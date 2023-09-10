CHICAGO — Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

GAME BALL

Jordan Love: He wasn’t the Packers’ best player — that would be running back Aaron Jones — but Love deserves this honor because of the significance of the moment. Bottom line: The Love era began with a sharp performance.

Offense: B-plus

This offense runs through Jones, who’s a big-play threat every time he gets the ball. He had 11 touches for 127 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Kudos to the offensive line for keeping the pocket clean for Love, who had some shaky moments in the first half after directing a touchdown drive on the first possession. Love was lights out in the second half and delivered a couple of impressive throws to help the Packers stretch their lead.

Defense: B

The Packers did a good job of limiting the Bears to field goals on back-to-back drives in the first half. They also did a better job as the game went on of shutting down the scrambling of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Two players who struggled last season but could be needed as X-factors this season — safety Darnell Savage and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt — were active against Chicago.

Special teams: A-minus

Rookie Jayden Reed had a couple of nice punt returns, including a 35-yarder in the second half. A 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half was good for the confidence of rookie Anders Carlson, but it also gave the Packers a four-point lead and some momentum heading into halftime. Punter Daniel Whelan was solid as well.

Overall: B-plus

Other than having too many penalties and some clock mismanagement late in the first half, there’s not much to complain about in this performance. Matt LaFleur had his team ready to play, which wasn’t the case in the Packers’ previous two openers. There are so many inexperienced players on this roster that there are bound to be ups and downs this season for Green Bay, which is why you should savor an opening statement like this one.

