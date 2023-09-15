The Green Bay Packers opened the 2023 season — and the Jordan Love era — with a convincing win over the rival Chicago Bears in Week 1, but they'll face another road test this Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A NFL record 14 Black quarterbacks started in Week 1 and Love versus Chicago's Justin Fields was one of three games featuring two Black starting QBs. That will again be the case for Love, who said it is a "huge part" of his identity, as the Packers (1-0) face the Faclson (1-0) at noon Sunday on FOX.

Kenny Albert will be on the play-by-play call for FOX Sports alongside analyst Jonathan Vilma, with Shannon Spake reporting from the sidelines.

The game will also be broadcast on the radio through the Packers Radio Network with Wayne Larrivee on the play-by-play call alongside analyst Larry McCarren, with former Packers fullback John Kuhn reporting from the sidelines.

Fans in the Madison area can tune into the radio broadcast on 1310 AM and 101.5 AM. For complete listings for stations across Wisconsin, go to packers.com/video/radio-network.

How to stream Packers at Falcons

There are several options for fans looking to follow the action online, with the FOX broadcast available to subscribers on the Fox Sports App and the radio feed airing on Packers.com on desktop browsers and through the Packers app for mobile users who are within Green Bay's home market. NFL+ also offers broadcasts of live local games with a free 7-day trial available and plans starting at $14.99 per month.

Packers at Falcons odds

The Packers started the week as narrow favorites over the Falcons, with early lines favoring Green Bay by between 1-1.5 points.

As of Thursday afternoon, Vegas sportsbooks had flipped their lines with most now predicting the Falcons to win by 1.5 points and PointsBet setting the line on the high end at 2.5 points in favor of Atlanta.

The over/under for total points in the game ranged between 40.5 and 41 on Tuesday before dropping slightly. As of Thursday afternoon, Vegas oddsmakers had adjusted the over/under to between 40 and 40.5 points.

Sportsbooks at the six tribal casinos in Wisconsin that offer legal sports betting were right in line with Vegas early in the week and have adjusted their lines to stay in step. Potawatomi and Oneida had the Packers favored by 1.5 points on Tuesday, but by Thursday afternoon both sportsbooks had the Falcons as 1.5-point favorites. Both tribal sportsbooks opened with the over/under at 40.5 points, with Oneida staying put and Potawatomi knocking it down to 40 points.

Here's the forecast for the Packers' trip to Atlanta

It's a good thing that Sunday's game will have a retractable roofs, as the National Weather Service is predicting some showers and thunderstorms moving through the Atlanta area. While it's expected to be partly sunny at times with a high of 81 degrees, there is a 40% chance of precipitation during the day with thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon.

