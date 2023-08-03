GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers offense is finally on the scoreboard in coach Matt LaFleur’s daily offense-versus-defense competitions.
But it wasn’t without controversy (in some defensive players’ minds), not without some perhaps crossing-the-line trash talking (from loquacious cornerback Rasul Douglas) and not decided by the highly competitive 2-minute drills (which saw the No. 2 offense essentially score three touchdowns in its battle with the No. 2 defense before the No. 1 defense got the better of the Jordan Love-led No. 1 offense).
To start camp, LaFleur introduced a new wrinkle to end-of-practice 11-on-11 competitions (2-minute, red-zone or third-down situations) by having the losing group do calisthenics — either push-ups or up-downs — after the competition ends. The defense had won the competitions during the first five full-speed practices of camp.
On Thursday, it was the 4-minute drill, in which the offense has the lead and is trying to run out the clock while the defense is trying to get a stop to get the ball back. The No. 1 offense won both times, with running backs AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor picking up the first downs needed.
“We’ve been working to beat those guys on the defensive side and we finally got them,” said running back Tyler Goodson, who contributed in that drill and in the 2-minute periods. “That’s a start. We’ve just got to keep going.”
In the 2-minute periods, Goodson was part of a No. 2 offense that seemed to score three times on one drive — on a Sean Clifford-to-Tucker Kraft pass, on a Goodson catch-and-run and, finally, on a Clifford-to-Malik Heath slant that officially was a touchdown.
“It’s all right. We got in the last time and it counted,” Clifford said.
That led to the No. 1 offense-defense battle and Douglas’ incessant (and slightly profane) trash-talking, which started after he broke up a Love deep ball intended for Christian Watson. It got so intense running back Aaron Jones felt the need to remind Douglas everybody was on the same team.
“I had to give it back to him because he was like, 'You guys suck … blah, blah, blah,’” Jones said. “Then after I'm like, 'Hey bro, we’re all teammates.’ … Just trying to give him a friendly reminder.”
Although the No. 1 offense moved to the defense’s 20-yard line during its 2-minute turn — on the strength of Love’s third-and-10, 11-yard scramble to keep the drive going and completions to Romeo Doubs, Bo Melton and Luke Musgrave — the defense broke up Love’s last two passes at the goal line.
“We’ve been getting our ass whupped all camp. So we focused today on making sure that they knew we were here to play ball,” left guard Elgton Jenkins said of the battle with the defense. “We ain’t bowing down for nobody. They’re good, but I feel like we’re good, too.”
Said outside linebacker Justin Hollins: “We’ll let them have their day. I don’t know if they’re going to have any more days, though.”
The live-tackling period came as a surprise as it’s probably been over a decade since one of those happened during a practice. LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, didn’t like the risk such periods pose to players.
“Today was a really good practice for us,” LaFleur, who speaks with local reporters before practice instead of afterward, told NFL Network after practice. “In terms of just battling through some heat, battling through some adversity. We had a full tackle-to-the ground period, which is something we haven’t done in the past.
“I like the mentality of this team. Guys aren’t just punching the clock.”
Extra points
Tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara, who dropped out of Tuesday’s practice, was out with a calf injury. How long the Packers’ most experienced tight end will be sidelined is unclear. … Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) returned to practice. … Center Jake Hanson (elbow) remained sidelined. … Rookie kicker Anders Carlson was 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts, missing the first kick on both of his three-kick series. The misses came from 41 and 47 yards out and left him at 16 of 27 for camp. … The Packers were officially awarded linebacker Arron Mosby on waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
