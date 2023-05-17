GREEN BAY — Joe Barry can talk until the cows come home about how the Green Bay Packers’ expectations are always high. He can point to the large, block-lettered PACKERS arching across the chest of his hoodie and wax poetic on what that means and what a “great thing” it is to work for an organization that demands greatness.

“I love it,” the Packers third-year defensive coordinator said Tuesday afternoon.

But there’s no getting around this reality: Many — including Barry himself and his players, who were brimming with bravado last summer in training camp — thought the Packers would have an elite-level defense last season, one that would finish in the top 5 in the NFL and maximize the talent assembled through major draft-day capital investments on that side of the ball.

Instead, its late-season improvement notwithstanding, the Packers defense disappointed. Even Barry acknowledged as much.

Barry’s unit finished the year tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game) last season, while finishing 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).

Those numbers were not significantly better — and by some metrics, worse — than in Barry’s first year as coordinator in 2021, when the Packers defense finished tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game); ninth in total defense in yards per game (328.2) and 16th in yards per play (5.38); tied for 13th in third-down defense (42.9% conversion rate allowed); and 28th in red-zone defense (66.0% touchdown rate allowed).

And now, at a time of unprecedented transition with Jordan Love taking over at quarterback for Aaron Rodgers — unprecedented because when Rodgers took over for Brett Favre in 2008, the Packers were coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and didn’t have wide receiver and tight end depth charts overflowing with players with limited or no NFL experience — the club will again be looking to Barry and his unit to do a lot of heavy lifting.

That premise was affirmed last month by general manager Brian Gutekunst, who — after using a first-round pick (Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness) on defense for the seventh time in eight, the one exception being Love — flat-out said after picking Van Ness that the defense’s expectations are appropriately high.

Gutekunst’s words echoed on Tuesday, when Barry spoke with reporters at Lambeau Field for the first time sincehead coach Matt LaFleur decided, in the immediate aftermath of the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, to keep him for a third season.

Asked if he ever thought at any point last season that he wouldn’t return for a third year, Barry responded with a flat “No.” But when asked why his group didn’t live up to its advance billing, Barry had another one-word answer: “Consistency.”

“I think that was probably the most disappointing thing,” Barry continued. “I’m not a big rearview-mirror guy. I want to look forward. I want to look through the windshield at what’s ahead. But I think if you do go back and really critique last year, the inconsistencies were the things that really got us.

“We played well at times. We didn’t play well at times. And that’s what you can’t do in this league.”

With organized team activity practices set to kick off on Monday, the Packers have five first-round picks in their projected starting lineup: defensive tackle Kenny Clark (2016); cornerback Jaire Alexander (2018); safety Darnell Savage (2019); inside linebacker Quay Walker (2022); and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (2022).

Two more would likely be on the field if not for injuries: outside linebacker Rashan Gary (2019), who is coming off a torn ACL suffered in November; and cornerback Eric Stokes (2021), who is still working his way back from knee and ankle injuries. Both finished 2022 on injured reserve and aren’t expected to practice during OTAs.

Add in Van Ness, who should at bare minimum see action as a situational pass rusher, and that’s eight first-round picks in the mix.

“I’m very aware of the draft status of all of our players,” Barry said. “But expectations are and should be high all the time. And this year will be no different. There’ s absolutely no doubt about that.”

While the defense doesn’t have nearly as many unknowns as the offense, where Love is essentially surrounded by first- or second-year players at wide receiver and tight end, Barry’s defense — despite all those first-round picks — does have its share of question marks.

Following the offseason free-agent departures of run-stuffing defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed, Wyatt will move into the starting lineup after his rookie year got off to a sluggish start. Although he made some plays late, is he ready to make a significant second-year jump?

At safety, the team appears to have moved on from veteran Adrian Amos, who didn’t miss a start in 66 games over four seasons and remains unsigned on the free-agent market. Are any of the safeties the team added or re-signed — Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt, Jonathan Owens or Tavarius Moore — deserving of a starting spot?

And what about Savage, who is playing on a $7.9 million fifth-year option but was benched late in the year in favor of Ford? Can he rebound and play at a level commensurate with his draft status?

“Every year in this league, there’s going to be transition, there’s going to be turnover. Certainly, I think we’re in a position right now where there’s been more than there’s been in quite some time here,” LaFleur said following the draft.

“I think the challenge is, how do you reinvent yourself each and every year knowing that the standards and expectations don’t change? We’re expected to win. That’s what this business is all about. Certainly, when you have a first year starter at the QB position, we need everybody from coaches to every player on our roster to perform and produce at a high level and play complete team football.”

That’s one thing the Packers failed to do time and time again last year. Throughout their five-game losing streak, and again in the season-ending loss to the Lions with a win-and-you’re-in playoff berth on the line, one side of the ball invariably let the other side down.

With four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers now playing for the New York Jets and no longer there to cover up mistakes elsewhere — something he didn’t do with the same frequency last year as he had in prior years — the defense’s challenge is to give Love some margin for error as he endures the growing pains he himself has acknowledged will undoubtedly come.

To his credit, Barry tweaked his approach in the final month of the season last year, simplifying his calls and giving his players more of a voice in planning during the week. This year, he can’t afford to be slow to adjust.

“You mentioned (Rodgers) and his honors. It really doesn’t matter on our side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball. That’s the thing that we’ve got to do week in and week out,” Barry said. “We’ve got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense.

“We can’t be up one week and down the next. We’ve got to find that consistency and show up every single week. The last five or six weeks of the season, we found that. We don’t have time to waste 10 weeks.

“We’re in May. That’s what OTAs are for. That’s what the offseason is for. That’s what training camp is for. But we’ve got to be much more consistent than we were a year ago, week in and week out.”

Extra points

After talking at length about his history with rookie kicker Anders Carlson, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia insisted the door isn’t entirely closed on veteran Mason Crosby, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer who remains unsigned after 16 seasons in Green Bay. “He’s not on anybody’s team yet,” Bisaccia said. “We’ll see what the future holds. But I know he’s excited for what’s next for him, in my conversations with him.” … While offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich acknowledged the offense “might” look vastly different with Love at quarterback instead of Rodgers, he insisted nothing has been thrown out of the playbook amid the change. “From a playbook standpoint, I think pretty much all of it’s on the table,” Stenavich said. “He’s been around for three years and has really attacked it.” … The Packers had veteran wide receiver Keke Coutee in for a workout but did not immediately sign him. In five NFL seasons with Houston and Indianapolis, Coutee has 85 career receptions for 966 yards (11.4 avg) and four touchdowns, but just two catches for 25 yards in 10 games over the past two years.

