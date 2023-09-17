Afterward, there was plenty of talk about lessons learned. Jordan Love didn’t love the idea, but even he had to agree that the best thing about the Green Bay Packers’ otherwise brutally disappointing 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday was how much the team could learn from it.

“I think the last possessions of the game are good lessons for all of us, how we have to execute,” the Packers first-year starting quarterback said. “Every play matters in this league. There’s stuff to clean up right there. We’ll look at the tape and see what we did, but it just comes down to execution.”

While the Packers focus on what they can learn from the loss, here’s a look at five things we learned about them from the way they blew a 12-point fourth quarter lead and lost:

1. Stopping the run remains as elusive for Packers defense

“You guys saw it,” Matt LaFleur said. “They shredded us — consistently.”

That was the head coach’s brutally honest assessment of his team’s run defense, which allowed the Falcons to run for 211 yards on 45 attempts — including impressive rookie running back Bijan Robinson’s 124 yards on 19 carries.

The Packers went into the game knowing that stopping the run, a longstanding weakness, would be their No. 1 priority. At times, defensive coordinator Joe Barry even went to extra defensive linemen and extra linebackers. It didn’t help.

“I think we missed a lot of tackles today. We gave (Robinson) opportunities to keep running,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “We’ve got to play better as a defense. Offense did what they did. How many points did they score? Twenty-four should be enough for our defense.”

2. Sometimes, early-in-the-game decisions loom large late

LaFleur started the game with a bold call: A flea-flicker handoff from Love to AJ Dillon, who flipped the ball back to Love, who flung it downfield for Romeo Doubs, who drew a 44-yard pass-interference penalty against Atlanta’s A.J. Terrell at the Atlanta 31-yard line.

But when the drive stalled and a delay-of-game penalty pushed what would have been a 51-yard field-goal attempt from Anders Carlson back 5 yards to a 56-yarder, LaFleur opted to punt instead of keeping the strong-legged Carlson on the field.

Asked why, LaFleur replied, “Just, it was a really long field goal. It was a silly penalty. You can’t have that. Those are penalties that get you beat, and obviously when you lose a game by one point, that’s one of the critical points of the game.”

3. Love seems to always own his mistakes

Center Josh Myers didn’t need Royce Newman’s help. When a reporter approached Myers in the visitor’s locker room after the game to ask about Love’s confusing fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak that wasn’t, Newman, who took over at left guard for an injured Elgton Jenkins, advised Myers to blame it on a miscommunication.

Myers already had. “There was a miscommunication,” Myers said.

According to Love, the miscommunication was this: If he saw a chance to get the yard on a sneak, there’s a code word he’s supposed to yell so Myers snaps the ball and the linemen block. Love took the blame for getting it wrong.

“(I) just messed up the operation with the cadence on that one. Not everybody got the call to get the sneak,” Love explained. “I said the wrong thing. So, it’s pretty much not a play until I give the live word. And I gave the wrong live word on that one. Just messed it up.”

LaFleur also made it clear that the plan wasn’t merely to try to draw the Falcons offside.

“If (Love) thought he could get it on the sneak, then it’s on him to check to it. I think he did, and nobody heard him. It was loud. That’s just, it’s an unfortunate situation. We were definitely going to call a timeout there and go for it on fourth down.”

4. David Bakhtiari and LaFleur need to get their story straight

When Bakhtiari, the team’s five-time All-Pro left tackle, was deactivated 90 minutes before kickoff, LaFleur had to know there’d be questions about whether Bakhtiari’s surgically-repaired knee wasn’t healthy enough to play on, or because the game was on artificial turf.

After all, at midweek, Bakhtiari had been asked after a lengthy soliloquy on the dangers of turf, whether he would refuse to play in games on artificial surfaces.

“I don’t think that’s a conversation that should be had,” Bakhtiari had said on Wednesday. “I just don’t think that’s … it’s not appropriate.”

Asked after the game if Bakhtiari didn’t play because of it being on turf, LaFleur responded reflexively, “No. We all know that Dave’s been dealing with this. So, no.”

Asked if it’s possible that Bakhtiari won’t play in games on turf, LaFleur replied, “You guys, I’m not going to get into that. We all know this is two years now. I’m not going to get into it. It’s probably going to be like this from here on out.”

So, did Bakhtiari not play because his knee didn’t allow him to play? Or because he didn’t want to aggravate it by playing on turf?

Who knows? We do know this — the Packers have three more games on artificial turf this season: At Detroit against the Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 23, at the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, and at Minnesota against the Vikings on Dec. 31.

5. Young receivers are growing up fast

It goes without saying that the Packers’ offense would have been better off with down-the-field game-breaker Christian Watson at wide receiver and Aaron Jones, arguably the team’s best offensive player, at running back. But neither of them played because of hamstring injuries.

While Dillon (15 carries, 55 yards) had a tough go of it, rookie wide receivers Jayden Reed (four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns) and Dontayvion Wicks (two catches for 40 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown and not including a 43-yard pass interference penalty he drew) certainly stepped up.

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (two catches, 25 yards) started fast but disappeared late, and rookie wideout Malik Heath’s only target was on a play where Love through what should have been an interception but lucked out when Terrell dropped it.

“They had to step up — second game in a row with Christian being out — so I think they stepped up and made some big-time plays,” Love said.

“It’s tough not having those guys out there but it’s never an excuse. It’s always next man up. Other guys got to step up. I think guys did.”

