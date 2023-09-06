GREEN BAY — All summer long — and really, since he first arrived in town, when riding the bench behind a future Pro Football Hall of Famer might’ve driven other guys stir crazy — Jordan Love’s preternatural calm has been his calling card.

In fact, while the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback was practicing Wednesday, veteran running back Aaron Jones was watching him. Closely.

And if Love was feeling any sort of pressure or apprehension about Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Jones wasn’t seeing it.

“You can’t tell that he’s nervous. I was talking to one of coaches, (assistant quarterbacks coach) Connor Lewis, and I’m like, ‘This guy is the right guy for this. He doesn’t get rattled. He doesn’t get shook. He’s always poised,’” Jones told a gaggle of reporters at his locker afterward. “And Connor goes, I haven’t been able to get under his skin; I’ve been trying.’

“He’s calm, cool and collected. He’s more than ready, and we’re ready to help him.”

Jones might be, but the Packers’ top two wide receivers, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, might not be ready to help out. Both of them missed Wednesday’s practice with hamstring injuries, and their availability for Sunday is very much in doubt.

“Obviously,” the understated Love said of playing without them, “it’d be tough.”

Doubs, who hasn’t practiced since suffering his hamstring injury in advance of the team’s Aug. 26 preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, and Watson, whose hamstring apparently flared up sometime after that game, aren’t just atop the Packers’ wide receiver depth chart.

They’re also the team’s most experienced wideouts, even though each of them is only in his second year — and neither of them played even 50% of the Packers’ offensive snaps as a rookie a year ago.

Watson, a second-round pick who caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns last season, played 46.3% of the Packers’ 1,094 snaps last year. Doubs, a fourth-round pick who had 42 receptions for 425 yards and three TDs, played 48.4%.

“Like we always say, we’ll give ‘em the whole week and we’ll see where they’re at,” coach Matt LaFleur said following practice.

When it was pointed out that Watson and Doubs aren’t nearly as experienced as the veteran wideouts — Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard — he had in past years, who could play in game-day without practicing all week, LaFleur smirked.

“They are at a totally different stage of their career, but they’re also our most experienced,” he said. “So, we’ll give ‘em up ‘til game time and see where they’re at.”

If neither of them is cleared to face the Bears, the Packers’ next most experienced receiver on the 53-man roster is 2022 seventh-round pick Samori Toure, who played just 112 snaps (10.2%) as a rookie last year, when he had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

While reporters aren’t allowed to watch 11-on-11 periods of in-season practices, the Packers’ top 3 receivers with the No. 1 offense on Wednesday presumably were rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, Toure and undrafted rookie free agent Malik Heath. Rookie fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks, who missed much of camp with a concussion and a hamstring injury of his own, said he got some snaps with Love and the starters, too — in his first practice since sustaining his hamstring injury in the Aug. 19 preseason game against New England.

Complicating matters? The top 3 tight ends on the roster — second-round pick Luke Musgrave, third-round pick Tucker Kraft and recent waiver-wire addition Ben Sims, an undrafted rookie free agent — have never played in the NFL before, either.

“It is what it is. But you know, we’re excited. We’ve got a plan in place and we’ll play the guys that are available and ready to go,” LaFleur said. “The one thing about this league is nobody cares. You’ve got to find a way to get it done. And I think our guys have taken that mindset no matter who’s out there.”

It's unclear when Watson sustained his injury, and LaFleur was not willing to shed any light on the timeline Wednesday. Doubs, before players had three days off for the Labor Day weekend, deferred to LaFleur when asked about his injury last Thursday, saying, “I’ll leave those answers to coach. My job is just to keep taking everything day by day.”

Two rookies who seem poised enough to handle an unexpectedly heavy workload in their NFL debuts are Reed and Musgrave, each of whom had strong camps and carry themselves with a wise-beyond-their-years demeanor.

Whether that’s enough to allow them to handle being the go-to guys in the passing game, of course, is hard to say.

“We’re just preparing for everything,” said Reed, a Chicago native. “I’m just ready to go out there, just display what I can do, put it on film and put it all together as a team.”

Said Musgrave: “I think we’ve got a lot of good talent with everybody. I think J-Reed has a good thing (going). Hopefully, Christian and ‘Rome’ are good. I think we got a good offense, all around.”

Photos: Jordan Love with the Packers