GREEN BAY — They all know the risks of playing their new starting quarterback in a game that doesn’t count. They all know that while they can mitigate those risks, they cannot completely eliminate them.

They all know the Green Bay Packers are taking a chance that something bad — be it minor or catastrophic — could happen to Jordan Love in Saturday night’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.

It’s not that they don’t care. They just know that as a first-year starter surrounded by similarly inexperienced would-be pass catchers, there’s no getting around the obvious reality Love & Co. must play game snaps — together — to be as ready as possible for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“Are you going to play to your fears or play to your hopes?” Bisaccia, who’s entering his 22nd year in the NFL, including a stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach in 2021. “The young guys need to play in a game to feel the speed of (it).

“It is a risk-reward type business.”

And the Packers are accepting that risk because they believe Love, with one career regular-season start and 157 total regular-season offensive snaps, not only needs the in-game work himself but needs to be on the field with the youngsters surrounding him.

The Packers not only have seven rookies or second-year players atop their wide receiver depth chart (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Touré, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant DuBose and Malik Heath) but their top three tight ends are either rookies (Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft) or a first-year player (Austin Allen) in the wake of veteran Tyler Davis’ season-ending knee injury in Cincinnati last weekend. (Veteran Josiah Deguara, while listed as a tight end on the roster, is more of a fullback now.)

Davis, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against the Bengals, is a cautionary tale of the risks of preseason football. Losing Davis, a core special-teams player whose role on offense was growing, Bisaccia said Friday was like “we lost our right hand.”

Nonetheless, Gutekunst believes it’s the kind of risk the Packers must take because in-game reps cannot be replicated, even in joint practices such as the two the team had with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday and with the Bengals on Aug. 9.

That’s why Gutekunst said Friday that Love would play against the Patriots. Whether he’ll play more than the two offensive series and 12 snaps he played against the Bengals is unclear, but the team’s braintrust is in agreement: It’s necessary.

“I think it’s important for our offense to play together,” Gutekunst said Friday. “(Love) needs to play, and lot of it is just to see things over and over until you just kind of develop the instincts to know what you can and can’t do and with our offense, with this particular group.

“It’s not just him. It’s our entire offense together. We’ve got a lot of young guys that are seeing some things for the very first time. … It’s not always comfortable for us, especially me because you want to keep everybody healthy and get ‘em to that first game. But I think it’s necessary.”

LaFleur has been reluctant to outline how much Love will play, both against the Patriots and in the Aug. 26 preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. But he’s been consistent in saying despite the enormous value of joint practices with other teams, the game snaps are important, too.

Even though defenses run more vanilla schemes in preseason games, with the film available to the entire league, than they run in the private joint practices, there are other aspects of quarterbacking that can be evaluated in games.

“I thought all in all I was really impressed by just how he handled himself out there (in Cincinnati),” LaFleur said. “He looked confident, looked like he was in total control. It's a good first step for him. And we’ve got to build on it.”

That applies to those around Love, too. Not only are there growing pains that need to be felt and dealt with, but maximizing the number of plays on which all 11 players — with their varying degrees of experience — are on the same page is the primary goal.

“The most important thing is building trust with each other,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “No matter what play you’re running, it’s, ‘Here’s the play, here’s your job. Go out and do your job.’ That’s every single guy — blocking, quarterback, receivers, running backs. just building trust together in those environments where you don’t have control, in a game-like environment.

“I think that’s the most important thing when you’ve got any group of guys. It’s just building that trust together, and that’s why it’s so important to get those guys on the field in those situations.”

Asked why that can’t be replicated in a practice, Stenavich replied: “A lot of times in practice, you’re scripting plays so they can look over it before and study it. Now, it’s a game. ‘First-and-10, here’s the call.’ ‘Oh, no, we lost yards. Now, it’s second-and-13, here’s the call.’

“Getting the calls to the offense and then going out and executing, whatever the situation is, it’s just so valuable. It just takes time and reps to build that trust and build that knowledge.”

Thus, Love and his compadres will play against the Patriots, with the hope of getting through the game unscathed. Both LaFleur and Gutekunst will keep their fingers crossed on that.

“As we approached this season, we both realized this is what needed to happen for us to be the best that we can be,” Gutekunst said. “It’s not always comfortable, but for me, I just think we need to see what these guys can do together, what we have, so that we can move forward. And without playing, I don’t know how you do that.”