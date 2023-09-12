The Green Bay Packers started the Jordan Love era off on the right foot with a convincing Week 1 victory over their fiercest rivals in hostile territory and oddsmakers expect the winning to continue when coach Matt LaFleur's squad travels to Atlanta to take on the Falcons Sunday.

Most Vegas-based sportsbooks had Green Bay favored to win by 1.5 points on Tuesday. DraftKings set a slightly tighter spread that favored the Packers by 1 point.

The over/under for total points in the game, which will air noon Sunday on Fox, ranged between 40.5 and 41, with PointsBet and DraftKings predicting the slightly higher total score.

The moneyline at DraftKings is at -118 but it varies from -118 to -124 elsewhere for the Packers to win outright. That means a $10 bet for the Packers to win nets a $18.74 payout at -118 odds. The Falcons range from +106 to -102.

Lines opened at Packers -1.5 with an over/under of 41 points, according to the Action Network.

Sportsbooks at the six tribal casinos in Wisconsin that offer legal sports betting were right in line with Vegas. Potawatomi and Oneida had the spread at 1.5 points on Tuesday, with both setting the over/under at 40.5 points.

Green Bay (1-0) opened the season with a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Soldier Field, with Love completing 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Atlanta (1-0) pulled out a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in Week 1, scoring 14 fourth-quarter points on touchdowns from running back Tyler Allgeier, who finished the day with 75 yards on 15 carries.

The Packers and Falcons last met in Week 4 of the 2020 season, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead Green Bay to a 30-16 victory on Oct. 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field.

