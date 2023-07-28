GREEN BAY — Yosh Nijman arched an eyebrow and shook his head. He understood the line of thinking, he just wasn’t willing to accept it as true.

Through three practices of training camp, the Green Bay Packers fourth-year offensive tackle has yet to have an uninterrupted day with the No. 1 offensive line at right tackle — the position where he started 11 games last season after filling in for an in-and-out-of-the-lineup David Bakhtiari at left tackle multiple times over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Instead, with Bakhtiari on an adjusted work schedule to keep his surgically repaired left knee from flaring up like it did all too often over the past two years, Nijman has split his time between left and right tackle while second-year lineman Zach Tom, his primary competition for the starting right tackle job, has worked with the No. 1 line at right tackle every day — sometimes exclusively.

Even during Friday’s half-speed practice, Nijman got most of the right tackle snaps — certainly the most he’s gotten at the spot in one day so far — but not all of them, as Tom got some, too.

But Nijman isn’t complaining. If he doesn’t think it’s fair to him, he’s not saying so.

“I don’t necessarily look at it as a challenge. For me it’s just, I’m playing those two positions right now, and making sure I’m really good at playing both of them,” said Nijman, who has started 21 games (11 at right tackle, 10 at left tackle) over the past three seasons. “I don’t see it as a disadvantage. If I’m still able to get those reps that I need, if I need to look over on film and see exactly when I didn’t get in, I can do that.”

During the offseason, the Packers coaches made it clear the only starting linemen locked into their starting jobs were Bakhtiari at left tackle and Elgton Jenkins at left guard. But through three days of practice, only Nijman has had to share time at his spot, while center Josh Myers and right guard Jon Runyan have been with the starters full-time.

For his part, coach Matt LaFleur didn't agree with the idea that oscillating between left and right tackle might not give Nijman enough snaps at right tackle to earn the starting spot.

LaFleur also said he’s in no rush to commit to a starting five up front, pointing out that there are 15 days between the Aug. 26 preseason finale against Seattle and the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago.

“You’ve got to let it happen naturally, let it happen organically,” LaFleur said. “We’re doing a lot of shuffling of the offensive line, so I think there’s enough time basically to figure it out along the way.”

Pulling for Joey B.

LaFleur said he reached out to Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, his buddy and former Los Angeles Rams coaching colleague, after Thursday’s news that Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow went down in practice with a calf injury.

Taylor told reporters Friday the injury has been diagnosed as a “calf strain” and that Burrow will be sidelined for “several weeks.” While Taylor wouldn’t speculate on whether Burrow might miss the Bengals’ Sept. 10 opener at Cleveland, the timeline surely means Burrow will miss the Bengals’ joint practice with the Packers on Aug. 9 and the teams’ preseason game two days later.

“I shot (Taylor) a text and just said, ‘I hope your QB’s OK.’ Certainly, we (were) looking forward to him being in there. He’s one of the elite quarterbacks in the National Football League,” LaFleur said of Burrow. “You never want to see that with any player, let alone a guy the stature of Joe Burrow.”

Extra points

The Packers released 2020 seventh-round pick Jonathan Garvin on Friday, which happened to be his 24th birthday. Garvin played in 38 games with one start over his three seasons, registering 1.5 sacks, 32 tackles, and seven quarterback hits in 673 career regular-season snaps. He’d spent his first three seasons as an inside linebacker but had worked at defensive end to start camp. … Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore all got work with the starters at safety, but Ford has still gotten the vast majority of work with the No. 1 group so far. … The No. 1 outside linebackers, with Rashan Gary still on the physically unable to perform list, were Preston Smith and Justin Hollins. Kingsley Enagbare and first-round pick Lukas Van Ness ran with the No. 2 group. It marked the first time Van Ness was with the second-string after being with the No. 3 group previously. … Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks remained sidelined by a concussion. … Rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed was the first man up as punt returner, followed by Keisean Nixon.