GREEN BAY — Late last week after listening to several members of the Green Bay Packers defense trash-talk their way through multiple 11-on-11 competitive periods, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins tried to articulate his stance on such shenanigans.

“We ain’t bowing down for nobody. They’re good, but I feel like we’re good, too,” Jenkins said after a particularly intense verbal tête-à-tête with cornerback Rasul Douglas that afternoon. “I feel like game respects game. If you’re playing against a good player and they watch film and they know you’re a good player, you already know it’s going to be a battle.

“I don’t really have to say too much, but if you tick me off … It don’t take too much to tick me off. If you start doing dirty (expletive), or you disrespect me … “

Jenkins’ voice trailed off after that, but his words echoed on Wednesday, when his participation in the Packers’ joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals was abbreviated after he was involved in a pair of scuffles.

The first came after Jenkins leveled Bengals linebacker Germain Pratt with a clean block on a screen pass, according to those at the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati. Pratt took exception, shoved Jenkins and the brouhaha was underway.

“Elgton totally was in the right the first time. I’m not going to say otherwise,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “You’ve got to protect yourself. Emotions get high. I know he’s never done that in the game. So, a practice, I mean, it’s a little bit different. You know you shouldn’t, but you also know there’s no consequences.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had Jenkins come out of the lineup to cool down. Shortly thereafter, Jenkins got into it with Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, as the two exchanged words before Jenkins slapped Reader in the side of the helmet.

Jenkins was then escorted off the field by Packers director of player engagement Grey Ruegamer and did not speak with reporters afterward. But Reader did.

“He’s a jag, man,” Reader said. “I don’t know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him. But he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don’t make you nobody.”

Bonding over steak dinner

LaFleur had said one of the ancillary benefits of the out-of-town joint practice was the bonding opportunity it presented for his young team, and the coach did his best to make the most of it by doing something he’d never done before: Scheduling a full team dinner at a local steakhouse.

The upscale restaurant, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, is owned by a family friend of Packers rookie backup quarterback Sean Clifford.

“I think it’s vital, in order to become the best version of whatever your team is,” LaFleur said of building team camaraderie. “Certainly you’ve got to get the (on-the-field) execution right, and that’s more important, but I think when you have a team that can go out there and execute and a team that bonds really well together, I think it gives you an opportunity to survive the adversity that is inevitable in this league.

“Every game there’s going to be moments of adversity, so I think the more that you get that social cohesion between your team, the better opportunities you have to survive the bad moments and prevail in the end.”

