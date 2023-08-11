Jordan Love was only on the field at Paycor Stadium for 12 first-quarter snaps — not counting a false start penalty on his offense and an offsides penalty on the Cincinnati Bengals — but the Green Bay Packers first-year starting quarterback more than looked the part during his abbreviated debut Friday night.
Before giving way to rookie backup quarterback Sean Clifford, Love completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 112.9. He called it a night after his final throw, a 9-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to cap a seven-play, 43-yard scoring drive.
Here are three observations from Love’s 2023 preseason debut.
He couldn’t have looked more comfortable.
Friday night wasn’t the first preseason game Love has started, having started exhibition tilts each of the past two years while veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the preseason off. But this was the first time he’d done so as "The Man," and if he was battling butterflies, you certainly couldn’t tell.
Coach Matt LaFleur helped him out with some smart play-calling, and the starting offensive line (minus five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had the night off) protected Love well, but the even-keeled fourth-year player made it look easy on his first two passes.
The first, from a shotgun formation, was a smooth, in-rhythm short pass to the right side that got out of his hand quickly and into the arms of running back Aaron Jones for a 6-yard gain.
On the next, Love changed the play at the line of scrimmage — LaFleur calls it a “can” play, which is included in the play call as the paly the quarterback “can” run if the defensive look presents a problem for the original play that was called — and hit rookie tight end Luke Musgrave dragging across the formation from right to left for an 8-yard catch-and-run to pick up the first down.
Love’s deep shot for Christian Watson up the left sideline on second-and-7 from the Packers’ 35-yard line was on the mark, but Bengals safety Dax Hill made a nice play to break it up.
He had one bad throw out of 10
Of Love’s three incompletions, only one was particularly bothersome. On third-and-7, Love had Musgrave wide open at midfield on a crossing route that not only would have gotten the first down but likely would have gone for about a 25-yard gain as Musgrave didn’t have a defender anywhere near him.
But Love sailed the throw, well out of Musgrave’s reach, and the Packers had to punt.
Love’s other misses were on the deep ball to Watson and on a tight end screen to Musgrave that was deflected at the line of scrimmage by Bengals defensive lineman Jeff Gunter.
He ended on the highest of high notes
If LaFleur considered playing Love for more than the two series he’d said he was planning on, the way the offense’s second drive went made for the perfect let’s-call-it-a-night scenario.
Starting with good field position after a Bengals punt, the drive began with a jet sweep to rookie Jayden Reed, a 5-yard gain that was technically a pass because Love flipped the ball forward to Reed as he came across the formation.
Then, after his next throw was the incomplete tight end screen that was tipped by Gunter, Love completed four straight passes.
He converted a third-and-5 from the Bengals’ 38-yard line with a 7-yard completion to Watson, then took a deep roll-out drop and found Doubs on a crossing route for a 12-yard gain to set up first-and-goal from the 8.
Love then ended his night with the 9-yard touchdown to Doubs, on which he had excellent protection and put the ball right on Doubs, who snatched the ball with a strong-handed catch despite having cornerback Sidney Jones draped all over him.
