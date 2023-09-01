GREEN BAY — There wasn’t a better against-the-odds, feel-good story during the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 training camp than Emanuel Wilson making the 53-man roster.

The unknown, undrafted rookie free agent running back from Division II Fort Valley State burst into the roster conversation with an 80-yard touchdown run in the preseason opener at Cincinnati and never looked back. He went on to lead the NFL in rushing in the preseason, and when general manager Brian Gutekunst trimmed the roster from 91 players to 53 earlier this week, Wilson had earned his spot.

“I know I came a long way from Division II,” Wilson said before players started their three-day mini-vacation for the Labor Day weekend in advance of the Sept. 10 season opener at Chicago. “It was joy. It was joy. I thank God for being in this position. I’ve just got to keep it.”

But here’s what underscored just how strong of a camp Wilson had: Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur had emphasized throughout training camp that the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon would have be adept on special teams (something Wilson was not, coming from his college program) and an effective pass-protector on offense (something Wilson hadn’t consistently shown until picking up a blitzer during the preseason finale against Seattle).

After Wilson made the roster, Gutekunst confessed that “his upside (as a ball carrier) was certainly something that was part of the decision.”

Gutekunst also admitted that Wilson was “significantly far away early on from (being effective on) special teams and some of the other nuances of playing running back.”

And while Gutekunst praised Wilson for how he “really progressed” in those areas, there’s another reason the Packers were able to keep him — when they might’ve had a harder time doing so in past years:

The NFL’s expanded practice-squad program.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL practice-squad rules were stringent. They consisted of just 10 players, and those players had to be developmental players with little or no NFL regular-season experience. If they’d played more than nine regular-season games, they weren’t eligible.

But to bolster rosters against positive tests in 2020, the practice squad was expanded, and the league and NFL Players Association realized the value of more players being employed.

In 2022 and again in 2023, practice squads expanded to 16 players — and, in the Packers’ case, 17 because of Nigerian-born outside linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu, who receives an exemption as part of the International Player Pathway program.

“For us, for this year, it’s a 70-man roster with Kenneth,” Gutekunst said. “One of the few things that was good about the COVID time (is) this came out of it. I think we do look at it more and more.”

On top of that, veteran players are also eligible for the practice squad. As many as six players can be added regardless of how much NFL experience they have. To put that in perspective, 11th-year left tackle David Bakhtiari, the most experienced player on the roster, would now be eligible for a practice-squad spot.

In the Packers’ case, much of their practice squad is still devoted to developmental prospects; 12 of the 17 spots are occupied by rookies or first-year players.

But the team also has five players who weren’t eligible under the old rules: Second-year safety Innis Gaines, second-year linebacker Arron Mosby, third-year running back Patrick Taylor, fourth-year linebacker Kristian Welch (a former Iola-Scandinavia standout added to the practice squad Friday) and fifth-year cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Being able to keep multiple cornerbacks on the practice squad (Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas) allowed Gutekunst to keep only four cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.

“There used to be a very hard set of numbers that you had to have at each position on the 53,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily the case anymore.”

Most importantly, players can move far more freely between the practice squad and the 53-man roster.

In the past, elevating a player from the practice squad to the 53-man roster meant signing him to the roster and releasing another player to make room. Then, if the team wanted to put that elevated player back on the practice squad, he had to be formally released and pass through the waiver system unclaimed by another team before returning to the practice squad.

Now, each player is allowed three single-game elevations to the active roster without being subjected to the waiver system.

“With the call-ups, it affords you a ton of flexibility (as a coach),” LaFleur said.

So how does all this apply to the Packers keeping Wilson?

Taylor, who was with the No. 1 group on three of the Packers’ four special-teams units in preseason and has proven to be effective as a pass protector, was the logical choice to be the No. 3 back.

He’s played in 23 games and was on the field for 167 special-teams snaps over the past two seasons, and while he has had limited regular-season opportunities (36 touches for 140 yards and three touchdowns in 96 career offensive snaps), he is certainly more polished than Wilson.

That said, it’s possible that Gutekunst felt another NFL team was likely to claim Wilson on waivers after his impressive preseason, while he probably felt confident that Taylor would go through waivers unclaimed and could be brought back on the practice squad.

“Everything’s a factor, right?” Gutekunst said. “Especially when you feel you’ve got a number of players that are deserving.”

Historically, the Packers have carried a couple of players on the 53-man roster solely based on potential. Given Wilson’s Division II background, they might want to essentially redshirt him, as they have with other players like him.

So, with Taylor on the practice squad, the Packers will have the ability to elevate him and play him in the Sept. 10 opener against the Bears, while Wilson could be a game-day inactive.

That would give them the best of both worlds — and it’s possible because of the less stringent practice-squad guidelines.

“To have the ability to elevate these guys to play on game day, it really is a nice, flexible way for us to be able to do what best for our roster,” Gutekunst said. “I hope it never goes away, because we’re able to develop more players, but we’re also able to have veteran players on the practice squad that maybe are more ready to play in a pinch.

“That’s been really nice.”

