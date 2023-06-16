GREEN BAY — Jordan Love’s first in-front-of-fans practice as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback will be on July 26.

The rest of the Packers will be practicing that day, too.

After an offseason in which the only non-Packers staffers who were able to see Aaron Rodgers’ successor in person were reporters — at three open organized team activity practices and two mandatory minicamp sessions — Love will be in the air for the team’s railbirds at Ray Nitschke Field (and Lambeau Field) for a total of 13 open-to-the-public practices, the team announced Friday.

Those 13 practices include the team’s Aug. 5 Family Night event inside the venerable stadium and joint practices with the New England Patriots on Aug. 16 and 17. In past joint practices, the teams have used both Ray Nitschke Field and Clarke Hinkle Field before coming together to face off during the second half of each practice.

The final open-to-the-public practice is set for Aug. 23. Times for the practices have not yet been set.

Also, for the first time since the team’s renaissance began with Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf, coach Mike Holmgren and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, the Packers will practice away from the Green Bay area with another team. They’ll join the Cincinnati Bengals in a joint practice in Cincinnati on Aug. 9 before their preseason game against the Bengals on Aug. 11.

The Packers will practice in front of fans — weather permitting — three times during the first week of camp on July 26, 27 and 29. There’ll be three more open practices the following week (July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 3) in addition to the Family Night practice on Aug. 5.

The remaining open practices thereafter are Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug 16 and 17 with the Patriots, and then Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 before the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26 at Lambeau Field.

Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players will report to camp on July 21, with veteran players set to report on July 25.

“We know once we hit that point, it’s go time,” coach Matt LaFleur said of training camp as the mandatory minicamp wrapped up earlier this week. “You’ve got to be very deliberate with what we do and intentional about how we practice and how we’re trying to improve on a daily basis.”

2023 PUBLIC TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Saturday, July 29

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Thursday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 5 (Packers Family Night)

Monday, Aug. 7

Monday, Aug. 14

Wednesday, Aug. 16 (joint practice with Patriots)

Thursday, Aug. 17 (joint practice with Patriots)

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Wednesday, Aug. 23