GREEN BAY — A sect of the Green Bay Packers’ passionate fan base might’ve taken last week’s dominating victory over the Chicago Bears and started dreaming of playoff berths and of Jordan Love becoming the latest in the franchise’s succession of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Not so fast, Matt LaFleur says.

“It’s only one week,” he emphasized.

While the Packers fifth-year head coach wants his new starting QB to be comfortable in the offense and in pressure situations, he doesn’t want Love to get comfortable — as in complacent — after one win.

Not that LaFleur thinks his prized pupil is that kind of guy. LaFleur just knows all too well what can happen when teams and players get a little too comfortable with where they’re at or what they’ve accomplished.

LaFleur was on the 2016 Atlanta Falcons’ coaching staff, so he was there when the Falcons built a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LI — and blew it, losing 34-28 to the New England Patriots.

“You’ve got to rub salt in the wound with the Super Bowl loss?” LaFleur replied with a smirk when the game was brought up at midweek.

Actually, it’s another game that haunts LaFleur and makes him paranoid about complacency. As a rookie NFL offensive quality control coach with the Houston Texans in 2008, he was up in the coaches booth as the Texans built a 27-10 lead with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter … and wound up losing 31-27 to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

“I mean, it was 21 points in a matter of 5 minutes. It was crazy. I think that was a really good lesson,” LaFleur said. “I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t believe we’re going to beat the Indianapolis Colts,’ and next thing you know it’s like a funeral in the locker room.

“Those experiences, they stick with you. You truly have to have that one-play mindset. I know it’s so easy to say. It’s coach speak. But if you truly believe it, it makes it a little bit easier to stay in that moment.”

Here’s a look at three aspects of Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons worth monitoring:

1. ‘The Mayor’ faces key ballot

AJ Dillon was open and honest about how much pressure he put on himself a year ago, trying to position himself for a long-term extension with the Packers that would keep him and his wife, a Green Bay native, in his adopted hometown. His stat line in last Sunday’s win over the Bears (13 carries, 19 yards, a 1.5-yard average) was not what he had in mind.

Now, with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones questionable with a hamstring injury, the Packers could be reliant on Dillon to carry the ground game against the Falcons. Even if Jones is active, he’s likely to be limited in his snaps, much like wide receiver Romeo Doubs was a week ago while playing through his own hamstring injury.

LaFleur said he thought the Packers’ poor run-game numbers (32 attempts, 92 yards) against Chicago were in part a function of missed blocking assignments.

“You’ve always got to have everybody on the same page,” LaFleur said. “It’s not just always the offensive linemen. A lot of times it could be the wideouts and tight ends, making sure they’re going to their specific people. There were too many times when we didn’t have all 11 on the same page.”

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich hypothesized that the offense’s focus on getting Love ready for the season reduced the amount of run-game work the team did in training camp. The limited contact teams do in camp was also a factor.

That’ll need to change in Week 2.

“There’s a lot of challenges getting a run-game going with how the practices are nowadays,” Stenavich said. “We had too many negative runs on first down. That was our biggest problem. So, I think we’ve just got to do a better job executing, making sure we’re getting them in the right plays. (But) we’ll just keep sticking with it and I think we’ll be all right.”

2. The kids were all right

The coaches might’ve exuded confidence in rookie kicker Anders Carlson and rookie punter Daniel Whelan heading into the game, but they couldn’t have known for certain whether the dynamic young duo would deliver in their first NFL games.

Turned out, they did. Carlson made all four of his 33-yard extra points and also booted a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half after a frazzled sequence in which Love took a sack and the operation was rushed.

“That was the plan. We were trying to put him in the worst possible position,” LaFleur joked. “Luckily, he came through for us. That was a great moment.”

Whelan, meanwhile, boomed a 68-yard punt that bounced into the end zone for a touchback and finished the game having averaged 49.8 gross yards but just 38.6 net yards on five punts. He also got the ball down as the holder on the field goal after Matt Orzech’s snap came in high.

Now, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is counting on them to continue on an upward trajectory after making their debuts. But he wasn’t overly effusive in his praise, saying only, “They played pretty well.”

3. Running into trouble?

After finishing the 2022 season ranked 26th in the 32-team league in rushing yards allowed per game (139.5) and 28th in yards allowed per attempt (4.95), the Packers set about fixing their run defense.

They let two veterans leave in free agency (Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed) and swapped them out with a pair of Day 3 draft picks (Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks). LaFleur had defensive coordinator Joe Barry employ a more aggressive approach up front. And two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark started moving up and down the line instead of lining up on the nose.

The initial returns were encouraging. The Bears finished last season No. 1 in the NFL in rushing (177.3 yards per game, 5.40 yards per attempt, thanks in large part to quarterback Justin Fields’ 1,143 rushing yards) but the Packers curtailed their ground game last Sunday. While Fields had 59 yards on nine attempts, the rest of the Bears’ ballcarriers managed just 63 combined yards on 20 total attempts.

The unit will be challenged by the Falcons, who averaged 5 yards per carry in last Sunday’s 24-10 win over Carolina, with rookie Bijan Robinson (10 carries, 56 yards) and Tyler Allgeier (15 carries, 75 yards, two touchdowns) controlling the game for Atlanta.

Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in April’s draft, is a throwback franchise back in an era where the position has been devalued. He and Allgeier will take pressure off second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has yet to throw an interception five games into his NFL career.

“It’s not a huge sample size, at least from what he’s done in the NFL,” Barry said of Robinson. “But when you’re getting ready for the draft, you’re evaluating defensive players that played against Texas last year. And I distinctly remember, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, he always makes the first guy miss.’ That’s an unbelievable trait for a running back, obviously. He’s an elite back, and he’s of those do-it-all backs. He can catch the ball, he can run the ball. He’s not (just) a good back, he’s an elite back.”