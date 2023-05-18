GREEN BAY — Jason Vrable and John Dunn think they know what they’re up against, but they really don’t.

They are hopeful. They are optimistic. They are willing to put the work in. But Vrable, the Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach, and Dunn, the team’s tight ends coach, are presiding over rooms inside Lambeau Field that are unprecedentedly young.

On the Packers' staff, only Ben Sirmans knows what it's like. But more on that later.

Both Vrable and Dunn were unfailingly positive in their Q&A sessions with reporters on Thursday, as you’d expect.

“The exciting thing about the youth is, there’s a lot of upside going on with these guys when they grow and click and get better,” Vrable said.

Said Dunn: “I wish there was a magic, ‘Hey, this will get you there faster.’ But the greatest part about sport is, it really is a process.”

That’s great. But there’s no sugar-coating the challenges they face.

With the Packers having selected six wide receivers in the past two drafts — and with the team having said goodbye to Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb over the past 14 months — Vrable doesn’t have a single player in his group who has played more than a year in the league.

His most experienced receivers? Last year’s draft class of fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs (13 games, 529 snaps), second-round pick Christian Watson (14 games, 507 snaps) and seventh-round pick Samori Touré (11 games, 112 snaps).

Now, second-round pick Jayden Reed, fourth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks and seventh-round pick Grant DuBose will join them.

Dunn, meanwhile, does have fourth-year men Josiah Deguara (35 career games, 656 career offensive snaps) and Tyler Davis (39 career games, 335 career offensive snaps).

But with the team having moved on from Marcedes Lewis (who will become the longest-tenured tight end in NFL history if he plays an 18th season this year) and Robert Tonyan (68 games played, 137 receptions over the past five seasons) — the two tight ends who played the majority of the snaps last season — the team is clearly pinning its tight end hopes on its two rookie draft picks: second-rounder Luke Musgrave and third-rounder Tucker Kraft.

“I think you just have to limit what you put on their plate initially and see what they’re good at, see what they excel at and use that as their strengths,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said earlier this week when asked how the coaches will approach their youthful skill position group. “And then you can work on things they need to improve as you go along.

“But I’m really excited about all those guys. Watching them running around in rookie minicamp was pretty impressive. So I’m fired up for them.”

With the Packers’ publicly-stated hope being that the young receivers grow together with first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, there’s little reason to think the team will add an accomplished veteran receiver or tight end between Monday’s first organized team activity practice and the start of training camp in late July.

Thus, the only person who might actually know firsthand the journey Vrable and Dunn are embarking on is Sirmans, the team's longtime running backs coach.

Back in 2017, Sirmans’ room contained a converted wide receiver (Ty Montgomery) and two Day 3 rookie draft picks: Fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams and fifth-rounder Aaron Jones.

We all know what those two became. After departing in free agency after the 2020 season, Williams had his first 1,000-yard campaign last year and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

And Jones? All he’s done is author three 1,000-yard seasons (despite sharing time with Williams and later AJ Dillon), rush for 5,284 career yards (only Ahman Green and Jim Taylor have more in a Packers uniform) and score 60 total touchdowns in his first six NFL seasons.

But, as Sirmans, a former schoolteacher, recalled on Thursday afternoon, those two had their own growing pains as young players. Jones, in fact, only made four starts as a rookie, was a healthy scratch for his first NFL game and, despite two 100-yard games in a three-week span midway through the 2017 season, finished the year having carried the ball just 81 times for 448 yards (a 5.5-yard average).

“I think those guys (Vrable and Dunn) are pretty excited to have a young room, because it gives you a chance and opportunity to kind of mold those guys the way you want,” Sirmans explained. “I don’t want to speak for them; (I’m) just going off of my own experiences in coaching younger players.”

Sirmans said he used more tip sheets, which contained detailed hacks and shortcuts to help accelerate Jones and Williams’ learning curves, and he also relied more on video cut-ups to present to them as examples of what he was looking for from them.

Sirmans also recalled how, in 2017, he would frequently reference Steven Jackson, the bruising, three-time Pro Bowl running back he’d coached in St. Louis. Jackson played nine seasons with the Rams, ran for 11,438 career yards and was twice a second-team All-Pro. Without a player of his caliber in the room in Green Bay, Sirmans said he had to hold Jackson up as an example of what Jones and Williams could become if they learned quickly how to be true pros.

“I always used to remind Aaron and Jamaal at the time about my experiences with Steven Jackson. ‘Here’s what pros do, here’s what you need to do if you want to keep elevating your game up to that next level,’” Sirmans said. “When you don’t have a veteran in the room with them, you just utilize your experiences.”

Had the Packers kept, say, Cobb and Lewis, those veteran examples would be in the home locker room at Lambeau Field each day. Instead, Vrable, Dunn and the rest of the staff will have to trust the process, even if it proves difficult throughout the coming season.

In the end, though, that perseverance could very well be rewarded, Sirmans said.

“I think the exciting part about it is when you get to the end product,” Sirmans said. “When you see what you’ve taught them and you see them actually executing it, that’s kind of the excitement part of it that I equate to when I was a teacher.

“When kids were struggling learning something, when they finally got it, you feel like you accomplished something as a teacher, or in this case, as a coach. And I think they’re in really good hands with those guys for sure.”

Preseason slate

The Packers announced their preseason schedule, one that features two games at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay visits the Cincinnati Bengals for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Aug. 11, to open the exhibition slate.

The Packers host the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and wrap up the schedule on Saturday, Aug. 26, with a noon start against the Seattle Seahawks.