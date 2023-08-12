GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur ain’t no dummy.

The Green Bay Packers head coach knew, from the moment that the team decided it was moving on from its future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and four-time NFL MVP, that it was up to him to both manage the expectations for the new kid and do everything he could from a schematic standpoint to help him overcome his relative inexperience and the youthful cast of pass catchers surrounding him.

Sure, coaching Aaron Rodgers was no picnic sometimes. But LaFleur found a way to maximize his immense talent and handle the veteran’s overly demanding approach to help Rodgers to back-to-back NFC Championship Game berths in 2019 and 2020 and back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

With first-year starter Jordan Love, LaFleur’s challenge is vastly different. And while Love has had his ups and downs throughout camp so far — with his two-series performance in Friday night’s 36-19 preseason-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium being an undeniable up — LaFleur has hit all the right notes, both as a play-caller and when talking about his new prized pupil.

In Love’s first preseason start as the No. 1 QB, it was LaFleur’s job to put together a game plan and send in the play calls that would give Love what he needed from his debut as QB1: Open receivers to throw to, opportunities for big plays, and a boost of confidence.

LaFleur delivered all those.

Then, afterward, it was LaFleur’s task to balance his praise for Love’s performance with expectation-tampering critiques that were honest (without being harsh) and fair (without downplaying Love’s good moments).

LaFleur checked those boxes, too.

“All in all, I thought it was a good first performance. But it’s only … very limited action,” is how LaFleur began his postgame assessment.

Then, he mentioned Love’s one bad throw out of 10 attempts — missing a wide-open Luke Musgrave across the middle when the rookie tight end had no defenders in his area code — before continuing.

“I’m sure he would love to have the throw to Musgrave back,” LaFleur said. “But there’s a lot to learn from, a lot of good came out of it. Just the poise he showed, the command he showed. I thought we were getting in and out of the huddle quickly.

“So, I thought it was a really good first exposure for him for this season.”

Asked about the throw, Love owned it, saying, “Man, (I) just missed him. That’s an easy throw, routine throw. Just couldn’t come up with it.”

Before giving way to rookie backup quarterback Sean Clifford, who played 47 of the Packers’ 66 offensive snaps to Love’s 12, Love completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 112.9.

The offense’s first series with Love at the helm ended with him missing Musgrave on third-and-7; he capped his second series (seven plays, 43 yards, 3 minutes 52 seconds) with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs.

For as much as LaFleur doesn’t like the narrative that he finally gets to run “his” offense this year after four years of collaborating with — or kowtowing to, depending on your viewpoint — Rodgers, the play-calling looked like it came straight out of the textbook for Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay-Matt LaFleur Offense 101.

He got Love started on the first play with an easy in-rhythm, short pass from the shotgun to the right side, getting the ball out of Love’s hand quickly to running back Aaron Jones for a 6-yard gain.

On the next, Love changed the play at the line of scrimmage — LaFleur calls it a “can” play, which is included in the play call as the play the quarterback “can” run if the defensive look presents a problem for the original play that was called — and he hit Musgrave for an 8-yard catch-and-run and a first down.

Two plays later, LaFleur dialed up a downfield “shot” play, with Love going deep for Christian Watson down the left sideline. Love put the throw in the where he wanted it, but Bengals safety Dax Hill raced over to break it up.

“The safety just made a really good play,” Love said afterward. “I was trying to hold him as much as I could with my eyes, and he covered a lot of ground to make that play. It’s a good one to go back, learn from and just continue to keep working on that.”

Interestingly, this was the play LaFleur opted to use as a teachable moment, focusing on the easy-to-miss subtleties of playing quarterback at the highest of levels and pointing out that the play could’ve been a momentum-grabbing completion if Love had used his eyes to slow Hill down just a moment longer.

“I think there’s something to look at there,” LaFleur said. “We’ve been talking to him a lot about putting more air on some of his ‘go’ balls. I thought the safety got a pretty good jump on it, it appeared.

“It did look like an accurate ball, but what can he do to maybe hold that safety just another step so he can’t make a play on the ball?”

Love will have more such in-game learning opportunities before the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. LaFleur sad that after two joint practices with the New England Patriots next week, Love will definitely see more preseason action, either against the Patriots on Saturday night or in the Aug. 26 preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

And you can count on LaFleur using those moments to further teach Love the finer points of playing the position and to build his confidence before facing the Bears.

“I would anticipate him playing some more. Whether that’s next week or whether that’s versus Seattle, we’ll kind of see how the week goes, see how practices are going,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got two big practices coming up against New England that are going to be really good for him, and we’re just going to play it by ear.”