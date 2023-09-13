GREEN BAY — Jordan Love had no trouble sleeping on Saturday night. And it wasn’t because the beds at the team’s downtown Chicago hotel were ultra comfortable.

He wasn’t at all anxious about the first game of his tenure as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback — unlike his first NFL start back in 2021, when he found out at midweek that Aaron Rodgers had contracted COVID-19 and wouldn’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He wasn’t experiencing any thoughts of self-doubt, either — having had a strong training camp and feeling in complete command of the offense.

And so, it was no surprise to Love that he played well — he finished the game having completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 123.2, the highest in the league in Week 1 — in the Packers’ 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

For comparison's sake, even if it's not an apples-to-apples comp, Love completed 19 of 30 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception (69.5 rating) in the Packers' 13-7 loss to the Chiefs in his first start.

He looked nothing like that guy against the Bears.

“I already had a lot of confidence, having played a good amount of snaps so far,” Love explained Wednesday afternoon as the Packers shifted their focus to this Sunday’s road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “If you’re going in there for the first time as the starting quarterback, you’re going to have a little bit of nerves — which I did. My first start in Kansas City, there was some nerves.

“I think just the more I’m out there, the more I’m playing, the more reps I get, the more comfortable I’ll feel and feel better out there.”

He’ll play more and get more reps against the Falcons, who come in 1-0 and with a much more problematic defense than the one the Bears trotted out there last Sunday — a fact not lost on head coach Matt LaFleur this week.

“I thought all in all, he had a really good day. And we’re going to have a more difficult challenge in front of us,” LaFleur said. “Just in some of the things that Atlanta does, they’re a very aggressive defense. They’re very good up front and can generate a lot of pressure, and they’re going to challenge you on the perimeter.

“Every week is a different challenge in terms of what somebody does or maybe the personnel or whatever it may be. So, it’s just the next challenge.”

One thing LaFleur isn’t concerned about is Love becoming complacent after his first victory as a starting quarterback. Despite his impressive numbers, Love certainly didn’t play a perfect game — not that LaFleur was expecting one.

But Love was outstanding on third downs, completing 7 of 9 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown (153.9 rating). Six of Love’s nine passes on third downs resulted in first downs, and he also picked up first down with a 1-yard QB sneak.

And on one of the Packers’ rare third-down failures against the Bears, Love scrambled for a 9-yard gain to set up a fourth-and-3 — a play on which Love then threw a 35-yard touchdown to Aaron Jones.

“This game is all about consistency and you’ve got to build upon a solid performance,” LaFleur said. “I think the more reps he gets, the more confident and more comfortable he will get.”

And while veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari is concerned about his younger teammates getting too carried away by their opening-week win, Love isn’t among those he has to worry about.

“I hope they don’t get their heads too high. We have 16 more games,” Bakhtiari said. “We’ve got one underneath our belt, and we’ve got to make sure we handle wins accordingly, and the same thing with losses. We’ve got to make sure that we don’t expect the next team to go, ‘We won,’ so the next team will go roll over. You’ve got to earn every win.”

Earlier in the week, LaFleur had addressed that by discussing the dangers of players getting too “comfortable.” Told of that comment on Wednesday, Love made sure he differentiated between the comfort he’s feeling and the complacency that he knew LaFleur was referring to.

“It’s definitely just a building block. It’s just the start of the season,” Love said of his performance. “It’s a long season, a lot of games to be played.

“When I say ‘comfortable,’ I think just more of seeing the game a little bit faster and almost feeling more like practice out there where you’re not flustered or things aren’t happening a little too fast for you. You can slow down and just get back to playing how you play.

“But (I’m) not getting complacent. You never, ever get complacent out there.”