve definitely got to work on,” wide receiver Christian Watson said.

Packers injury report

Left tackle David Bakhtiari took part in practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) also returned to action. So did inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter (back), but starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) remained sidelined.

Still sidelined by injuries: Running backs Lew Nichols (shoulder) and Tyler Goodson (shoulder); wide receiver Bo Melton (hamstring); cornerback Corey Ballentine (stinger); safety Innis Gaines (quadriceps); and offensive linemen Caleb Jones (ankle) and Luke Tenuta (ankle).

Will Jordan Love play against the Patriots?

Asked whether he'd be more inclined to play Love this Saturday against the Patriots or in next week's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, LaFleur replied, "I don't know yet."

