Green Bay Packers started the Jordan Love era off on the right foot with a convincing Week 1 victory over their fiercest rivals in hostile territory and oddsmakers expect the winning to continue when coach Matt LaFleur's squad travels to Atlanta to take on the Falcons Sunday.
Most Vegas-based sportsbooks had Green Bay favored to win by 1.5 points on Tuesday. DraftKings set a slightly tighter spread that favored the Packers by 1 point.
The over/under for total points in the game, which will air noon Sunday on Fox, ranged between 40.5 and 41, with PointsBet and DraftKings predicting the slightly higher total score.
The moneyline at DraftKings is at -118 but it varies from -118 to -124 elsewhere for the Packers to win outright. That means a $10 bet for the Packers to win nets a $18.74 payout at -118 odds. The Falcons range from +106 to -102.
Lines opened at Packers -1.5 with an over/under of 41 points,
according to the Action Network.
Sportsbooks at the six tribal casinos in Wisconsin that offer legal sports betting were right in line with Vegas. Potawatomi and Oneida had the spread at 1.5 points on Tuesday, with both setting the over/under at 40.5 points.
Green Bay (1-0) opened the season with a
38-20 win over the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Soldier Field, with Love completing 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Atlanta (1-0) pulled out a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in Week 1, scoring 14 fourth-quarter points on touchdowns from running back Tyler Allgeier, who finished the day with 75 yards on 15 carries.
The Packers and Falcons last met in Week 4 of the 2020 season, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead Green Bay to a 30-16 victory on Oct. 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
Photos: Packers kick off regular season against Bears in Chicago
Packers fans watch their team take the field for warm ups before Green Bay's season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Chicago quarterback Justin Fields throws during the first half of the Bears' season opener against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Chicago running back Khalil Herbert steps out of the tackle of Green Bay defensive tackle Kenny Clark during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love hands off to running back Aaron Jones during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs celebrates his touchdown reception from quarterback Jordan Love during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones carries the ball during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love motions to a teammate during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Chicago kicker Cairo Santos watches his field goal sail through the uprights during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Chicago quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
The Green Bay defense stops Chicago quarterback Justin Fields short of a first down on fourth down during the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas begins to celebrate after the Packers stopped Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on fourth and one during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, left, and cornerback Jaire Alexander celebrate after Douglas recovered a fumble by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker heads to the end zone for a touchdown after he intercepted a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) and safety Eddie Jackson break up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love hands off to running back Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
