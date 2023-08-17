GREEN BAY — Cody Chrest had always wanted to go to a game at Lambeau Field. With Wisconsin blood in his veins and a father who had his own brief stay on the Green Bay Packers’ roster, Chrest always dreamed of seeing a game at the iconic stadium — but it never happened.

Now, the undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver’s first game at the historic venue will be one that he plays in.

“I have, like, 17 ticket requests. I couldn't get all of them,” a beaming Chrest said after the Packers’ joint practice with the New England Patriots on Thursday afternoon. “I’m really excited to have all my family here, really excited to get to go out on Lambeau and have this experience, and take advantage of this opportunity.

“(Going to Lambeau) was always something that I wanted to do growing up, but as an athlete, as a football player, I was always in season. It’s always been something I’ve dreamed of and always been a bucket-list item. Now, my first time, I get to play out there. It’s pretty cool.”

Although Chrest grew up in Houston, he likes to say he’s a “Cheesehead at heart.” That’s because his father, Craig, is a Black River Falls native, was a record-setting wide receiver at UW-La Crosse (he left the school as the career leader in receptions and receiving yards), and signed with the Packers in 1981 as an undrafted free agent.

Now, more than 40 years later, the son is fighting the same uphill battle for a roster spot, a pursuit that got a big bump on Thursday.

With the Sean Clifford-led No. 2 Packers offense trying to score during a 2-minute drill late in practice, Clifford heaved a desperation pass to the end zone. With 4 seconds on the clock, the ball caromed off two Patriots defenders, each of whom could have intercepted the pass, and Chrest snatched it out of the air for the touchdown — and setting off a team-wide celebration that saw players sprint off the sideline to join in.

“Cody’s a guy who doesn’t get a ton of opportunities in camp, but every single time he’s out there, he’s somebody who you can rely on,” Clifford said. “He’s definitely making plays across the board.

“I thought that he had a really good 2-minute drive — a couple really good routes, and the ending, obviously. Cody’s been nothing but great. Getting to know him has been cool.”

As Clifford has found out, the 6-foot, 193-pound Chrest’s journey to this point has been remarkable, even if his odds of making the roster are still long.

Because of a misdiagnosed knee injury, he spent seven years in college — four at Harvard, three at Sam Houston State — and had abbreviated stints on the Indianapolis Colts’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ rosters earlier in the offseason: eight days with the Colts, and 10 days with the Steelers.

“I really believe I belong here, and I really trust my talents," Chrest said, pausing briefly to compose himself. "I’ve been through so much adversity, (but) I’ve always figured it out. I have that trust now."

His big break came on July 26, the Packers’ first day of training camp.

Despite the team having selected six wide receivers in the last two drafts, and with another undrafted rookie, Ole Miss’ Malik Heath, having had an impressive offseason to inject himself into the competition for a roster spot, the team added Chrest to the bottom of the depth chart after a tryout with multiple other receivers.

Chrest, whose parents actually bought him a share of Packers stock as a child, actually learned the Packers were signing him while visiting Wisconsin, at his family's cabin in Port Wing to celebrate his grandparents' 60th wedding anniversary.

Since then, he’s repeatedly made plays and played nine snaps in the preseason opener at Cincinnati last week. And after his touchdown on Thursday, he suffered a dislocated pinkie finger on his left hand on a deflected pass with the No. 3 offense — and put it back in place himself so he could finish practice.

“Just had to pop it back in,” Chrest said. “If there’s any finger to dislocate, it’s the pinkie.”

And, Chrest said, there’s no way the injury will keep him from playing against the Patriots on Saturday night. He’s not going to miss yet another opportunity to keep his NFL dream alive after all the times it could have ended already.

“That's kind of part of my whole story is that so many people — if they were in my position, they probably would've given up,” Chrest said. “They probably would've thought it was a farfetched goal. That's just part of my conviction where I really believe in myself."

24 photos from the Packers fourth training camp