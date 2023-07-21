GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark knows the math is a little fuzzy. In multiple ways.
It used to be a running joke with the Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle — drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at age 20 — that every subsequent rookie draft class would have players older than him. It wasn’t until two years ago the Packers finally had a class where every player was younger than him.
And now, at the ripe old age of 27 and entering his eighth NFL season, Clark is one of the old men on the roster. Only 10 players are older than him.
“It’s different for sure, but it’s awesome,” Clark said with a smile. “We got a team that’s young.”
And, a defensive line group that’s unproven. After Clark, the most experienced player is third-year man T.J. Slaton, who is joined by two draft picks from last year (first-rounder Devonte Wyatt and seventh-rounder Jonathan Ford) and two more from this year (fourth-rounder Colby Wooden and sixth-rounder Karl Brooks).
People are also reading…
Which is where another math equation doesn’t computer: The coaches want to ration Clark’s snaps in an effort to make him more productive and less worn down by season’s end, but how can they do that when there aren’t enough proven commodities around him — after veterans Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed departed in free agency — to give Clark those plays off without playing a bunch of inexperienced guys in his place?
“That’s a good question. I just know if I can take less snaps, it’s going to help me be better,” Clark said. “But they’ve got to ball and they’re going to be called on to play. I’m going to do my job in terms of helping develop them, along with everybody else.”
Clark also expects to move up and down the line when he does play instead of being stuck at nose tackle down-in and down-out. Slaton is primarily a nose tackle and Wyatt is best as a three-technique tackle, so Clark is the only one versatile enough to move around. Thus, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery are working to come up with the right formula for when and where to play him.
“Wherever they need me to fit, I’m fitting in at. And I’m comfortable with that. I feel like I can play everywhere,” Clark said. “It’s grueling in there on the nose. Moving outside would take a load off my body. Early in the year, just having a conversation with Jerry (Montgomery) and the rest of the coaches, they want me to take less snaps to keep me fresher for the season. They want to give these young guys more opportunities.”
As much focus as there has been on the youth movement the Packers have undergone at wide receiver and tight end, the defensive line has five rookies/first-year players, two second-year guys, Slaton and Clark.
“Yeah, they’re gonna be thrown into the fire,” Montgomery said of the youngsters. “There’s going to be a lot of mistakes early, and hopefully a lot of that happens in preseason and the practices. You’re gonna have to put them in there and let ‘em learn. And we’ll have to live with those mistakes.”
Here’s a closer look at the defensive line as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies, quarterbacks and players who are coming off injuries reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for next Wednesday:
Depth chart
No.
Name
Ht.
Wt.
Age
Exp.
College
97
Kenny Clark
6-3
314
27
8
UCLA
93
T.J. Slaton
6-4
330
25
3
Florida
95
Devonte Wyatt
6-3
304
25
2
Georgia
99
Jonathan Ford
6-5
338
24
2
Miami (Fla.)
98
Chris Slayton
6-4
307
26
1
Syracuse
96
Colby Wooden
6-4
273
22
R
Auburn
94
Karl Brooks
6-3
296
23
R
Bowling Green
60
Jason Lewan
6-6
293
24
R
Illinois State
64
Antonio Moultrie
6-4
275
24
R
Miami (Fla.)
Burning question
Will Wyatt make the Year 2 jump the Packers are counting on?
Late in his rookie season, Wyatt had his attention-grabbing moments after having next to no impact for much of the season. He had a sack in the season-ending loss to Detroit, and though he played only 224 defensive snaps all season (21.7%), he played 90 of those snaps over the final three games of the year.
The Packers are hoping those were coming attractions for a breakout second season.
“Devonte, Year 1 to Year 2, I expect a massive jump for him,” Montgomery said. “I’m excited about what he brings to the table. You saw some spurts there at the end where he did some really, really nice things. You saw a guy that we drafted to do what he did.
“Not everybody walks in Day 1 and figures it out. Almost no one does. So, it was cool to see him progress throughout the year, build more confidence and be able to play fast. That’s what it’s all about. To get him to play fast and not have that fear of failure. Not being afraid to make a mistake.”
On the rise
Slaton
Coming out of college, there were questions about Slaton’s work ethic and motor. He seems to have dispelled those concerns to some degree, but he still has a long way to go before he’s solidified himself. That said, with the team moving on from Reed and Lowry, the door is wide open for Slaton, who played in all 17 games with two starts last year, recording 31 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for a loss and two passes defensed,
“I had high expectations for T.J. last year, and I don’t think he played those consistently, but he showed flashes,” Montgomery said. “My expectations for him is to be the best version of himself every single day. That’s what we’ve got to get out of him.”
Player to watch
Lukas Van Ness
Wait, Van Ness, the Packers’ first-round pick? From Iowa? Who’s listed as an outside linebacker on the depth chart? Yeah, him. What’s he doing in a preview of the defensive line? Well, the versatile Van Ness played all across the defensive line during his final season at Iowa, and the coaches are already hatching ideas for how they can use him with his hand in the dirt in pass-rushing situations to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Montgomery is especially familiar with Van Ness’ skill set, having played at Iowa himself and with his former Hawkeyes teammate, Kelvin Bell, having been Van Ness’ position coach last year.
“Obviously my college teammate was his coach. So, I know a lot,” Montgomery said. “I know the kid’s got a great work ethic. I’m excited about him. He’s done some really good things since he’s been here already. It should be good. I’m excited to see what he does, especially when the pads get put on.”
Key competition
Wooden vs. Brooks for playing time
The two rookie draft picks come to the NFL from opposite ends of the defensive line spectrum. The 273-pound Wooden was an undersized defensive lineman at Auburn; the 296-pound Brooks played as a stand-up edge-rushing outside linebacker moving to the defensive line. Given the lack of depth up front, both figure to be part of the line rotation relatively quickly.
“When you have a veteran guys like Dean and J-Reed, you limit those opportunities for those guys to make those mistakes and hurt the defense because you have guys who know what they’re doing. Well, now you’re going to have to throw them in the fire,” Montgomery said. “My job is to get them ready. That’s what I’ve got to do. Come the season opener, they’ll be ready to go — one way or another.”
Numbers game
26.5
That’s the number of sacks Clark has registered over the past six seasons, second only to outside linebacker Preston Smith (33.5) on the roster over that span. For a player whose sack numbers haven’t been enough to get him more Pro Bowl recognition, raising that number this season would be a potential game-changer for the defense — especially if the coaches move him around.
“It’s just all about the opportunities and making plays,” Clark said. “And I’d definitely have some opportunities out there.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.
The 20-16 defeat Sunday night at Lambeau Field ended Green Bay's late-season charge.