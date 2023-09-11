GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark still remembers those Pop Warner football games, with his parents, Nicole and Kenny Sr., in the stands — beaming with pride.

Clark recalls playing in the first few games of his first season of organized football — he was 8 years old then — and how his dad was his biggest fan.

“And then,” Clark, the Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle recalled Monday afternoon, “he went to prison right after that.”

The Packers’ 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday was special for all kinds of reasons.

It was Jordan Love’s regular-season debut as the team’s new starting quarterback.

Thirteen rookies played in their first NFL games.

And Kenny Clark Sr. seeing his son play the game the game he loves — in person — for the first time in two decades.

“It was a special moment for me and my family,” said Kenny Jr., who was presented with a game ball by his coaches and teammates after the game. “It was cool just to be able to get a win and share that moment with my teammates. I appreciate them for that.

“It was a surreal moment for me.”

In 2004, Kenny Sr. went to prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man outside a San Bernardino, California-area liquor store.

Sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in prison, Kenny Sr. maintained his innocence throughout. And although the prosecution's eyewitness recanted his testimony shortly after the trial, the Clark family — Nicole, Kenny Jr., his brother Kyon and their twin sisters Kennia and Kennise — saw their state and federal appeals rejected in their quest for a new trial.

So, while Kenny Jr. became a highly sought-after recruit in high school — UCLA, where he ultimately went, was one of the schools to visit his father in prison during the process — and went on to become a star for the Bruins and the Packers’ 2016 first-round draft pick, Kenny Sr. remained incarcerated.

The turning point came in May 2022 when, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, a California Supreme Court ruling paved the way for California governor Gavin Newsom to grant Kenny Sr. clemency.

Last February, the California Board of Parole officially granted Kenny Sr.'s release, and he became a free man in early July. Two months later, he was in the stands at Soldier Field, watching his son on a football field once again.

“He was smiling the whole time,” Kenny Jr. said. “The atmosphere, just being up there — it was his first time getting on the plane; first time going to an NFL game — he was just shocked the whole time.

“He was just happy. He was just so happy, to see us out there playing. He was just taking it all in.”

What he saw was his son forcing a Justin Fields fumble on a strip-sack, registering two tackles, two quarterback hits and leading a defensive that held the Bears in check until garbage time.

“We had talked about it the week before,” LaFleur said of Clark’s father coming to Chicago. “He told me, and I knew that meant a lot to him with his dad being in attendance. I thought he played a really good game.”

For his part, Kenny Jr. said he normally keeps his emotions in check on game days, but he confessed that Sunday was different. Understandably so.

“Y’all see me smiling and stuff all the time, but I don’t really get too emotional,” he said. “(But) in the beginning of the game, it for sure hit me. I had a lot of emotions, especially during the national anthem.

“I’m just blessed, man. I’ve been through a lot in my life — good or bad. I’m just happy that we were able to go out there and play how we did. It was a special moment, and it was special to share that with him (and) with my teammates.”

Photos: Packers kick off regular season against Bears in Chicago