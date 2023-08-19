GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst insisted the reward of playing quarterback Jordan Love — and the rest of the Green Bay Packers’ green-and-growing offensive skill position players — in Saturday night’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots would be worth whatever risk came with it.

After watching Love play three series and a total of 17 offensive snaps in the Packers’ 21-17 loss to the Patriots at Lambeau Field, it was hard to argue with the Packers general manager.

Before the game was suspended with 10 minutes, 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden left the field on a backboard with a head/neck injury, Love not only seemed to be in command once again, but he also emerged from the game no worse for wear — despite absorbing a late hit at the end of a scramble, diving for a fumble and having a Patriots pass rusher bearing down on him on a handful of drop-backs.

“He’s been doing a lot of good things,” Gutekunst had said a day earlier. “(This game) will be another really good step for him.

“The thing I’ve been really pleased with — and I think you guys have probably seen it, too — is his command, his confidence back there, and some of the things he’s doing and how he’s leading our football team. I’m very excited for him.”

Asked if he believes his level-headed approach will be one of his most important attributes once the games start to count, Love replied: “I think that’s one of my strengths … That’s one thing that I’ve kind of done since high school, is just be able to stay calm in situations when things might not be that calm of a place for the team.”

If Love can exhibit the same command of the offense and take the same calm, controlled approach during the regular season, which kicks off Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, it will go a long way toward deciding whether the young Packers will overachieve in 2023.

But through five offensive series and 29 total snaps in the first two preseason games, Love hasn’t looked skittish, panicked or confused — like some first-year starters would.

“One of the things we talk about a lot as a group is just maturity and consistency. That’s kind of the thing that we have to build,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Obviously, we have a lot of young guys at a lot of different positions, so it’s just being a consistent player, having that mature mindset every single day.”

Before giving way to rookie backup Sean Clifford, Love completed 5 of 8 passes for 83 yards, with a 19-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed and no interceptions for a 137.0 passer rating.

Through two games, Love is now 12 of 18 (66.7%) for 129 yards with two TDs and no INTs for a quarterback rating of 124.5.

But just as important as those numbers was how Love carried himself throughout his abbreviated stint.

“I’ve been really impressed with how he’s handled himself,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “It dates back even to last preseason. …. It’s about the process, and it’s about all the little things that go into that position — the command that you have I the huddle, the total command of the offense, the operation.

“Obviously execution’s a big part of that as well, but I think we’ve all seen the growth over these last few years, and it’s been cool to witness.

“But you’ve got to have a short memory in this game, because you’re only as good as your last game. We all know that. There’s a lot of work and, quite frankly, it’s only the preseason.”

At midweek, Love had been asked whether he was still overthinking things when on the field. He seemed to take slight offense to the question.

“No, I don’t think so. At all,” he replied. “I think I’m out there playing right now. I think if anything, the reps that I’ve had over the years have just built up confidence, seeing different looks, things like that.

“Obviously there are some times where you see a defense that you might not have seen. I think (it’ll be different) when you’re able to game plan throughout the week and you see different looks on film. But no, I think that (thinking) is one thing I’ve done less of this year. I’ve just been able to go out there and play, be free, not thinking as much.”

That’s how he looked against the Patriots, even though all the usual exhibition-game caveats applied on Saturday night.

The Patriots didn’t throw much of their defensive playbook at Love as they had during the two joint practices between the teams, including on Thursday when Love threw two interceptions and the No. 1 offense struggled.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick pulled his starting cornerbacks early, so Love’s 42-yard deep ball to Romeo Doubs up the right sideline — Doubs made a fantastic tip-toeing catch on Love’s slightly underthrown ball that was initially ruled incomplete before coach Matt LaFleur successfully challenged the call — came against Bolden, a seventh-round pick from Jackson State who’s at the bottom of the depth chart.

And, Love will have to play a full 60-minute game in Chicago, where surely he’ll deal with more adversity than he did on Saturday night.

The biggest blemish on the Love-led No. 1 offense’s night came on the opening drive.

After running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon gained 16 yards on the ground on the first three plays, Love double-clutched with a defender in his face when fullback Josiah Deguara tripped and fell on what appeared to be a screen play on second down.

Then, on third-and-5, there was some sort of miscommunication between Love and center Josh Myers, who sent a shotgun snap back to Love that turned disastrous. Either Myers snapped it early and Love wasn’t ready for it, or Love had his eyes elsewhere as the ball hurtled toward him — but the result was a turnover.

As the ball bounced around, Love dove for it, with bodies hitting the turf around him. It appeared one Patriots player landed on Love before Josh Uche ultimately fell on the ball at the Green Bay 18-yard line, setting up New England’s first touchdown.

The Packers’ second offensive possession then ended in a Daniel Whelan punt, despite Love hitting Doubs for a 10-yard gain near midfield on third-and-7 to keep the drive going. On the next third down, Love’s throw for Reed was broken up by New England’s Myles Bryant.

Kingsley Enagbare’s overpowering bull rush against Patriots backup right tackle Sidy Sow forced a punt on the ensuing possession, and that set up Love for his best series of the night.

Backed up to his own 4-yard line after a false start on left guard Elgton Jenkins, Love went over the top to Doubs down the right sideline, and Doubs not only fended off Bolden but managed to get both feet in, as replays confirmed.

Love then pulled the ball down and ran for 11 yards on first-and-10 from midfield, eluding a diving Davon Godchaux’s attempted shoestring tackle as he escaped the pocket. At the end of the run, Patriots defensive lineman Sam Roberts dove on top of Love for a 15-yard personal foul.

Two plays later, Love threw a dart to Reed, who caught the ball at the New England 5-yard line, broke a tackle and scored.

That would be Love’s final play of the night, marking the second straight week in which Love’s last pass was a touchdown. In the preseason opener at Cincinnati last week, Love threw a touchdown to Doubs before turning things over to Clifford.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to clean up in terms of the amount of penalties, And there were a couple mistakes. Obviously can’t have on that first series, a botched snap,” LaFleur said. “But, I thought, all in all, it was a very productive week.”

