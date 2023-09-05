GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas’ math was a little off. His thought process, though, was right on point.

The Green Bay Packers veteran cornerback was discussing the level of responsibility he and his teammates on the defensive side of the ball feel as Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field approaches.

And he was doing it through the prism of the great quarterbacking — first from Brett Favre, then from Aaron Rodgers — the Packers had benefited from over the last …

“The last, what, 60 years?” Douglas asked. “Where A-Rod played 30, Brett Favre played 30?”

Not quite, ‘Sul.

“It wasn’t like that?” Douglas asked, smirking.

Uh, no.

Favre, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, quarterbacked the Packers for 16 years, from 1992 through 2007, before being traded to the New York Jets.

Rodgers, who’ll someday join Favre in Canton, assumed the throne in 2008, led the team through the 2022 season and was traded to the Jets on April 24.

That’s 31 years, not 60. But the point remains: The Packers’ success over the past three decades has always begun with the quarterbacks and their seven combined NFL MVP awards.

Now, with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love taking over after a three-year apprenticeship behind Rodgers, it’s the defense’s turn to shoulder more of the burden of the team’s success.

“That’s exactly how we feel. That’s how all of us feel,” Douglas said. “The offense has been the guys to control the game. This year, I think for the first time in a while, it’s going to be the defense.

“We have all the leadership and the older guys on the unit. So, I think it’s going to be on us to go out there and set the tone. And then our offense will follow us.”

It stands to reason that with Love, who showed meaningful improvement throughout the summer but still has just 157 regular-season snaps of experience on his résumé, coach Matt LaFleur will aim to make life easier for his new starter.

How? By leaning on the 1-2 punch of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, designing game plans that play to Love’s strengths while scheming receivers open for him and counting on defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s group to live up to the expectations it couldn’t deliver on a year ago.

Entering the 2022 season with the belief it could be a top-5 defense, Barry’s unit finished the year tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game), 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).

Now, he’s got Douglas and fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander talking about a new, more aggressive approach that will include more press-man coverage and potentially Alexander matching up with the opponent’s best receive each week. Up front, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark is hinting at a more upfield, attacking approach. And Barry himself is taking the blame for inconsistent play and waiting too long to take on a more collaborative ethos

“(The lack of) consistency, I think that was probably the most disappointing thing,” Barry said earlier in the offseason. “I’m not a big rear-view-mirror guy. I want to look forward. I want to look through the windshield at what’s ahead. But I think if you do go back and really critique last year, the inconsistencies were the things that really got us. We played well at times. We didn’t play well at times. And that’s what you can’t do in this league.

“The (former) quarterback and his honors, it really doesn’t matter on our side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball. That’s the thing that we’ve got to do week in and week out. We’ve got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense, and we can’t be up one week and down the next. We’ve got to find that consistency and show up every single week.

“The last five or six weeks of the season, we found that. We don’t have time to waste 10 weeks (this year). … We’ve got to be much more consistent than we were a year ago, week in and week out.”

Just how they accomplish that and how quickly the group comes together will go a long way toward setting the stage for the team’s long-term success this season.

With outside linebacker Rashan Gary set to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury — LaFleur said last week Gary will be on a “pitch count” to start the season, which means he’ll indeed play some against the Bears — and the unit now boasting eight first-round picks (rookie Lukas Van Ness, 2022 first-rounders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, 2021 first-rounder Eric Stokes, 2019 first-rounders Darnell Savage and Gary, 2018 first-rounder Alexander, and 2016 first-rounder Clark), no wonder general manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t backing down from how he put the unit on notice after the draft in April.

“We’ve stayed mostly healthy (throughout camp) and those guys have gelled throughout,” Gutekunst replied when asked if he stood by his post-draft proclamation. “I think certainly the depth we have in the front is a little bit deeper than we’ve had in the past, and (we’re) really excited about some of the young pass rushers and our ability to affect the quarterback.

“Again, we’re going to have to go out there and do it as a unit. But yeah, I feel good about them. Again, the expectations are high. I think they know that, and I don’t think they’re afraid of it.”