GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s enthusiasm and the intentionally positive chords he repeatedly struck were hard to miss.

But as the Green Bay Packers fifth-year coach addressed reporters on Tuesday morning on the eve of his team’s first training-camp practice of the year, the first question out of the chute was an obvious one — and LaFleur’s answer was telling.

Asked what the challenges are for him as he coaches by far the youngest team of his tenure and one of the youngest teams in the NFL, LaFleur replied: “The unknown.”

That wasn’t the end of LaFleur’s answer, of course. He went on to talk about how “every year has its own unique set of challenges” and how the focus will be on the process of “how quickly we can acclimate these young players and get ‘em ready to roll.”

And he also made sure he emphasized, as veterans arrived at Lambeau Field on Tuesday to join the rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries who all reported to camp late last week, “there’s a lot of excitement today.”

But there was no denying 2023 is going to be a year unlike any other — not just in LaFleur’s tenure, but arguably since 1992, when the triumvirate of Ron Wolf, Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre began a Titletown renaissance that lasted the better part of three decades.

“It feels like Year 1, quite frankly. It feels like we’re right back where we started when I first got hired here. That’s exciting,” said LaFleur, who led the 2019 team to a 13-3 record and an unexpected berth in the NFC Championship Game, becoming the first first-year head coach to lead the team to the postseason — something neither Holmgren nor Vince Lombardi did in their first seasons.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement that goes along with that. We’re going to coach these guys hard. And we expect them to show up with a great attitude every day and give everything they can.”

How far that might take this team remains to be seen, but both LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, who also spoke with reporters for about 20 minutes, acknowledged the obvious youth movement afoot.

And Gutekunst, when asked about the prospect of adding a veteran wide receiver to augment a position where the most experienced players are 2022 draft picks Romeo Doubs (who played 48.4% of the Packers’ 1,094 offensive snaps last year and Christian Watson (who played 46.3%), made it clear he's not interested in adding an experienced wideout.

Entering Wednesday morning’s practice, 56 of the 91 players on the roster have one year of NFL experience or less. That breakdown includes:

• 31 rookies, including all 13 of the team’s 2023 draft picks;

• 10 first-year players, who aren’t rookies but have yet to accrue enough regular-season action to earn a year of NFL service time

• 15 second-year players, including all 11 of the team’s 2022 draft picks

• 8 third-year players

• 27 players who have accrued three or more years of NFL experience, including 2020 draft class members Love, AJ Dillon, Josiah Deguara and Jon Runyan and just four players (left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Preston Smith, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and punter Pat O’Donnell) who’ve celebrated their 30th birthday.

“This is a young man's game. You've heard a lot of people up here say that. You got to be ‘green and growing,’” Gutekunst said, recalling how his predecessor as GM, Ted Thompson, relied heavily on having young players at the back end of the roster — while the core of the team grew more experienced. “If you don't keep yourself growing, you can get stagnant very quick. I think I learned that through that period of time (working for Thompson).

“The amount of time we have with these guys in preseason and the rules (being what they are), we don't have as much time maybe to develop or to find out what we have. So, sometimes that happens during the season — and that can be tough. But that's the job and that's the challenge.”

While LaFleur made sure he emphasized that the team’s success will be predicated on more than just how Love — with his 157 career regular-season snaps — performs, the coach also understands the focus is on Love after Favre and Rodgers’ combined 31 years as the team’s starting quarterbacks.

For his part, LaFleur said it’ll be “a process” figuring out which plays Love likes, which concepts he can best execute and which approach is the smartest to take while balancing the importance of his position while making sure the rest of the roster takes up some of the slack since Love doesn’t have “the number of reps with certain concepts at this point in his career” that a veteran quarterback would.

“There’s going to be some plays where he may not have the comfort level with yet, or conversely, the guys around him might not have the level of comfort. So it’s going to be pretty fluid in regards to what we like, what we don’t like,” LaFleur said. “I just want all these guys to attack it with great enthusiasm and be open-minded throughout the process — just strive to get better, (make) those incremental improvements.”

As for what he wants to see from Love specifically, LaFleur replied in part: “Certainly you want to give him every opportunity. You can’t give him enough reps and so, (it’s about) just making those incremental improvements and becoming more consistent on a daily basis. But, I’m really excited. And he definitely has complete command of our offense. There’s no doubt about it. He’s put the work in.”

LaFleur insisted he’ll stay true to his philosophies in terms of practice structure and drill work as training camp unfolds, but he allowed that adjustments must also be made to account for the group’s inexperience compared to past iterations of the roster as the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago quickly approaches.

“You’ve got to be aware of your personnel, and we are pretty young, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” LaFleur said. “But like I said, there’s a lot of excitement that comes along with that. We’ve got a lot of talented players, and it’s everybody’s responsibility to get them to become the best version of themselves sooner than later.”

How quickly that happens will dictate whether this season is a year filled with more growing pains than victories or if the team will coalesce around Love, outperform expectations and be one of the NFL’s feel-good stories of 2023.

“We’re counting on a lot of young guys this year. That’s exciting — and it’s a little anxious at times, too,” Gutekunst said. “We’ll see how it goes. We’ve got a long time until that first game, but it’ll come fast.”